A new accessible heat pump just landed in the UK from Sweden – offering monthly payments and zero upfront costs

Swedish clean energy-tech company, Aira, has launched its all-new Aira Heat Pump in the UK. Equipped with the latest smart technology, it is set to change how we heat our homes in the UK, and making switching to a heat pump more accessible through an affordable monthly payment plan.

The popularity of heat pumps has been growing over the last few years. However, despite the government encouraging the transition to cleaner and smarter heating systems by offering heat pump grants and eliminating VAT on clean energy improvements, the reliance on gas boilers is still widespread throughout the country due to the large costs of installing one.

Knowing this, the Aira Heat Pump and complete service offering aim to disrupt this industry and make heat pump installation more accessible to homes, with plans to serve over five million households throughout the UK and Europe over the next decade. Boasting a timeless Scandi-style appearance and intuitive digital-first approach, this is a heating system certainly worth shouting about.

(Image credit: Aira)

Aira Heat Pump

To put it plainly, the Aira Heat Pump is, in our opinion, the next big step in cleaner home energy solutions. Switching over to a heat pump can often be a taxing and expensive process, even after factoring in government grants, as a result of steep upfront costs and maintenance.

But, with Aira's all-inclusive monthly payment plan and zero upfront costs, experiencing the next generation of clean energy technology no longer has to feel so unobtainable. Its cost will vary from case to case and is customisable to what you can afford. However, as a general rule of thumb, you can expect prices for the heat pump to start roughly around the same as a traditional gas boiler.

Aira claims to save consumers up to 25% on heating costs from day one of installation, helping people save energy at home and reduce household CO2 emissions by at least 75%. These emission savings can rise to 100% if the heat pump is powered by green energy electricity, such as solar panels, for example.

For your peace of mind, Aira also offers a 15-year 'Comfort Guarantee' for your heating system, which is inclusive of performance, product, and installation warranty for your peace of mind.

(Image credit: Aira)

Inspired by sleek Scandinvanian aesthetics – a look we've taken a liking to incorporate in our homes – the system is designed with timeless features to ensure it stays contemporary throughout its lifetime, featuring soft edges, clever light cues, and a neutral colour palette designed to fit naturally with the surrounding outdoor environment.

Despite all the benefits of a heat pump, the reality is they're not necessarily designed with beautiful aesthetics in mind, often looking a little clunky and eyesore-ish. However, the Aira Heat Pump is changing the game on that front as we speak. I got invited to the exclusive preview of Aira's new smart home offerings, and having seen the heat pumps up close I can confirm that they're a design dream.

(Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Honestly speaking, you might even forget altogether that it's a heating system because they just look that good. Therefore, not only do you get to indulge in a cleaner and more efficient heating system, but you get to also revel in a stunning green improvement that will add value to your home and increase your property's street appeal.

Not only does it excel on the design front, but the system has also taken a digital-first approach that is bang on trend. This means that the Aira Heat Pump is completely operatable via a smart app and sleek thermostat, delivering key features and allowing for troubleshooting at the touch of a button.

In fact, should you need to service your heat pump at any point (in which the Swedish company are pretty confident it'll be unlikely), someone can assist you remotely via these digital channels at any time without having to wait for a tradesman to come in and take a look.

(Image credit: Aira)

Although the Aira Heat Pump is new to the UK market, rest assured that Aira has a strong foundation of heat pump knowledge because of the company's Scandi heritage and roots in Sweden, where heat pumps are the residential heating standard.

Having worked on heat pumps for over 20 years, Aira's product and engineering team have utilised their expertise and deep understanding of that technology to offer the all-new Aira Heat Pump we're seeing today – and are keen to see more of in the years to come.



(Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Commenting on the launch, Martin Lewerth, Aira's group chief executive officer says, 'The launch of our new Aira Heat Pump marks a key milestone in Aira's journey to serve five million customers across Europe over the next decade. Through this, we are helping more households unlock significant savings and reduce carbon emissions – all whilst adding value to their home with a state-of-the-art heat pump.'

'Heat pumps have been around in Scandinavia for decades and we are excited to bring contemporary heat pump design and technology to wider Europe. The time to switch is now, because a warm home shouldn't cost the earth.'

Here's to the next generation of cleaner home heating for all.