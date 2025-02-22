Do you know how old your washing machine is? Experts warn it could be increasing your energy bill if it's over this age

If you’ve had your washing machine for longer than 10 years, you should consider replacing it, as experts warn old appliances could be adding more to your energy bills.

Big appliances such as washing machines, fridges and freezers often come with a lengthy lifespan, however hitting the 10-year mark, you should look for the signs your home appliances are on the way out , as when your washing machine ages, its efficiency lessens.

Experts already agree wet appliances, like washing machines, are the worst offenders for using the most electricity in the home - this is how to tell if your washing machine still has life left in it or is on its way out.

How often should you replace a washing machine?

‘Older fridges, washing machines, and boilers may seem like they’re doing the job, but as they age, they lose efficiency and require more energy to operate. This hidden inefficiency can add hundreds of pounds to your annual bills without you even realising,’ explains a spokesperson for the Grant Store .

(Image credit: Future/Rachael Smith)

‘An appliance well past its lifespan may use as much as 1,000 extra kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy annually. Investing in newer models with high energy-efficiency ratings can drastically reduce this usage, saving you money in the long run while also lowering your household’s carbon footprint.’

Applying this to your washing machine, experts agree you should get 10 years of usage out of your machine before you need to replace it. Older machines use more electricity and water, which will drive your energy bills up in price, so it’s important to keep an eye on the health of your machine if you want to save energy at home .

Signs your washing machine needs replacing

As your washing machine gets older, you will be able to spot signs it needs replacing.

‘Typically, washing machines nearing the end tend to make unusual noises or vibrations during a wash, which indicates there may be worn-out bearings or other internal issues.

An obvious error to watch out for is leaking. Persistent leaks or even rust on the exterior are signs the washing machine’s structure may be compromised, which can lead to poorly washed clothes or frequent machine breakdowns,’ explains Katy Roberts, washing machine expert at AO .

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you start to notice any of these signs, it’s worth thinking about replacing your washing machine - even if you haven’t quite reached the 10-year mark yet. However, if you want to prolong the life of your machine, you should ensure you clean your washing machine regularly, avoid overloading the drum and keep an eye on mould and rust forming.

Do you know how old your washing machine is? It's worth checking now - it could save you money in the long run.