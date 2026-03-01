4 surprising household things driving your energy bills up in spring and summer, and what you can do to keep costs down

When spring and summer roll around, we can typically expect our energy bills (depending on what tariff you have) to go down, too. But while we may not be relying on our heating as much, experts have revealed the four surprising things driving your energy bills up in the warmer months - plus, what you can do to reduce them.

Even though the most recent Ofgem price cap announcement revealed energy bills would drop by 7% on average from April, we’re all still looking for ways to save money at home .

Knowing how to save energy at home is a great way to save money, which is why it’s equally important to be aware of the things in your household that can drive prices up. Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Appliance efficiency

In the summer, household appliances have to work harder and therefore become less efficient in the process.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Bee Holmes)

‘Seasonal changes can also impact how efficiently your appliances run. As temperatures rise, appliances that generate or rely on heat may work harder than usual,' says Stuart Middleton, So Energy’s Consumer Energy Expert.

'For example, limescale build-up in kettles forces them to use more energy to boil water, while under-loading washing machines means you’re using the same amount of electricity for fewer clothes. Running fuller loads at lower temperatures and descaling kettles regularly helps keep energy use down.'

‘Another often-overlooked factor is where your appliances are positioned. If your fridge or freezer is placed near a sunny window, radiator or oven, it will absorb extra heat and need to work harder to stay cool - particularly during warmer weather. Keeping these appliances in a shaded, well-ventilated spot and occasionally wiping down the coils at the back can improve efficiency and reduce running costs.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Fans

‘As temperatures rise, fans and air‑con units come out of storage. They make a big difference to comfort, but they also increase electricity use, especially portable air‑conditioning units, which work harder the hotter it gets,’ says Gareth Kloet, energy expert at Go.Compare Energy .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

I’d argue that owning one of the best fans or best portable air conditioners are essential items during hot weather. But positioning a fan in the wrong place can make it work less efficiently, and therefore cost you more money.

‘With warmer days, many households also rely more heavily on fans. While fans are far cheaper to run than air conditioning, their placement still matters. A fan placed near an open window during the hottest part of the day can actually pull warm air inside, making the room feel hotter. Positioning fans to circulate cooler air in the evening or directing airflow across your body rather than the whole room can keep you comfortable without unnecessary energy use,’ says Stuart.

In spring and summer, we all want to make the most of our gardens, and with this comes increased use of garden lighting, lawn mowers and even hot tubs.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

‘Regular use of appliances like lawnmowers, hedge trimmers, and pressure washers can increase energy bills without us realising,’ says Hannah Folley, Service and Repair Engineer at British Gas .

‘While it may be tempting to compete for the best garden on your estate, make sure you’re not overusing these gadgets to keep your bills down. It’s also a good idea to top up rechargeable devices on a Sunday with British Gas’ PeakSave scheme, which offers customers half-price electricity every Sunday between 11 am and 4 pm.

‘You may also rely more on outdoor lighting, especially if you’re entertaining guests into the evening. To ensure you’re not wasting energy and pennies, it’s a good idea to use a smart plug like this one from Hive , which allows you to set a schedule and control lighting from your phone.

‘You could also switch to solar-powered festoon or spike lighting options to reduce energy usage even further.’

4. Fridges and freezers

Fridges and freezers work overtime when the weather is hot to keep your food chilled/ frozen. Because of this, there are a couple of things to take into account to keep running costs down.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

‘This is especially true of appliances stored in garages or utility rooms where a lack of insulation can impact the room temperature even more,’ says Hannah

‘It’s therefore important to make sure your fridge and freezer are in good working order to prevent them from wasting energy and money. For example, it’s wise to leave at least five centimetres of space around the sides and back to help heat escape. This means the motor doesn’t have to work as hard.

‘And try to keep your fridge at least two-thirds full. It stops warm air from rushing in when you open the door, so it uses less energy to cool back down. If it looks a bit bare, especially before a holiday when it’s likely to be empty for a while, filling a few jugs or bottles with tap water can do the trick nicely.’

By keeping an eye on these four things, you can help reduce your bills this years - every penny helps, after all.