Should you let your dog on the sofa? Help us settle the debate

It's no secret I love to spend an evening on my sofa surrounded by cushions and throws to up the comfort levels. But my other non-negotiable sofa accessory might be more controversial – our family dog Lyra.

Despite investing in an expensive dog bed, Lyra’s preferred position is most definitely on our furniture, whether that's the best sofa in the living room or the comfy armchair we popped in the kitchen diner to sit on and look out at the garden. I'm (mostly) ok with this set-up, but I’ve got friends who are most definitely not.

I’ve tried to think back to how I felt about it before I got a dog. I very much had a ‘not upstairs and definitely never in the bedroom’ opinion on dogs, but I wasn’t so clear-cut when it came to the sofa issue. We had a family dog when I was very young, but I don't remember the rules around furniture.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Lyra's place on the sofa got established very quickly, when I fell head over heels for puppy cuddles (I mean, who wouldn't?!), and having her snuggled on my lap became the norm when we all flopped in the evening. It's one of my favourite moments in the day, and I find it incredibly comforting. It really is the best stress-buster.

Of course, Lyra didn't stay puppy-sized for long, but she still believes she's a lap dog, and she wants to be with us wherever we settle. I still relish those evening cuddles, and I now can't imagine having a dog who wouldn't join us on the sofa.

Even as a total 'pets on sofas' convert, I will admit that allowing her on the furniture comes with a couple of downsides, especially for someone as houseproud as me.

The most pressing concern is obviously trying to keep the furniture looking nice and not smelling of dog. I love my sofa, and a big piece of furniture like this is an investment. Although Lyra isn't a big shedder, she still brings muddy paw prints and dirt.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

To protect the sofa from wear and tear, I invested in a faux sheepskin rug like this one from Amazon, which I use to cover the sofa seats and Lyra adores curling up on. It's machine-washable, so I just give it a good wash regularly, and I actually really like the cosy vibe it adds to the living room. We also have this dog sofa bed from Amazon, which does a similar job.

The other main problem with our furniture-friendly dog policy is when we're entertaining at home – not every guest loves sharing a seat with an over-affectionate Hungarian vizsla. Visiting friends can also be tricky when it comes to enforcing a 'not on the sofa' rule.

So is your sofa a dog-friendly zone or a paw-free palace? Let us know in the comments below.