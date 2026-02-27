This is the ‘unexpectedly versatile’ colour that experts say is making a comeback, and how to make it work in your home for 2026

You know what they say, trends always come back around. And the latest shade that we can’t get enough of in our homes is living proof of this idea.

We are almost three months into 2026, and so far most of the colour trends that we’ve been embracing are 2016 colours that are having a huge comeback. Among these is petrol blue, a deep yet inviting shade that experts say is experiencing the ultimate revival.

‘Rich shades of blues and greens, like navy, indigo and teal are becoming increasingly popular this year,’ explains Kris Manalo, Head of Design at Atkin and Thyme . ‘And Petrol blue is an interesting, moody shade that sits almost between a navy and a teal with a grey undertone that makes it extremely versatile.’

There’s no denying that we embrace colour trends that define our homes each year, so it’s natural that the way we are using petrol blue has shifted over the past decade. I asked the experts how to make this 2016 ‘it’ colour work 10 years later.

Why is petrol blue trending in 2026?

‘In 2026, our rooms are expected to work harder as restorative sanctuaries as well as stylish social settings,’ says Cathryn Sanders, Head of Creative at Earthborn . ‘Characterful hues like petrol blue can help to define those moods.’

Layla Dining Chair in Petrol Blue Velvet, Atkin and Thyme (Image credit: Atkin & Thyme)

‘Sitting somewhere between a deep navy and a green-based blue, petrol blue offers the richness homeowners are craving, while still delivering the tranquil, calming qualities that make blue one of the most enduring choices for interiors,’ she says.

It’s true that blue is one of those shades that we keep coming back to year upon year. With many different varieties and hues to choose from it can transform any space, from creating a relaxing navy bedroom to a beautiful blue kitchen. And petrol blue is no exception, which adds to its charm.

‘The colour blue has always been associated with calmness and this year we want our homes to feel like the ultimate sanctuary, with elements of glamour and decadence,’ says Kris. ‘Petrol blue is a surprisingly versatile shade, due to its subtle grey undertones. It has a quiet confidence that is reflective of our desire to blend creativity with tranquillity, whilst designing a space that feels truly comforting.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Simon Whitmore)

Not only does the revival of petrol blue align with the growing appetite for luxe yet inviting interiors, it also reflects the shift towards more maximalist, personality-led designs.

‘Petrol blue is making a strong comeback this year as homeowners move away from cool, restrained palettes and towards spaces that feel confident and more expressive,’ says James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director at Bobbi Beck .

‘It’s an ideal backdrop for personality-driven interiors, offering a unique blend that is softer than navy yet undeniably bold,’ he adds

As a fusion of pale blue and deep navy, petrol blue is undeniably versatile. But, this might leave you wondering how best to use the trending shade. If you don’t know where to start, follow this expert advice.

1. Consider the energy of your room

‘Petrol blue evokes a sense of depth, security and quiet luxury in the home, creating spaces that feel cocooning yet refined,’ says Cathryn. ‘To make it work, you should consider the room’s energy first.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Blackmore Photography)

By doing this, you can determine whether you want to tap into the cocooning qualities of the shade, or use it in a way that feels more dramatic and bold. ‘Using petrol blue to envelop bedrooms and living rooms creates a soothing, immersive effect,’ says Cathryn. ‘Or use it as a confident accent on cabinetry, skirting or statement furniture in more social spaces.’

2. Try a colour drench

Deep, moody shades are always effective when used in a daring way. Colour drenching with this shade is a perfect way to bring it to life and create a striking effect.

Mirabelle Travertine Sideboard, Atkin and Thyme (Image credit: Atkin and Thyme)

‘Allow petrol blue to take the lead rather than treating it as an accent,’ suggest James. ‘Be generous in how you use the tone, applying it across the whole room, from walls and skirtings to the ceiling. This creates an inviting, enveloping space that feels welcoming from the moment you walk in.’

3. Pair with complementary tones

The undertones of petrol blue make it a flexible shade that can pair nicely alongside other bold hues, chic metallics, or more neutral shades. ‘It pairs particularly well with warm terracotta or muted peach, which lift the depth of the colour without overpowering it,’ says Kris. ‘Or accents of mustard or rust orange can add contrast.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

‘Natural wood in honeyed tones, such as oak, acacia or mango, also pair beautifully alongside petrol blue,’ adds Kris. ‘These warmer finishes bring balance and a sense of softness.’

4. Experiment with texture

Don’t feel limited to paint when using petrol blue in the home. ‘Textures pair exceptionally well with the petrol blue shade, particularly velvet materials,’ says James. ‘Or subtle metallic accessories can be introduced to add warmth and a refined touch to the overall scheme.’

Will you use petrol blue in your home this year?

