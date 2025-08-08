If you ever work from home, you spend a large chunk of your workday in your home office (or office area). So it’s worth making it as comfortable and pleasant to be in as possible – this includes helpful accessories like the underrated monitor stand, as I swear by my IKEA one in my own WFH space and which experts highly recommend, too.

Investing in the right work desk and a comfortable office chair are the two main priorities when thinking of home office ideas. However, other, smaller features and accessories which could also make a big difference to your comfort and organisation are often forgotten about, like a monitor stand, for example.

‘People often focus on the chair or desk when creating a home office, but a monitor stand can make just as much of a difference,’ says Hannah Prescott, interior designer at Diamond Interiors, a company specialising in office design. ‘It's a small upgrade that can really elevate both comfort and appearance – and it's often overlooked.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Talbot Photography)

Why should you invest in a monitor stand?

There are two main reasons why a monitor stand is a home office must-have. For me, it’s all about the extra home office storage and organisation that I’ve gained with my IKEA VATTENKAR laptop/monitor stand, selling for £19.

Many people favour the IKEA SIGFINN monitor stand, but I prefer my VATTENKAR for its extra shelf.

IKEA VATTENKAR laptop/monitor stand £19 at IKEA Even if you don't have a computer monitor, you can use this stand to raise your laptop to eye level and make WFH more comfortable and posture-friendly.

‘They offer practical perks, as many monitor stands come with built-in storage underneath, which is great for tidying away stationery or freeing up desk space in small home offices,’ says home office and workplace solutions expert at Furniture At Work.

Uriel Tannen, Flitch co-founder, adds, ‘I'm a big fan of monitor stands. They're such a simple way to make your workspace feel more put-together, and they give you a bit of breathing room too. Just lifting the screen slightly can make the whole desk feel less cluttered and more inviting.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Monitor stands are also ideal for improving your posture and comfort. If you were to buy an ergonomic desk chair, it also makes sense to buy a monitor stand as they fall into the same category.

‘They raise your screen to eye level, which encourages better posture and reduces strain on your neck and shoulders. It’s one of those simple upgrades that can make a big difference to both comfort and productivity,’ an expert at Furniture at Work says.

There are also other designs available, some of which even incorporate drawers to conceal items you might want to store, which I find really helpful.

Top monitor stand picks

Dunelm Thea Monitor Stand £9 at Dunelm This Dunelm monitor stand is not all that different from the IKEA one, maybe with the exception of the more angular design and the extra divider of the middle shelf, creating two separate compartments. But the main benefit is its bargain price of £9! Natur Pur Dolezal Wood Monitor Stand Was £69 Now £36.99 at Wayfair Made with wood, this monitor stand, available through Wayfair, has the added benefit of little drawers to hide your stationery and other little home office necessities. And if you fancy an easy DIY project, you could easily paint these to match your home office colour scheme. Osco Acrylic Monitor Stand £30 at John Lewis While I personally prefer monitor stands with an extra built-in shelf or drawers, I love this clear acrylic style from Osco for aesthetics and for its lightness - its translucent design will virtually make it disappear and make your work station all the lighter.

Just don’t forget to choose your monitor design carefully based on the look and decor of your home office. ‘Choose a stand that aligns with your aesthetic – whether that’s minimalist acrylic, warm wood or matt black metal. Opt for clean lines and consider colour matching it to your other desk accessories,’ Hannah at Diamond Interiors concludes.