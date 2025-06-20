I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I love a heatwave for a couple of days, and then the novelty well and truly wears off. I've actually been told by numerous friends and family that my entire personality changes during a heatwave (and not necessarily for the better).

My house tends to overheat and I get hot weather anxiety, dreading trying to work from home and keep myself and my dog cool. While keeping windows and curtains closed, and having one of the best fans on all day have seen me through for the last 10 years, it's far from how I want to enjoy my home.

I didn't get on with a portable air conditioner due to the noise level, and so when the opportunity came to have air con installed, I jumped at the chance (watch out for my full review coming soon). While this used to be reserved for commercial use, it's more readily available and more affordable than ever before.

Despite researching it for a couple of years before the installation took place, I hadn't fully comprehended a major compromise I would have to make. While it's one I'm willing to make, I urge you to give it careful consideration before opting for air con in your own home.

The air con compromise

During my research, I'd seen some installation pictures and diagrams, but it's sometimes quite difficult to translate these to your own home. If you are thinking of having air con installed to help ensure a comfortable level despite rising temperatures outside, then my best advice would be to understand the balance you'll need to find between the desire to keep cool and your home's appearance.

You will need to have a sizeable unit installed inside, and a larger one outside, which will have a significant impact on how your home looks. In my case, this was a compromise I was willing to make in order to have a room where I could escape from high temperatures when I needed to.

The outdoor air con unit is about the size of a suitcase, and is wall mounted using a bracket (Image credit: Future)

The outdoor unit sits on the side of my house in a fenced-in space that isn't part of the garden, so it's pretty hidden from my and my neighbour's view at all times. I still have space to store my bins and access the garden, which were my top priorities here.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You will also have some trunking installed on the wall to cover the pipework that runs from the indoor unit to the outdoor one (Image credit: Future)

But it's an important consideration to make before you take the plunge. The outdoor unit is about the size of a large suitcase and needs to have space around it to ensure adequate air flow. Depending on the room(s) you want air con installed in, this may be floor mounted, wall mounted low, or wall mounted higher up. You'll need to carefully consider how you will feel about that impact on your home's appearance.

The biggest compromise for me comes from the indoor unit that is fixed to the inside of that same wall. It sits pronounced from the wall by 23cm, is 77cm wide and 29cm tall. So it's a significant size and undoubtedly has an impact on the aesthetics of the room.

The internal air con unit is sizable and will need 15cm clearance from the top of the unit to the ceiling. (Image credit: Future)

Is the compromise worth it?

For me, the cooling, conditioning and heating benefits the air con brings, for me, outweighs the effect of having an air con unit front and centre. My heatwave anxiety has drastically reduced, and even just two weeks in, I find my eyes are no longer being drawn to the unit as soon as I enter the room.

My plan is also to change up my wall art and ornament placement to help add some intentionality around it so it feels more in keeping with the rest of the room. Moreover, I decided not to have the remote control for the air con mounted on the wall (which felt office-like) and instead store it with the TV remotes in this Bronx remote holder, £16 from Next.

Better still, being able to take the standing fan out of my living room (which always felt in the way) makes the space feel less cluttered.

However, I realise not everyone will feel the same. If that aesthetic impact is too much of a price to pay, then you should steer clear and try alternative solutions to keep your house cool. Keeping windows and curtains closed, trying a heat reflective window film, or strategically placing your fan for the most effective results are all other handy methods to keep cool during the heatwave.