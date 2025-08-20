Very is a hidden gem for designer-look lighting – and these 6 buys prove it

One of my non-negotiables when it comes to my home is that I don’t like cheap-looking lighting. But also as someone a bit tight with money, you can imagine how happy I was when I spotted Very’s new lighting range , which gives a luxury look at an affordable price.

Very may not be the first place you think of when it comes to lighting. The online retailer is better known for its deals on home appliances and clothing. But I have to say the brand is nailing this year’s lighting trends with rattan details, creamy neutrals and brass detailing.

Despite the high street price tags, Very’s new lighting range has a classy designer look.

The Arc Floor Lamp with Gold (£90) (Image credit: Very Home)

My favourite from the collection is by far the Arc Floor Lamp with Gold (£90). Standing at 1.6m, it’s large enough to make an impact without overcrowding a small living room .

Its sleek, matte black finish, coupled with gold accents, gives the lamp a contemporary look that feels quietly expensive. It’s a stunning alternative to Habitat’s gorgeous Nordlux Dial Floor Lamp (£120) . And if you needed any more convincing, Very is offering next-day delivery, too.

So I selected my top six that I think need to be on your radar.

I love finding new hidden gems to pick up gorgeous homeware and affordable prices, and now Very is back on my hit list of places to track down lust-worthy lighting.