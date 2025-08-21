My Joseph Joseph space-saving pans are my most used cookware - but the stainless steel upgrade is set to be even better
My favourite pans have just got an upgrade
Every new release from Joseph Joseph has our immediate attention on the Ideal Home desk. Somehow, each new product solves an issue we didn't know we had (but definitely do) in our homes, and this space-saving, stainless steel 'Space Steel' collection from Joseph Joseph is no different.
I've already tried the original folding handle pans from Joseph Joseph for myself, and they've been my go-to pans for the last year, standing up to the test of everyday cooking by a full household and saving space in my small kitchen. So when I discovered that they have a new stainless steel collection, my interest was piqued. Will it be one of the best saucepan sets on the high street?
Stainless steel pans have become more popular recently, largely because of their non-reactive coating that doesn't produce harmful chemicals into food. With more focus than ever on ultra-processed foods and harmful materials, learning to cook with stainless steel pans is a savvy way to upgrade your kitchenware. Not to mention that it looks fabulous. Here's why this Joseph Joseph collection is one to invest in.
While the stainless steel construction of these pans is a huge selling point, what we love the most is what's unique to Joseph Joseph: the space-saving handle.
Whether you have a small kitchen like me or your kitchen storage ideas don't easily house the length of a pan (handle included), a folding handle is a complete game-changer. It essentially doubles the amount of pots and pans you can fit in a cupboard or deep drawer, making your kitchen supremely organised and your pots and pans easy to access.
The feature that sets the Space Steel collection apart from the original Space Folding pans is the stainless steel construction. You might be wondering whether stainless steel pans are worth it and while they can be an investment, they'll be one you'll be thankful to have made.
'Stainless steel has long set the standard for cookware, valued for its strength, resistance to rust and ability to deliver consistent, even heat. Joseph Joseph’s Space Steel takes these qualities and reimagines them for the modern kitchen. Its polished stainless-steel finish is not only durable and easy to clean but also sleek enough to complement any space,' explains Richard Joseph, CEO & co-founder of Joseph Joseph.
It's designed to perform too, so if you're an avid cook then this will be the choice for you. It's suitable for all hobs including induction and is oven safe up to 232ºC/450º. The non-toxic ceramic coating will allow you to cook without stress, but it's also easy to clean which is essential for busy evenings and hectic households.
Will this persuade you to switch over to stainless steel?
