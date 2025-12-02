How much does loft insulation cost? This is what you can expect to pay, but the factors that can influence what you should budget
Improving or replacing your loft insulation could be money well spent
If your home is feeling chilly and you have inexplicably high energy bills, it might be time to check your insulation is still up to scratch.
If your loft insulation has been compromised, then you'll be losing heat through your roof space, and paying for the privilege. It's worth getting a professional out to assess your existing insulation — they'll quickly spot signs your insulation needs replacing, or know exactly how to top up your existing material so that it's performing well and meeting building regulation requirements.
To help you figure out how much to budget, I asked the experts.
How much does loft insulation cost?
The cost of your loft insulation will depend on a few different factors, but it is money well spent, especially when you consider the positive impact improving your loft insulation can have on your energy bills.
'Professional installations can range between £600-£1,000 for an average three-bedroom home,' says Tom Garrigan, Technical Director at the Building Services Research and Intelligence Association (BSRIA), 'though this is subject to loft size, accessibility, insulation type, and location.'
Property size
DIY (materials only)
Professional installation
Small terrace (20m²)
£150–£250
£400–£600
Semi-detached (40m²)
£250–£400
£700–£1,000
Detached (60m²+)
£400–£600
£1,000–£1,500+
Figures provided by Lee Millington, Installations Director at British Lofts
'Adding raised boarding for storage can add another £400–£1,000 depending on the system,'adds Lee. 'But most households recover the cost through energy savings within four to six years.'
If you are on a low income or receive certain benefits, you may be eligible for help with the cost of improving your home's loft insulation, under the government's ECO scheme.
What affects the cost of your loft insulation?
While it's useful to have a guide as to how much your loft insulation might cost, you need to understand the factors that will affect the price too.
- The type of insulation. There are different types of loft insulation available, with varying levels of installation complexity. This can affect the price.
- The size, layout and accessibility of the roof space. If your loft is more of a crawl space, it can be more challenging to install the installation, which can impact the cost.
- The existing condition of your roof. If your loft space is showing any signs of water damage or rot, then this will need to be resolved before adding the insulation.
- Any existing insulation you have. If you already have some insulation that is in good condition, but just isn't enough to achieve the necessary U-value (a measure of heat transfer) you can just add to it, which can help reduce costs.
- Where you live. As with any tradespeople, your location can impact the price you pay.
'First and foremost, it's essential for a homeowner to have their loft inspected by a competent person to determine what, if any insulation already exists and whether it meets the minimum current energy standards,' explains Tom. 'If there is a need for improvement, the installer should then design and implement a system that not only achieves the required U-value but also ensures proper ventilation and access.'
What's the best loft insulation if you are on a budget?
Fibreglass or mineral wool rolls, also known as blanket insulation, is the ideal option if you are on a budget as it's inexpensive to buy and quick to install. But while it's an affordable option, it may not be suitable for every loft space, so it's always worth getting an expert involved as they can advise on the best material for your home.
Rigid loft insulation boards sit at the more expensive end of the scale, while loose fill insulation sits somewhere in the middle.
FAQs
Is it worth putting more insulation in your loft?
If you don't have any insulation in your loft, or you don't have enough to meet the requirements of the building regulations, then it's definitely worth adding more.
'Up to a quarter of your home’s heat can escape through the roof,' explains Lee. 'That’s a huge loss, especially when energy prices are where they are today. Good insulation makes your home warmer, quieter, and greener, and once it’s in, it can last for 40 years or more.'
He adds: 'The difference it makes to the feel of a home, especially older properties, is instant. You notice it the moment the heating goes on.'
But make sure you understand how much loft insulation you actually need, as adding too much could cause trap moisture and cause damp, mould and even damage your roof structure.
