This mini air purifier quickly improved air quality and combatted mould in my home

The Aaira Mini is the latest small room air purifier by DH Lifelabs with the power of HOCl.

HOCl stands for hypochlorous acid, a naturally occurring molecule that is a weak form of acid that can break down microorganisms on impact. This molecule acts as a disinfectant and has been used in numerous industrial sectors around the world – now DH Lifelabs is deploying this for domestic use. This disinfectant is created by adding non-iodised salt (such as table salt) to the salt scoop provided with each unit and then pouring this into a water-filled Aaira Mini.

DH Lifelabs claims the Aaira Mini air purifier has a 99.99% success rate of eliminating airborne mould, bacteria, and viruses including SARS-CoV-2, and holds certification from a number of bodies including the United Kingdom Chemistry and Aerosols and the Restriction of Hazardous Substance European Union Directive.

I tested the Aaira Mini air purifier in my small office room across all three settings during the working day for a number of weeks and cleaned the device when alerted by the flashing indicator on the device’s display. I experienced no technical or performance issues and appreciated the positive effect the Aaira Mini had on my working environment. Read on to find out why it made our pick of the best air purifiers you can invest in.

DH Lifelabs Aaira Mini air purifier: specifications

Filter: Cold Evaporation Filter (CEF) and Cold Evaporation Filter Lid (CEF Lid)

Cold Evaporation Filter (CEF) and Cold Evaporation Filter Lid (CEF Lid) Noise: 21.50 - 43db

21.50 - 43db Power: 21W

21W Room size: 323 ft2 (30 m2)

323 ft2 (30 m2) Dimensions: H30 x W22.2 x D22.2cm

H30 x W22.2 x D22.2cm Weight: 2.4kg

(Image credit: DH Lifelabs)

Jack Phillips Our reviewer, Jack Phillips, tested the Aaira Mini for a month in his office and kitchen before writing this review, enabling him to study and record notes on the appliance's performance and monitor improvements to air quality in his home.

DH Lifelabs Aaira Mini air purifier: unboxing and delivery

Being a mini air purifier, the DH Lifelabs Aaira Mini arrives in a compact box that befits its smaller size.

(Image credit: Future/ Jack Phillips)

The packaging is suitable for recycling, including the plastic wrapping in which the more delicate parts are sealed, though always check with your local authority guidelines.

(Image credit: Future/ Jack Phillips)

The Aaira Mini air purifier is simple to set up. First, you will need to attach the power cord to the power port at the back of the model, then plug this into a mains socket.

Secondly, slot the cold evaporation filter into the centre of the unit, then place the cold evaporation lid on top and turn this clockwise to secure it as per the open and close instructions displayed.

Then, you will need to fill the provided salt bottle with non-iodized salt (such as table salt) and pour 2 grams using the scoop handle provided with the salt bottle.

(Image credit: Future/ Jack Phillips)

After this, place the top cover on the water tank before filling the unit with cold water up to the max measure line. Finally, press the power button to turn on the Aaira Mini and choose a fan setting.

DH Lifelabs Aaira Mini air purifier: first impressions

The Aaira Mini has a glossy white base with a translucent navy or grey tank and cover depending on which model you select.

The control panel is very easy to navigate, with clear labels for the power button and fan speed controls, along with a disinfectant icon, which flashes as you turn on the purifier.

The disinfectant icon remains solid during operation but will flash intermittently when HOCI is being dispersed.

The unit lights up in a modern electric blue colour in fan speeds 2 and 3 while staying off during ultra-quiet sleep mode.

(Image credit: Future/ Jack Phillips)

DH Lifelabs Aaira Mini air purifier: performance

The Aaira Mini is a very user-friendly appliance with the troubleshooting alert and maintenance instructions displayed on the unit’s front.

Having tested all three operation modes, I settled on fan speed 2 for the majority of the testing period as fan speed 3 – although this may be suitable for highly polluted environments – was slightly too noisy for me to block out during the working day.

The Aaira Mini flashes blue and gently beeps if an alert is triggered, such as a low water level.

After deep-cleaning my office, which naturally caused dust flares up in the space, I turned the Aaira Mini on to help remove the dust and I noticed a discernible difference in as little as ten minutes.

The model doesn’t have handles but is compact enough to move from room to room throughout the day. This convenience allowed me to test the Aaira Mini in the kitchen after preparing a meal and the odours were removed very quickly.

As someone who’s been afflicted by a respiratory illness since the turn of the year, this air purifier definitely made a material difference in stopping my coughing fits and sinusitis.

The air felt less congested and the HOCI that is dispersed gave the room an oceanic-like odour. Furthermore, I noticed this purifier helped to prevent mould outbreaks on surfaces which are a common issue in UK homes during winter.

Final verdict: Is the DH Lifelabs Aaira Mini air purifier worth the money?

Shortly after using the Aaira Mini I noticed an atmospheric change in the room, with the air feeling lighter and fresher, this helped me feel more energised over the course of the working day.

Overall, the DH Lifelabs Aaira Mini air purifier worked excellently in my office room.

If you live in an environment that is frequently exposed to particles such as airborne pathogens, pet dander, and pollen, then the Aaira Mini should definitely be considered to combat these harmful particulates. The air felt less congested and the HOCI that is dispersed gave the room a pleasant, fresh odour.

However, if you live somewhere where none of these harmful pollutants are present and the overall air quality is already high, then the Aaira Mini may not be required.

It's also worth noting that if you require a model to use in spaces greater than 323 ft2, the Aaira Mini will not fully cover spaces this large.