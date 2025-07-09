As a Mum of three, I’ve found the perfect summer duvet for sweaty kids, and it's currently on sale at Amazon for under £17

If your kids wake up drenched in sweat on summer nights, you’ll know how hard it is to keep them cool and sleeping.

As a mum of three, I know that getting kids to sleep in a heatwave is no mean feat. It’s not just roastingly hot in their bedrooms (unless you have one of the best fans on the market or are lucky enough to have an air conditioning unit), but it’s also so bright at bedtime. Those long summer days can feel brutal when you’re a parent – trust me, I’ve been there.

However, after testing dozens of duvets as both a mum and a sleep reviewer, I’ve finally found one that actually keeps my kids cool – and the good news is the Slumberdown Climate Control Duvet is currently on sale for under £17 at Amazon.

Why are kids more liable to overheat while they sleep? Because young children haven’t yet fully developed their thermoregulating systems, which means their core temperature is less stable than that of an adult’s.

Kids also spend longer in deep sleep (aka slow-wave sleep) – the lucky things. This deep sleep is crucial for physical recovery and growth, but during slow-wave sleep the body is less able to regulate temperature. And voila – a heady cocktail of ingredients that produce sweaty children.

Enter Slumberdown’s Climate Control duvet. I wasn’t expecting a synthetic duvet to be a sweaty-night saviour – I usually favour natural fibres like wool or silk as the best duvet for hot sleepers – but this one surprised me.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It's filled with Dacron hollowfibre, which has a hollow structure that provides airflow and insulation. This makes it feel warm without overheating the sleeper.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It comes in a range of togs, but I went for the coolest 4.5 tog version for summer. My kids liked that it felt light and breathable, without that clingy, sweaty feeling you get from some synthetic duvets, and it kept them cool through even the hottest nights.

The fact it's so easy to care for is another huge bonus for parents and allergy sufferers. One of my children suffers from various allergies, and bedding can exacerbate their allergy symptoms. So I was happy to note that this duvet can be washed at 40ºC to blitz allergens, and it can even be chucked in the tumble dryer.

This might also be a relief to those parents who are still in the trenches with kids who have nighttime accidents.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

For those of us who are concerned with beds looking inviting, thin duvets can often fall a little flat; many low-tog duvets just don’t look inviting. So I was also impressed with how much this Slumberdown Climate Control duvet fluffed up and held its shape – even when my sons decided to pummel this duvet during a particularly active session of den building.

Plus, the Slumberdown Climate Control Duvet isn’t just a great kids’ duvet – it’s also ideal for guest rooms, uni halls, even camping – and with sizes from single to superking, you can kit out the whole family without spending a fortune.

For under £20, I think this is a small price to pay for cooler, calmer nights – and fewer complaints about bedtime when it feels like a sauna in their bedroom.