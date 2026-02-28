How to create a fairytale cottage garden – 6 ways to make your garden look like it fell out of a storybook

With tumbling roses, rambling vines and overflowing borders of colourful blooms, there is nothing quite as romantic as a cottage garden. But why settle for a chocolate box when you could have something truly magical?

Fairytale cottage garden ideas should draw on your sense of wonder and encapsulate the magic of those fictional spaces, pulling together practical design elements with a little childhood whimsy.

Draw on illustrations of Snow White's forest cottage, the mystical world of Alice in Wonderland and the vivid descriptions of Frances Hodgson Burnett's Secret Garden to create a space that truly delights the imagination.

1. Plant cottage garden classics

Of course, incorporating the best cottage garden plants is a must. Plants including foxgloves, roses and hollyhocks will provide the perfect building blocks for your fairytale cottage garden, but don't forget other, often overlooked varieties, such as delphiniums or lupins, which can easily be grown from seed , which are vital to add variety and texture to your plot.

Lots of these old-fashioned plants are making a comeback in 2026, so you'll likely find your garden centre brimming with options to suit every colour palette and garden condition.

For those less confident with gardening and plant selection, Crocus has a ready-made Cottage garden border selection with a planting plan so you can't go far wrong.

2. Grow climbing plants over walls and fencing

A fairytale cottage garden should feel like an oasis – hidden from the rest of the world. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is by incorporating garden screening plants. Climbing plants you can plant now for privacy, like sweet peas, clematis, or roses, are all cottage-garden staples, disguising fences and walls and creating the illusion of a secret garden.

A favourite of the English garden, roses are also a must for a fairytale cottage garden. Not only do they fill the space with colour and scent, but when trained up an arch, they also add architectural interest. Place an arch over a path to create a botanical link between two areas, or position it over a bench for a floral oasis. Climb a fragranced variety, like the highly fragrant Rosa gallica Versicolor from Crocus, for a feature that will delight the senses.

3. Create the illusion of hidden rooms

In larger gardens, creating dedicated rooms – divided by hedges, arches or even wooden gates – gives the fairytale cottage garden an otherworldly feel. Sun mapping the garden can help to dictate the best position of rooms – perhaps creating a seating area that catches the last of the daylight.

For smaller gardens, you can still embrace the idea. Try to ensure that the entire garden cannot be seen in one single glance – growing taller plants to screen patios or seating areas. Incorporating garden mirrors can add to the effect. 'Mirrors deceive the eye, expand the garden and increase light. Surrounded by an archway or pergola or wrapped in greenery, they give an impression of more garden beyond,' says garden expert and writer Leigh Clapp.

4. Incorporate a winding cobble path

A garden path gives gardens structure, guiding visitors through the space while also protecting grass and flowers.

‘Paths and steps should be just as interesting as the garden itself. They dictate how you navigate a space and allow the garden to flow from one area to another,’ explains designer Fi Boyle. Plot a meandering path, and use sloping areas to your advantage, adding in steps and planting terraces to enhance the sense of a journey.

Cobbles are the natural choice for a fairytale cottage garden, bringing a real storybook feel, though a light-coloured gravel can also be a great budget alternative to paving slabs .

... or wooden stepping stones

Channelling the cosy cottage in the woods vibes, wooden stepping stones can also be used to create a fairytale cottage garden path. Plus, it's fairly easy to create a DIY path.

'Fallen or removed trees can be upcycled to make a unique path using sawn timber slices at least 10cm thick. Mark out the path, clear the area, remove a layer of earth and tamp down. So that the timber steps don’t float or move, you should keep a slight slope, which will ease waterlogging, as well as add a drainage layer of gravel and sand between the earth and logs,' explains Leigh Clapp.

'Position the logs and tap them into place with a rubber mallet or similar, filling with a free-flowing material, such as small gravel and sand, to hold them in place. Using different-sized slices adds to the laid-back feel.'

5. Magical lighting

Don't forget to continue the fairytale magic after dark. Whether you're gathered around the fire pit or just looking out from your kitchen window, integrating solar-powered lighting into your fairytale cottage garden lets you continue to enjoy your garden into the night.

Lighting your garden is surprisingly similar to lighting your home: you need to achieve the perfect balance of practical designs, which provide illumination and ensure safety – and decorative designs, which highlight architectural features and create a truly welcoming atmosphere for evenings spent alfresco.

'You don’t need masses of multicoloured bulbs dangling from every branch. The aim is to create a softly lit focal point where you’re sitting or eating, and then a few highlights on shrubs and trees, stake lights placed through a flower bed, or fairy lights dressing up a shrub or fence,' says garden expert Teresa Conway.

For added controllability, Goove's smart Festoon lights, available at Amazon , can be customised and controlled from an accompanying app, so you can pick your colours and flashing patterns from your phone.

6. Incorporate whimsical fairytale inspired details

Of course, no fairytale cottage garden is complete without a magical creature, so incorporating a statue of a character from your favourite tale is a must.

Restrict yourself to a single figure or set to maintain the element of surprise and delight. Animal-inspired figures tend to work best as they seem like a natural fit in the garden. Think Wind in the Willows – this set from Amazon would be perfect – Peter Rabbit or The White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.

Smaller details can be just as effective. Adding a wooden fairy door – like this from Amazon – at the base of a tree can bring a surprising sprinkling of fairytale magic to your garden, too.

Dust your garden with some fairytale cottage garden magic this weekend.