Why a baby monitor is a must-have for every family with kids

The baby monitor has been first page in the new parent’s handbook ever since its invention, even if in recent years more general indoor security cameras and ever-popular virtual assistants have been increasingly used instead.

With your child's health and security on the line though you can’t beat a dedicated system specifically designed for the task at hand – keeping your bundle of joy safe, sound, and settled down.

Take the BM1 from smart home security brand EZVIZ, which cleverly adapts the company’s powerful security camera technology for your baby caring needs.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Here we take a look at some of those handy functions and go through the reasons why a tailored baby monitor should be an essential buy for any parent with young children to look after.

Parent from afar

Being a parent to a young child is a difficult job, one made a whole lot easier thanks to the BM1’s genius AI functions. For example, the device comes with crying sound detection supported by sudden noise level change detection, while soothing music can also be set up to play when the tears start to come.

There are also out-of-crib alerts supported by custom detection zone protection for when your clever tot figures out how to escape the crib, and two-way talk so you’re able to talk to your child whether you’re in the office or WFH-ing in the next room.

Whatsmore the BM1 also works with your Google Assistant and Alexa voice controls so you can simply pull up a live video stream with your voice. Parenting from afar has never been easier.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Put your baby’s sleep first

Any and every exhausted parent dreams of their sweet one sleeping soundly throughout the night. While the BM1 can’t promise you a well-behaved baby, it can help do its bit to minimise disruption with clear night vision without any red or flashing lights. Its battery is also designed to last the night by optimising its response time when needed.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Fully baby proof

Babies can get up to all sorts of mischief when left alone. It’s always best then to invest in technology that bears this in mind. The BM1 is made with non-toxic silicone and no sharp edges on the camera body while being completely wire-free so those mischievous paws are kept firmly away from any harm.

It also easily clips onto a crib and comes in blue or pink to slot in with the colour palette of your child’s room.

The EZVIZ BM1 is usually priced at £149.99, but it is currently on offer for £99.99 at Amazon UK for Black Friday.