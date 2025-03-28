This energy mistake could cost you hundreds when moving house, warn energy experts

If you’re in the process of moving home, then I’m afraid you need to sit up and pay attention. Renters and buyers alike will know the stresses of organising removals, packing and cleaning ahead of moving day - but there is one thing you should never forget to do when you arrive in your new home, and that is to take your meter readings.

I can’t say that taking my meter readings has ever been at the top of my moving house checklists , or that it’s something I’ve ever paid much attention to. But experts at OVO have stressed that neglecting to take meter readings can be a big house moving mistake , especially if you want to save money.

Taking meter readings the day you move in will ensure you’re paying for exactly what you’ve used, rather than picking up anyone else’s bill. With continuous energy price increases , this is everything you need to know about saving a few pennies come moving day.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Why should you take meter readings when you move house?

While it may not feel like it, taking your meter readings the day you move in is one of the most important moving jobs and can save money at home .

‘When you move into your new home, you’ll automatically be placed on the previous owner or tenant’s supplier and their standard tariff, which is often one of the most expensive. In some cases, people have been left with bills running into the hundreds - these incorrect estimated readings could add £200 to £300 to an annual bill,’ explains Fiona Peake, Money Saving Expert at Ocean Finance .

‘To avoid overpaying, take clear photos of your gas and electricity meters as soon as you arrive, showing the readings and date. Then, contact the supplier to update your account. If you’re unsure who the supplier is, you can check using the Find My Supplier online tool or the previous occupant’s final bill.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Not only should you take a reading when you arrive at your new property, but you also need to take one the day you leave your old property, again to prevent you from paying more than you should.

‘No one wants to pay more than they should, so as well as confirming your official moving out day ahead of time, make sure you share a final meter reading (if you don’t have a smart meter). Your energy provider will use this to work out your final bill at the property and any refunds you might be owed. It’s a good idea to take a photo of it and note it down,’ says Celia Rumbold, Energy Expert at OVO .

Separately, if you have existing smart meters, you don’t have to worry about taking a final reading.

‘If you do have a smart meter and have told your energy supplier your moving out and moving in dates, this will be logged automatically. Regardless of the type of meter you have, it’s a good idea to take a photo of your meter reading for your records,’ says Celia.

‘If you’re switching energy providers, meter readings also help to ensure a smooth transition, closing off your old account with a previous supplier and letting your new supplier know when you started using energy in your new home.’

Whether you're moving now or in the near future, make sure you keep your meter readings at the forefront of your mind - it could save you a pretty penny.