What’s the best flooring for a dog-friendly home? Experts reveal the one material they would always pick

When it comes to choosing the best flooring for your home, we are often led by how certain materials look and feel. But, it’s also important to consider the practicality of flooring options, especially if you share your space with four-legged friends.

While some of the most popular kitchen and living room flooring materials, like hardwood and carpet, might suit your needs and style, they often aren’t ideal if you’re trying to make your home as pet-friendly as possible.

There are approximately 13.5 million dog owners in the UK, according to studies . And, with National Dog Day just around the corner, it’s about time that we started designing our homes with our beloved pets in mind.

So, I’ve asked the experts to give us the lowdown on the best flooring material that will keep your pooch happy without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. The experts unanimously agreed that it’s hard to beat Luxury Vinyl Tile (or LVT) when it comes to creating a dog-friendly environment at home.

‘Anyone who lives with pets knows the impact they can have on your home. From muddy paw prints to scratches from claws and the ongoing battle with hair and dander, your floors face daily challenges,’ warns Claire Ryan, PR and Digital Manager UK at Karndean Designflooring .

This is why it’s so important to invest in animal-friendly flooring – not only will it make your space more comfortable for you and your pet, it will also save you time and money in the long run by solving many of the problems that dog parents face daily. According to the pros, Luxury Vinyl Tile is one of the best materials to minimise this issue.

‘LVT combines durability and style with the comfort and ease of care that busy households need,’ explains Lorna Williams, Head of Product Design and Visual Creation at Amtico . ‘It’s a floor that stands up to everyday life while creating a welcoming, cosy space where everyone – including our four-legged friends – can feel right at home.’

With a huge range of design finishes to choose from – like herringbone wood effect or stone-look tiles – LVT flooring is practical for your pets while still creating the welcoming feel that many of us long for in our homes.

What’s more – this flooring type is often designed to specifically prevent the challenges faced by pet owners. ‘Modern luxury vinyl tile provides the ideal balance between style, practicality and durability, making it an excellent choice for pet-friendly homes,’ says Claire.

‘Choosing the right flooring from the start can save time, money and frustration, while ensuring your home remains a safe, stylish and comfortable place for every member of the family – including the four-legged ones,’ she adds.

The benefits of luxury vinyl tile flooring

One of the main benefits of installing LVT flooring in your home is thanks to its anti-scratch properties. ‘Some traditional flooring options can be unforgiving. Hardwood may look beautiful, but it is easily scratched,’ says Claire, ‘however, LVT is scratch and scuff resistant.’

Scuffed floors are unfortunately something of an inevitability when you have pets, but LVT goes some way in reducing the appearance of these marks. Plus, some options are backed with wear layers and warranty for extra security.

Then there is the issue of cleaning. While the best vacuums for pet hair , lint rollers and brushes can work to get pet hair out of carpet , it can be easier for all involved to choose a material that can be easily washed down.

‘Unlike real wood, LVT is water-resistant, preventing moisture damage between planks and offering a practical, long-lasting solution,’ says Lorna. Not only does this mean it’s slip-resistant after cleaning, but it also avoids moisture damage from rainy walks or spilled water bowls.

And, perhaps most importantly for some, LVT is a flooring option that will keep your pets comfortable. ‘Unsuitable flooring can create safety concerns for older pets who may struggle with overly hard surfaces,’ warns Claire. But, ‘LVT is softer and naturally warmer than traditional tile or wood, offering everyday comfort for lounging pets.’

