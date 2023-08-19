Ruark R1S review - a modern speaker with the charm of a classic radio

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It takes a lot for a radio to wow tech-savvy consumers and interior experts alike. If you look at most guides to the best wireless speakers, you'll see a lot of mesh-coated black boxes that are both high in tech and low in style. I'll hold my hands up: it's why I don't have a speaker in my midcentury-style living room.

Enter the Ruark R1S, a pimped-up version of Ruark's R1 radio series. It features DAB+, internet radio, and Bluetooth connectivity, and also comes with built-in streaming from Amazon Music and Spotify, all housed within quite an unassuming, contemporary body.

Having tested this speaker for a few months now, I can absolutely see why it's amassed such a loyal following. The sound quality is second to none, and it's small and chic enough to work in any room of the house.

Ruark R1S review

Specifications

(Image credit: Ruark)

Type: Smart radio & streaming speaker

Smart radio & streaming speaker RRP: £299

£299 Dimensions: W130 x D135 x H175mm

W130 x D135 x H175mm Weight: 1.4kg

1.4kg Input: Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, MP3 playback port, headphone output, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer

Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, MP3 playback port, headphone output, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer Wireless? Yes

Yes Portable? Yes, if you buy an optional add-on

How I tested

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie Fender is Head of Reviews at Ideal Home. She's been testing products for four years and has tried speakers from leading brands such as Marshall, Ruark, Apple, Amazon Echo and Roberts. Millie is always looking for ease of use when testing a product, so you know when she recommends something that it's easy to use, even if you're not the most tech-savvy.

First impressions

The Ruark R1S came securely packaged in cardboard, meaning I could pop any waste straight in the recycling. It's backed by a decent three-year warranty, and the company is based in the UK.

This radio is also equipped with a lot of the features you'll find in your typical smart or wireless speaker. It's technically a streaming speaker, not a smart speaker, because there's no voice assistance. Instead, you can pair your speaker with an app to control the input, and this allows you to scroll through internet radio stations from around the world, as well as play audio via Bluetooth with your Spotify or Amazon Music account.

(Image credit: Ruark)

I love the look of this speaker. It'd be great in a bedroom or in a kitchen corner. I popped it right on top of my midcentury console in the living room, and the walnut wood finish meant it fit right into place. Other models in the Ruark R1 line come with different-coloured exteriors such as Espresso or Light Cream. The R1s is only available in Mid Grey, and it would be nice to see it available in some more fun pops of colour to rival the likes of Roberts.

(Image credit: Ruark)

Audio

The Ruark R1S is capable of creating a lot of noise. I tested it all the way through to 31, its upper volume setting, and it's safe to say that I'd never need a speaker to be that loud again! Nonetheless, it's better to have too much power than not enough, and it was also pretty impressive to see just how capable this small speaker really is.

I was happy with the sound quality across most genres: crisp and clean, with some good depth. I predominantly listen to pop and indie rock, and my go-ro radio station is Radio 1. I had no complaints when listening to this on the Ruark R1S, and I'd happily have it on in the background while working from home or cooking in the kitchen.

I found that things got a little foggier when I switched to Classic FM, especially on a lower volume. When comparing Holst's Saturn from The Planet Suite, I did prefer the quality of sound I got from my Apple Homepod, which retails for about the same price as the Ruark R1S.

Controls

(Image credit: Future)

Connecting to Spotify was seamless. I was able to do this on the Spotify app, or through the OKTIV app which is designed to work with the Ruark directly. One thing I appreciated was that reconnecting to the speaker was always easy. A lot of my Bluetooth speakers I've tested can create a bit of a drama when disconnecting and reconnecting, but the Ruark R1S was always available and ready to connect to any input source thanks to the in-built WiFi.

On-board controls are also pretty good. The rotary dial on top of the speaker has a button for setting alarms, choosing your source input and presets, and toggling through the menu. And of course, you can play, pause, skip forward or rewind, as well as control the volume using the central dial.

(Image credit: Ruark)

The Ruark R1S also comes with a USB port at the rear of the speaker which allows you to play music through memory sticks or USBs. While it costs an extra £69, you can also buy a BackPack 3 to adhere to the back of the speaker. This turns it into a rechargeable portable speaker. The final add-on you can buy is the £14.99 compact remote, which will be handy for those who'd prefer to control the speaker without an app. It's a shame that the brand doesn't include these add-ons by default, but it does keep costs a little lower for those who wouldn't make the most of them.

Alarms

Should you choose to use the Ruark R1S as an alarm clock, you'll need to set it up using on-board controls. There are two alarms to choose from, and you can set the source so you're woken up by your radio station of choice each morning or default to your last-listened channel.

(Image credit: Ruark)

Although it never kept me up when I tested the Ruark R1S in my bedroom, one online review mentions that the always-on display makes it hard to get to sleep for those who are especially sensitive to light in the bedroom. This could limit how useful the Ruark R1S is as an alarm clock for some users, so keep that in mind when shopping.

Verdict

Should you buy the Ruark R1S?

(Image credit: Ruark)

The Ruark R1S is a serious all-rounder. I love the look, the ease of use, and most importantly, the sound quality. I did note that other speakers handled some classical music with more clarity than the Ruark, particularly at lower volumes, but this is the only minor critique I have of its audio quality.

Compared to many speakers on the market, the connectivity on the Ruark R1S is always consistently strong. It also comes with a range of quality add-on features that can transform it to a portable speaker, or allow you to control it remotely without the use of an app.

If you plan on using the Ruark R1S as an alarm clock, I'd recommend thinking about whether the always-on display would bother you. It's no brighter than your average alarm clock, but it could be disruptive if you're sensitive to light.