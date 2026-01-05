The 5 areas of my old house that leak heat – and what the experts told me to do about it

Old houses are known for many things – their character, charming imperfections and original features to name but a few – but being warm is not one of them.

As the owner of an Edwardian cottage, winters are all about telling the kids to 'layer up', insisting everyone closes doors as they enter and exit a room and asking my husband throughout the day 'is the heating even on?' In short, it is a cold house (even in summer).

One of the main reasons for the glacial temperatures in our house is heat loss – its inability to retain heat – and there are several key areas where the warmth we try so to hard to generate escapes. I spoke to the experts about the main five culprits and here's how they suggested I fix the problem.

1. The single glazed bay window

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

There is a really pretty original timber bay window in our living room. We have a little loveseat nestled into it and from afar it looks like the perfect cosy spot to settle down in. However, to do so in the colder months requires piles of blankets and a hot water bottle or two. Why? It is single glazed and just a little draughty.

'Single glazing and early double glazing are still very common in older homes,' picks up Michael Zohouri, founder of Pyramid Eco. 'Even where the glass has been upgraded, the seals around the frames often haven’t been touched for decades.

'Draught proofing around windows, upgrading seals and using thermal blinds or heavy curtains at night all help reduce heat loss.'

Becky Lane, CEO at Furbnow had some more advice for me. 'Look to replace single-glazed windows with energy-efficient double or triple-glazed units,' advises Becky. 'Alternatively, use secondary glazing if replacing windows is not feasible due to conservation restrictions.”

Michael Zohouri Social Links Navigation Founder of Pyramid Eco Michael Zohouri is the founder of Pyramid Eco, bringing over a decade of experience to the company. His expertise spans energy-efficient retrofitting projects, including insulation, solar, and heat pump installations.

Becky Lane Social Links Navigation Co-founder and CEO of Furbnow With more than 15 years’ experience in home energy, Becky has led major programmes that changed how the UK approaches improving its homes. As a qualified Retrofit Coordinator, she brings both technical insight and hands-on experience from working with households, councils and industry.

Shop draught proofing methods

Draught Excluder Tape for Doors and Windows £4.74 at Amazon This self-adhesive draught proof strip is so simple to fit yet makes a world of difference, both in terms of blocking draughts as well as with soundproofing. Thermal Twill Pencil Pleat Curtains £50 at Dunelm Available in four stylish colours and a range of sizes, these pencil pleat curtains feature a thermal lining to keep the room they are fitted in snug and warm. FLYZZZ Window Insulation Kit £15.99 at Amazon Designed to create a thermal barrier that will reduce heat loss, this kit contains everything you need to fix it into place. It also promises to reduce condensation.

2. The poorly fitting front door

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

Another original feature that I definitely wouldn't replace is the front door – a hefty solid timber design with three panels of coloured rippled glass at the top.

However, for all its charm it is one of the leading areas of heat loss in our home and the reason why our entrance hallway quite happily doubles up as an overflow fridge freezer at Christmas. It is extremely poorly fitting – so much so that in some areas between the door and its frame you can see daylight .

'Poorly fitting doors allow warm air to escape and cold air to pour in,' explains Michael Zohouri. 'You often feel cold draughts around front doors, letterboxes, and keyholes. Simple draught proofing strips and door brushes can make a noticeable difference straight away.'

In addition to these steps, we also plan on hanging a thick, thermal-lined curtain in front of it – a technique used to keep old houses warm without central heating in the past.

3. Through the open chimneys

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

We have two chimneys in our house. One serves the log burning stove in the open plan dining area and the other the open fire in the living room. While both fires act as really effective ways to heat the house, when not in use, the chimneys are also an area for heat to leave the premises.

One of the best ways to solve this issue is to use an inflatable chimney balloon or chimney draught excluder to keep the chills at bay. These are placed inside the chimney when it is not in use to seal any gaps and prevent heat loss.

According to Energy Saving Trust, using a chimney draught excluder could lower your heating bills by £60 – this is definitely something I'll be investing in.

Chimney Sheep Oblong Chimney Draught Excluder £27 at Amazon The Chimney Sheep is a chimney draught excluder made from durable Herdwick wool. When in place it stops heat from escaping and can easily be removed when required thanks to the useful handle.

4. From the uninsulated floors

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

On the ground floor of our house we have solid floors, while upstairs we have suspended timber floors, now carpeted. While our timber flooring is not a huge source of heat loss, in some properties it can be.

'Many older homes have suspended wooden floors with cold air flowing freely underneath,' explains Michael Zohouri. 'This chills rooms from the ground up and makes homes feel cold even when the heating is on. Insulating a floor beneath the floorboards and sealing gaps between boards helps stop cold air movement and keeps heat where it belongs.'

Solid floors can be a little trickier to insulate as adding insulation on top will raise the floor levels. For this reason, ours remain uninsulated and are very cold underfoot in the areas we chose tile over timber, which is inherently warmer.

5. Old solid walls

Many of the original external walls here are solid brickwork with no insulation. The wall featuring the bay window is a good example – it is freezing to the touch, further ruining the cosy nook we had planned.

'Most older properties have solid brick walls with no cavity, which means heat passes straight through the brickwork,' explains Michael Zohouri. 'You can feel the chill coming off them on cold days.

'External or internal wall insulation can significantly improve comfort and reduce heating demand, but it has to be designed properly or it can create damp issues later on.'

FAQs

How do you check for heat leaks in your home?

There are several methods you can use to pinpoint the main areas of heat loss within a house – something that will save energy at home as well as keep you warmer.

'Borrow or rent a thermal imaging camera if you can,' suggests Becky Lane. 'Or simply run your hand around doors, windows and floorboards to feel where warm air is escaping.

'Period properties often have architectural features protected by heritage conservation regulations,' adds Becky. 'Work with conservation officers and heritage experts to preserve the character of the house and consider reversible or sympathetic retrofitting techniques that can be easily undone if necessary. The goal is to create a home that maintains its historical character but is still cosy.'

What areas tend to lose the most heat in a house

I've revealed by top five heat loss spots in my house – and it seems that these also happen to be some of the most common.

However, there is another, perhaps less obvious, area to address too, according to Michael Zohouri.

'By far the biggest heat loss we see is straight up through the roof,' he says. 'A lot of older homes either have no loft insulation at all, or it has been pushed aside over the years and no longer does its job. We also regularly find loft hatches that are completely uninsulated. When that happens, warm air just pours straight into the roof space. Getting the loft properly topped up and sealing the hatch is one of the fastest ways to make a home feel warmer.'

Obviously addressing the areas our house loses heat will help keep it feeling cosier, but we also made other upgrades to keep our house warmer this winter – take a look at what they were to see if they could help you beat the chill too.