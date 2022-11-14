Considering a portable power station? Three reasons why it’s a savvy investment this winter
Don’t be caught out by uncertainty over energy bills and potential power cuts with EcoFlow
When it comes to energy there is a lot to be concerned about this winter. Between spiralling energy prices to potential power cut warnings being announced by the National Grid, you’d be hard-pressed not to feel a little overwhelmed by the current situation.
However, if you’re looking to take back control over your energy usage and your household's energy supply, a portable power station could be the answer. Beyond energy concerns, EcoFlow’s range of portable power stations also takes into account the pressures our energy usage is putting on the environment.
EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017. It is on a mission to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by creating quiet, lighter, and longer-lasting renewable batteries.
If you’ve been considering an EcoFlow portable power station, their Black Friday savings have made now the perfect time to invest. Here’s why you should consider adding a portable power station to your home this winter.
1. Take back control over your households energy supply
The EcoFlow Delta (opens in new tab) is ideal if you’re looking for a safety net in case of a power cut or an easy way to gain more control over your energy supply and expenditure when using appliances in and around the home.
It is the gold standard of portable power stations - not only is it the world’s fastest charging power station. Once fully charged it has a 1.2kWH capacity enough to support 11 appliances at once. It is able to charge everyone's phone on a last-minute trip, or power tools up to 1800W for your latest DIY project. What’s more, the Delta is currently £200 off, costing £1099.
2. Slip seamlessly into your home
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your kitchen you might find you’re married to one layout thanks to your appliances and the available plug locations. However, with the Delta mini (opens in new tab) suddenly your toaster or coffee machine becomes battery-powered and can be moved around the kitchen easily. Usually priced at £999, it is currently £799 in the Black Friday sale.
It is EcoFlows lightest DELTA line portable power station and can support 9 devices, charging in 1.6 hours. Its sleek appearance means it can be tucked away discreetly anywhere you need it, and a wall socket isn’t handy. EcoFlow’s lightest portable power station, RIVER mini (opens in new tab), is also on sale now.
3. Improve your sustainability credentials
It is handy to have an alternative portable power supply on hand. But now more than ever it is important that it is kind to the environment as well as practical. Models such as the Delta Max and Delta were built to offer a renewable energy option and can be charged using EcoFlow Portable Solar Panels (opens in new tab).
Both the 110W and the 220W Solar Panels can be packed up and carried with you. They are compact, but powerful and are able to charge the Delta model in around 4 hours. Both panels are currently discounted by 9%, however, you can save even more by picking up the Delta Max 1600 and 220W solar panels (opens in new tab) as a bundle for £1,898.
You can take advantage of EcoFlows Black Friday deals on the EcoFlow (opens in new tab) website throughout November.
Ideal Home is here to give you the best advice on every aspect of running a home, from helping you choose the perfect paint colour to sorting a mortgage. Each article is written by an expert in their field, and packed with inspirational images to guide you in your project. Our sponsored content is not an editorial endorsement, but allows you to connect with brands to assist your home renovation journey and alerts you to products you may not have known about before.
