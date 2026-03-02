Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Afraid of colour but bored of "safe" neutrals? This guide is your permission slip to start small. From raiding your own wardrobe for palette inspiration to the "secret sauce" of mismatching accessories, I’m sharing how to inject personality into your home without the overwhelm.

Featuring real-life inspiration from my favourite Instagram homes, we’re proving that a few tester pots, a vibrant rug, or a colourful frame are all you need to breathe life into a space.

Introducing colour can feel daunting, but you don’t have to go the whole hog right away. Think of it as a "slow and steady" approach.

1. Raid your wardrobe

Start with your clothing. If you wear a certain shade, chances are you love it, feel comfortable in it, and it reflects who you are. Interiors work exactly the same way.

Think of it like a bold red lipstick: you might not wear a full red outfit, but that one pop of colour changes your whole look. Why not apply that same ‘accessory’ principle to your home? A tiny splash goes a long way. It doesn’t need to be everywhere - start small with a picture frame, a single cushion, or a bud vase and as your confidence grows, you can dip your toe in a little further.

2. The "perfect match" is a myth

If you’re buying things to match perfectly, you’re actually working against yourself. While a few repeating tones are fine, a room risks looking flat if you only use two or three identical shades.

If your room is neutral and you’re itching to add a pop of colour but are afraid, you'll hate it - don't be. It’s just paint! You never know; a single tin could be the start of a whole new adventure.

I reached out to some Instagram pals to showcase how this works in the real world...

3. Embrace warm, earthy tones

Colour doesn't always have to mean sunshine yellow, post-box red, or vivid emerald. It can also mean the beautiful, grounded tones seen here in Claire’s home

While the foundation of the room is neutral, Claire has layered a delicious ochre on the bed. To prevent it from looking too staged, she introduced the tiniest pop of red in the cushions and a hint of green in the rug and plants. By mixing textures - rattan, glass, wood, and stripes - she has created a scheme that feels cohesive, not forced.

4. The art of mix-and-match bedding

If I told you a room contained blue, green, yellow, and red, you’d probably think, "That’s way too bold for me." But take a look at Scarlett’s bedroom.

The blue backdrop is restful rather than overwhelming. Scarlett has been brave, adding a dose of sunshine with a yellow cushion and a modern pop with a red lamp. Crucially, she avoided the "matching vase" trap, opting for a textured ceramic piece instead. It doesn't "go" perfectly, and that is exactly why it works. Bedding and lamps are the ultimate low-risk entry points for your colour journey.

5. The "colour pop" woodwork

Painting your woodwork is a genius way to elevate a room. You can keep your walls totally neutral, but adding a bold shade to your skirting or cabinetry instantly adds a cool factor.

Laura uses a striking red on her cabinetry that looks incredible against milky walls and emerald tiles. By mixing in mismatched glass bottles and bright candles, the space feels eclectic and lived in. If these were all perfectly colour-coordinated, the room would lose its soul.

Skirting, architraves, and doors are also brilliant places to experiment.

While Natasha’s whole home is a joyous riot of colour, the principle of painted woodwork is clear here - the green (Brilliant Green by Little Greene) is so uplifting as it greets you at the door. Even with the patterned reclaimed Polish gym flooring, the space feels calm and cocooning.

Here we also see statement artwork by Stephen Anthony David - if you ever wanted to build on the scheme or change it then it could be done in a flash by switching out the art. See, colour doesn’t have to be scary!

6. Accessories are king!

Art is the perfect ‘north star’ for colour. You can either pull subtle tones out of a painting to use in your decor or choose a piece in a completely opposite shade to create a statement.

If you aren't ready to pick up a paintbrush, focus solely on accessorising. Jessica showcases this brilliantly in her open-plan space.

Bold artwork, stripes, and tomato-red wall lights sit alongside white walls and a tan leather sofa. It isn't "loud," but it is joyful. The best part? If you ever want to change the vibe, you can swap these pieces out in a flash.

7. The power of art

In my own home, I’m a huge fan of the colourful frame. My landing is actually quite neutral by my standards but cracking open a few leftover tester pots to paint the frames instantly breathed life into the space.

By pairing these with a colourful mirror and a patterned rug, the whole area feels pulled together - but in an informal, effortless way. Again, the “secret sauce" is that none of the prints or frames perfectly match; that’s exactly what gives the space its character.

At the end of the day, your home should be a collection of things that make you smile - not a showroom that follows a strict set of rules. The fear of 'getting it wrong' is the only thing standing between you and a home full of personality. By treating colour as an accessory rather than a commitment, you give yourself the freedom to play, experiment, and evolve. You don’t need to be a maximalist to enjoy colour - you just need to be a little bit brave.

Start small, trust your gut, and remember it’s your home, and you make the rules. I promise, the water is lovely once you dip your toe in.