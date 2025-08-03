Are bunk beds a good idea for a kids' room? As a mum of two, these are my thoughts

I can still vividly remember sharing a room with my younger sister and the bunk beds we had - pinewood that was soft enough to push a thumbnail into, or, as I got older, scratch a boy's name into with a biro. As the eldest, I got the coveted top bunk, while my sister seemed happy enough with the bottom (or maybe she just accepted it wasn't worth the fight!)

But it's only now as a Mum of two little ones myself, that I find I'm asking the question, are bunk beds a good idea for a kids' room? Sure, I had fun sharing with my sibling for a good few years before my parents changed the configuration into twin beds, but will my children share the same sentiment? Will they actually get to sleep? Will they be safe?

These are just some of the questions I set out to get answered by the experts, as my initial thoughts were that bunk beds could be the perfect children's bedroom furniture idea and space-saving solution our busy family home needs. Plus, I knew my two would adore the idea of sharing a room.

But while bunk beds might be a smart shared kids' bedroom idea, they do also come with their downsides.

The benefits of bunk beds

Let's start with what's great about bunk beds. The most obvious one is the space-saving aspect, reducing the footprint of two beds, to just one. Even if you have one child, they are likely to want friends over for sleepovers at some point, so the option to have two sleep spaces gives you plenty of flexibility.

And if you're looking for small children's room ideas, this has got to be one of the first solutions you come to.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

Angela Morris, Founder of JojoBeds comments, 'Bunk beds are a brilliant solution for shared bedrooms, sleepovers, or maximising floor space. They turn vertical space into an asset—especially useful in city apartments or smaller homes.'

Jojo Barr, Interior Designer at House Nine agrees that their space-saving credentials are one of their biggest benefits.

'When designing Clients' homes, we often recommend bunk beds as a smart, space-saving solution for family homes - especially in shared children’s bedrooms. Their vertical design maximises floor space for play, study, and storage, making them both practical and playful.'

(Image credit: House Nine)

'But it's not just their space-saving ability that makes them so appealing,' Jojo continues, 'many kids love the novelty of sleeping up high, and with so many stylish, well-crafted designs available today, bunk beds can be a beautiful and fun addition to a child's room.'

John Rastall, Head of Home at DFS agrees that the novelty aspect of bunk beds is a big draw for many young families.

'When it comes to creating a space for kids that is both fun and functional, bunk beds are a great place to start. Not only do they bring a sense of novelty and adventure to bedtime – children get to climb up to their very own hideaway – but they are especially useful in compact or shared spaces, freeing up valuable floor space for play or study.'

I have to admit the excitement of climbing up the ladder into my bunk each night, was pretty exhilarating as a kid, and I know my son (my eldest) would adore sleeping up high. Plus the combined toy storage ideas are really appealing to curb the clutter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeroen van der spek)

Could there be any other benefits to choosing bunk beds for my kids room?

'Bunk beds are more than just space-savers—they're a way to future-proof your child’s room with flexibility and style,' explains Angela. 'Many high-quality bunk beds are modular, meaning they can be separated into twin beds later or adapted as your children grow.'

I certainly like the idea of changing the bunks into twin beds later down the line, either in a shared bedroom, or separating them into different rooms.

'Many bunk bed designs also feature built-in shelves for books and toys, drawers within the frame for extra storage as well as key safety features like flat ladder steps and cut-out handles, making them a well- rounded choice for busy young lives,' adds John.

So things are sounding pretty good for camp 'yes' to bunk beds so far, but what about the disadvantages?

The downside of bunk beds

'If you're looking to plan the perfect kids room, know that bunk beds aren’t for every family,' advises Angela. 'They can pose a few challenges, especially in certain room layouts or for younger children.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

This I was especially interested in hearing about as my kids are currently 5 and 2, so I wanted to know about some of the challenges Angela was talking about, to really work out are bunk beds a good idea for a kids room.

'Firstly, access can be tricky. Night-time toilet trips can be more difficult from the top bunk so if your little one is 100% potty trained, this could cause a few bumps in the road. Secondly, changing sheets is harder- making the top bunk is never anyone's favourite chore. And ceiling height is something to consider- low ceilings can limit usability and safety for the top bunk.'

'Finally, if siblings are prone to arguing or have different sleep schedules, sharing bunks may not be the most harmonious solution.'

Ah. So here we reach my first hurdle. Although my kids are only 3 years apart in age, their sleep schedules are slightly different. As they get older, I don't see this being such an issue, but right now that could cause some meltdowns if one has to go to bed first and the other has to try and creep in (and up!) later.

Sleep schedules aside, my next concern was my children's safety, so I was keen to find out how safe bunk beds are.

Are bunk beds safe?

As a parent, your number one concern in life is your child's safety, and this goes for their bedroom furniture choice too. Can I be sure the kids won't fall out of their beds, and what about when they're both up top playing, will it hold their weight?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Bond)

Karen Murray, Furniture Buyer, Great Little Trading Company explains 'Bunk beds are a great option if you’re looking for a space-saving solution, yet when it comes to bunk beds, not all beds are made the same. A strong bunk bed, made from solid wood or sturdy metal will be able handle everyday fun and play in a children's room. If you’re unsure, check if the bunk bed meets safety standards like the British Safety Standards (BS EN 747).'

'Guard rails are another crucial feature to look for, ideally these should be at least 16cm above the mattress to keep little ones safe from falls. A well-built ladder or stairs with slip-resistant steps will adds extra peace of mind too. It’s also important to choose beds finished with non-toxic paints to ensure your child's health and safety.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Darren Chung)

Jojo adds, 'Safety must always come first. Bunk beds are best suited for children over the age of 6, as younger children are at a higher risk of falls, particularly from the top bunk. It's also important to ensure that the bed meets current safety standards: sturdy guardrails, a secure ladder, and proper mattress sizing are non-negotiable,' she explains.

So, my second hurdle. With my son only just turning 5 and my daughter not yet out of her cot, we may be a bit premature in choosing this as an option for their sleepspace, but it's good to know we're not wildly far away.

But as they get older, bigger and heavier, will a bunk bed support their combined weight?

'We would always encourage parents to focus on quality over price where possible,' Angela advises. 'There are many imitation beds on the market where safety and build quality simply aren’t there.'

'Reputable brands focus on rigorous safety testing, robust materials, and smart design features such as guard rails, secure ladders, and weight limits. At JoJoBeds, safety is at the forefront of every product we offer, and we only work with brands that meet the highest European safety standards.'

Where can you buy bunk beds for kids?

(Image credit: James French)

Depending on your space, you could opt for bespoke built-in bunk beds, which would be made by a carpenter to fit your space exactly. This is a great option if you have multiple children, a large extended family or an awkward shaped room, but it's worth remembering that built-ins could cost you more, and are a more permanent choice.

But if you're in the market for a stand alone bunk bed that can be adapted to suit your space, style and age of child, here are some choices I've got earmarked for when my kids get a bit older...

Are there any alternatives to bunk beds?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

If after reading all this, you're still not sure bunk beds are the best choice for your child, be assured that there plenty of other choices for kids beds that can be equally as fun, attractive and space-savvy.

John comments, 'If your child prefers a more grounded sleeping setup, consider a single bed with built-in storage like our Bala or Kaia Bed instead. These styles offer generous hidden storage in contemporary single frames that are available in a wide range of colours, to bring a touch of fun to bedtime all while maximising every inch of space for storage to keep clutter at bay.'

Here are some of my favourite designs that provide a solid alternative to bunk beds.

My final thoughts

It's safe to say that bunk beds bring a certain level of fun to a kids room and as long as your children like each others company and won't be arguing constantly, they are a great space-saving solution, bonding enabler and comfortable and safe space to sleep.

While my two might be a little young for us to be choosing this option right now, I feel assured that they will be safe, know there are plenty of designs on the market that would suit our home and will help keep toys and clothes stored neatly away too.

So in my mind, yes bunk beds are a good idea for a kids room and I'm so excited to invest in them in just a few years time!

Would you choose bunk beds for your kids room?