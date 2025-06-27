If the heatwave we've been experiencing has made up your mind that you need a permanent cooling solution at home, then one of the deciding factors will be finding out know how much it costs to install air conditioning, and what kind of ongoing costs you might face.

While one of the best portable air conditioners is an option, these can be noisy to use, heavy to move and need venting out of a window.

A built-in air conditioning solution, on the other hand, can offer quiet operation and keep windows and floor unencumbered, but you will have to carefully consider the aesthetic compromise you will need to make with a permanent installation.

To help you weigh up your options, I've spoken to the air con experts and share my personal experience of having air con installed at home to help you understand what kind of price you can expect to pay, and ultimately whether it's worth it.

How much does it cost to install air conditioning?

'Installing air conditioning in a single room in the UK usually falls between £1,500 and £2,500, depending on the unit type and how complex the job is. Wall-mounted units are often the go-to as they're quicker and more straightforward to install,' says Stephen Day, home cooling expert at iHeat. 'That price includes both the unit and professional installation, which typically takes about four hours if the setup is straightforward.

If you want to source the single split kit (comprising of one indoor unit and one outdoor unit) and labour separately, Stephen says you can expect to pay between £150-200 per day, but this can go up if you want multiple units installed and if the installation is more complex.

How does the price increase if you want air con in more rooms?

To install air conditioning in more than one room, you will need a multi-split system. This will include a sufficiently powerful outdoor unit and multiple indoor units, which will understandably come at a higher cost.

Stephen adds: 'A multi-split system that covers two to three rooms might come in around £3,000 to £5,000, depending on the setup. If you're cooling four to six rooms, especially with more advanced units or tricky layouts, costs can reach £9,000 or more.'

What kind of ongoing costs can you expect with air conditioning?

The biggest ongoing cost for a permanent air conditioning system will be the electricity is takes to run it.

A single split system with a 3.5kW outdoor unit will cost around 90p per hour to run (based on the energy price cap for electricity being 25.73p per kWh between 1 June and 30 September 2025), but being tactical about how you use your air con will help to keep these costs under control. Blasting the air on full on the coldest temperature setting in the height of summer will cost more than if you choose a slower fan speed and warmer temperature.

Similarly, keeping doors and windows closed while your air con is running will ensure you keep the air you generate contained where you want it.

It'll also be important to keep your air con properly maintained to ensure it's running in the most efficient way, and to avoid any costly issues.

Stephen says: 'An annual service, usually priced between £60 and £120, typically includes vital checks on refrigerant levels, filter condition, and overall system health, which can prevent bigger problems from cropping up unexpectedly.

'If regular maintenance is overlooked, it can unfortunately result in issues such as compressor failures or leaks in the system, which can cost as much as £1,500 to resolve.'

Your installer will also show you how to keep the filters clean, which will also keep the system running as smoothly and as energy-efficiently as possible. If and when the filters need replacing, this can cost around £10-20 depending on the make and model of your unit.

How can you reduce the cost of getting air conditioning installed?

While opting for a permanent air conditioning system is an investment, there are ways that you can ensure you are not paying more than you need to:

Decide from the outset which rooms you want air con in to avoid having to make expensive changes down the line

Choose the right size unit for your space. Adam Knight, Lead Engineer at BOXT, says: 'A smaller output will typically be cheaper to install and could be more cost-effective to run, but if the unit is too small, it won’t be able to cool or heat your space properly. Finding the right size ensures your system runs efficiently without wasting energy.'

Go for the most energy efficient model you can afford to keep ongoing energy costs as low as possible

Improve your home's insulation. Adam Knight explains: 'If cool air is escaping through poorly sealed windows or doors, your system will have to work harder and use more energy.'

Pair your air conditioning with solar power. 'Solar panels can provide a clean, renewable source of electricity for your AC system, reducing your running costs significantly,' says Adam. 'Modern units can also double as heaters in the winter, so you’re getting year-round value from a single investment.'

In homes that are prone to overheating, you can always combine the installation with other measures, such as sun-reflecting window films and blackout blinds, so the air conditioning doesn't have to work as hard to cool the space.

Is air conditioning worth it?

As someone who has air con installed at home and has just been through the first 30°C heatwave of the summer, I absolutely think it's worth it. Before having it installed, I would hide away with the curtains closed and wait for temperatures to become more tolerable again. Plus, the mere thought of trying to keep myself and my dog cool while trying to work from home during a heatwave would fill me with utter dread. Now, I know that there is one room where we can get some respite from high temperatures and exist comfortably and safely.

If, like me, you struggle with the heat then I don't think you will ever regret spending the money to get air con installed. It not only makes your home feel better, but you feel better in it. Built-in air con is whisper quiet, especially on the lowest fan speed setting, which can make it preferential to a portable unit (especially if you or someone you live with are sound sensitive).

If you're worried about forking out thousands for comfort on a few days a year, then the good news is air con could be the ideal solution to provide year round comfort in your home. In addition to air cooling and conditioning capabilities, these units can also come with fan and dehumidifier modes as well as heat settings to keep you warm in winter without having to rely on your central heating.

While you have to have a sizable unit installed both indoors and out, for me this was a willing compromise, it may actually help your home feel less cluttered. After all, there's no need for any additional floor or desktop fans, when you have an air con unit on the wall.

To help make your mind up as to whether installing air conditioning is the right move for you, check out our comparison of fans versus air conditioners.

But I for one can say the cost of installing air conditioning was totally worth it.