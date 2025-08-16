This £12 Amazon buy made my sofa bed so much more comfortable for guests - I just wish I'd bought them sooner

I wish I had the space for a proper guest room where I can treat my guests to Meghan Markle-style hospitality. Unfortunately, I only have space for a small slimline sofa bed in a multi-purpose spare room, but two sets of £13 bed risers from Amazon has gone a long way in making my sofa bed feel more comfortable and welcoming for guests.

In my spare room, I have one of the best sofa beds for a small space, the Made.com Haru sofa bed. Like most of the more affordable, small space sofa beds on the market, when folded out into its bed form, it is essentially a futon that almost rests on the floor.

When people talk about making a sofa bed more comfortable, they often only think about the bedding on top of it. While that is important for a good night's sleep, it doesn't solve the discomfort that goes along with getting in and out of bed.

This was an issue I was very aware of when my almost 70-year-old Mother was due to stay. I invested in two packs of four bed risers from Amazon to help lift the sofa bed up to a more acceptable height.

Ihomepark Bed Risers 3 Inch, Set of 4, Black £13.99 at Amazon UK They might not look like much, but these smart little riser make the world of difference if your sofa bed is lower than you'd like.

My partner and I had previously bought a set for our bedroom to give us more storage space under the bed, so we were already converts to how effective they were.

They are sturdy, hollow black cubes with a spongy top that lift the furniture leg up. Both the versions I've tried from Amazon included a lip around the top to keep the leg safe and stable.

I bought a pack of 8 for my sofa bed (the ones I bought come in 4 and 8 sets). Depending on the size of the room, they can be a little faffy to position the first time, but once you've done it a couple of times, they're easy to slot into place. My top tip is to do one side and then the other.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 On of my sofa bed legs on a raiser (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight) My sofa bed all set up with the raisers and headboard (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

They lift the sofa bed up to the height of a normal bed, so there is now no crawling down onto it. I had the ultimate seal of approval from my Mum, who was able to easily sit on the bed during her visit.

However, one benefit I hadn't expected was how much better it made the spare room look when the bed was pulled out. Previously, the low-rise bed made the room feel small, filling the floor with nowhere to store an overnight bag. Adding the raisers opened up the room, offering space under the sofa bed for bags, and gave the impression of more space to walk around the bed.

While the risers are not pretty to look at, they are usually hidden by the duvet and a throw to give the illusion of a proper bed. To complete the effect, I've left my old rattan headboard behind the sofa bed so it looks like a proper guest room when it's all folded out for friends and family to come stay.

These raisers work for any large piece of furniture, whether it's on a similar style sofa bed or you want to lift your bed to increase the amount of storage underneath.

Increase the comfort levels

Panda the Topper £99.95 at Panda A mattress topper is always a great idea to improve the comfort of a sofa bed, especially if you have guests staying for a few nights. This one is available in a wide range of size options making it one of the best mattress toppers for a sofa bed. M&S Collection Pure Linen Bedding Set £95 at Marks and Spencer UK Treat your guests to some good quality, cooling bedding that doesn't need ironing to look good. This is one of the best linen bedding sets, and has amassed nearly 500 5-star reviews on the M&S website

Have you given them a try?