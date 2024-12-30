Can neighbours put their bins outside my house? Everything you need to know about this annoying problem

Neighbours are great most of the time, but what if they come with some irritating habits? 'Can neighbours put their bins outside my house?' might be a question that you never thought you’d be asking yourself, but it’s a more common problem than you might realise.

Sure, the first time they put their bins outside your house, you let it slide, but what if it becomes a regular thing? Can they legally put bins outside your house, and what do you do about it if it’s starting to become a nuisance?

Wheelie bin storage ideas are one way to help with bin storage issues, but you might find you need to take things further. It’s always a good idea to stay on positive terms with your neighbours wherever possible, so where do you stand when your neighbours start putting their bins outside your house?

Can neighbours legally put bins outside my house?

If your neighbours are putting their bins outside of your house, you might be wondering what the law says about this. The simple answer to this question is yes, legally they can, but there’s a bit more to it than that, as Graham Matthews, waste management expert at Business Waste explains.

‘Neighbours can legally put bins outside your house on the pavement a few hours before they’re due to be emptied,’ says Graham. ‘They can’t place them on your property though, as this could constitute trespassing. The bins must be moved back onto their own property or in front of their own house after being emptied.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Leaving a household wheelie bin on the pavement isn’t a criminal offence but it is a civil issue,’ Graham continues. ‘Councils have the power to issue fixed penalties for leaving bins on the pavement under 46a of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. These can only be issued if the bin creates an obstruction so wheelchairs or pushchairs can’t get past if they’re left out for a few days, may attract vermin, or are overturned or damaged. Simply leaving bins on the pavement for a few hours before or after they’re emptied isn’t illegal and won’t incur a penalty.’

What can I do if my neighbours are leaving their bins outside my house?

If this has become a regular problem, there are a few things that you could try and do to solve the issue, while staying on good terms with your neighbours.

Have a chat with them. They may not realise that it’s causing an issue for you. This is always the best first step to take and in many cases will solve the problem. If talking to them doesn’t help,next pop a friendly note through their letterbox to remind them of the conversation that you had and put something in writing so that you have a record of when you first brought the issue to their attention. A final step is to contact your local council, who will be able to escalate the matter for you.

‘The best thing to do is simply speak to your neighbours and politely ask them to stop leaving their bins outside your house,’ advises Graham Matthews. ‘Mention if it causes an obstruction for anyone using the pavement, or creates access issues and hopefully the message will get through.’

‘If that doesn’t work then you can complain to your local council,’ continues Graham. ‘They can issue a fixed penalty when it’s a persistent problem. This starts with a written warning that informs them of the problem, what they should do to fix it, and what happens if they don’t comply. If they fail to comply then a notice of intent and final notice with a fixed penalty up to £80 can apply.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Is it illegal to leave wheelie bins on the pavement?

We all forget to bring our bin in in a timely manner sometimes, but what if someone on your street leaves theirs out for days and it’s becoming a nuisance? Can they legally do this, or are they breaking the law?

First thing’s first, leaving bins out on the pavement unnecessarily might cause an obstruction, making it difficult for someone with a pushchair or in a wheelchair to get past. Ideally, it’s best to bring them in as soon as possible.

It’s not illegal to leave a wheelie bin on the pavement, but the council can issue a fixed penalty notice to anyone that repeatedly leaves their bin on the pavement as a final resort.

If you’re aware of a neighbour that keeps leaving their bins on the pavement for longer than necessary and you feel like it’s causing an obstruction, the first step is to speak to them, in case they’re not aware of the issue.

Your local council can issue a fixed penalty in the instance that a wheelie bin that’s left out creates an obstruction, is left out for several days, may attract vermin or in the instance that a bin is overturned or looks unsightly.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Derek Robinson)

How far should bins be from a building?

Wheelie bins should be kept an appropriate distance from your home, or someone else’s home as they can attract vermin and may be a fire hazard. As a guidance, a distance of 3 metres is recommended, however this differs between insurers, so you may need to check your home insurance policy to see how far away your bin should be from your house.

If garden storage is limited, your insurer may accept bins being stored closer to the house if a fireproof barrier can be built.

Can a neighbour put things in my bins?

We’ve all been there - your bin is full to the top, but you notice your neighbour’s bin has plenty of space and you’ve still got a bin bag to put out, but should you risk putting it in your neighbour's bin? While it might not seem like a big deal if it happens from time to time, it could become annoying if it’s a regular occurrence.

‘Neighbours shouldn’t put anything in your bins unless you give them permission,’ says Graham Matthews. ‘Technically it’s a form of fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour, but it’s highly unlikely someone would be prosecuted for putting something in your bin. If it’s a continuous problem then legal action could occur though, as fly-tipping is a criminal offence in the UK.’

‘Should a neighbour put rubbish or anything else in your bin when the bins are on your property then it could also count as trespassing.’

If you do come to find that your neighbour is using your bin, the easiest solution is to mention to them that you’d prefer they didn’t put their rubbish in your bin. In many cases, your neighbour might not realise that it’s causing a problem for you and will hopefully stop once you highlight the issue to them.