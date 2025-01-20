7 home organising trends to know about in 2025 – the new approaches that will change how you tidy your home

Just like with interior design, organising trends come and go. From Insta-worthy storage displays to decluttering hacks from the latest TikTok gurus, it can be hard to keep up. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing – implementing fresh home organisation tips has the potential to uplift our homes and transform our day-to-day routines for the better, too.

A look back at last year’s list highlights which trends haven’t gone the distance (decanting anything and everything, who has time for that??) as well as a few decluttering trends with serious staying power – the classic four-box decluttering method seems set to stick around for the foreseeable, while ‘Swedish Death Cleaning’ has struck a chord for the second year running.

A focus on sustainable, more mindful living is also having an impact on how we approach organising more generally, to the point where the very concept of ‘following trends’ is being called into question. Professional organiser Laura Haddy, APDO member and owner of CTC Ltd explains:

‘2025 is bringing a fresh perspective on how we organise. It’s less about following trends and more about creating spaces that align with our values; spaces that are simple, sustainable and reflective of who we are.’

That being said, there’s always going to be ‘of the moment’ hacks, methods and challenges populating our feeds – whether you choose to follow them or not is up to you! We’ve quizzed the pros on what home organising trends we can expect to see more of in 2025.

1. Prioritising sustainability

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘Sustainability is no longer just a trend, it’s a mindset and a way of life’, says Sabbah Berrebha, APDO member and founder of Voila! Professional Home Organising.

In terms of home organising, people are embracing eco-friendly organizers and home storage ideas to reduce waste and create lasting systems.



‘I encourage my clients to repurpose items such as jars, bins and baskets, instead of buying new. If they are investing, avoid plastic (unless it’s recycled) and opt for durable materials such as bamboo or fabric. Knowing how to get rid of items after a declutter responsibly is also essential; always donate or recycle rather than throw’, says Sabbah.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Utoplike in-drawer knife block bamboo kitchen knife drawer organiser £30.99 at Amazon Made from ultra-durable (and sleek-looking) moso bamboo, this cutlery holder ensures knives remain stored safely for the forseeable. Leafico organic cotton reusable produce bags £19.99 at Amazon While we use ours for kitchen produce mainly (they're washable which is super useful), these handy little bags can be used for just about anything – toys, office supplies, shoes, snacks for the school run, even. Well worth having a few to hand, we'd recommend opting for a set of mixed sizes for versatility. Dokot Seagrass Basket Belly Woven Basket With Handle £12.99 at Amazon Hardwearing and durable, this seagrass basket is the epitome of sustainable (and stylish) storage. It's natural finish means it works well in any room or scheme so you can easily repurpose if your storage needs change.

2. Buying less ‘stuff’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

As well as being more conscious of what we’re buying, we’re also noticing a change in attitude towards how much we’re buying – even if it is preloved stuff.

‘In 2024 we saw the likes of Vinted storming ahead as a go-to shopping site, a great eco-friendly option for clothes, toys and so on. While it’s great to have these preloved options, it’s important to remember that a bargain is only a bargain if you actually need it. In 2025, I expect to see preloved shopping continue, but with a more mindful outlook – ’needs over wants’ should come into play a lot more’, says professional organiser Vicky Silverthorn, founder of You Need a Vicky.

This shift towards more intentional purchasing sees certain organizing methods coming to the fore – and others taking a backseat.



Social influencers promoting capsule wardrobes have seen the ‘reverse hanger trick’ come into its own, while less people are also now buying in bulk to avoid food waste, meaning decanting has become less of a ‘thing’, for example.

Vicky Silverthorn Professional organiser Vicky has been a Professional Organiser for over 10 years, having founded her organising company, You Need A Vicky in 2010. Vicky wrote a regular organising column in Ideal Home magazine and has featured regularly on This Morning giving organising advice. She's a member of the Association of Professional Declutterers & Organisers and has written an Amazon bestselling book - Start with Your Sock Drawer: The Simple Guide to Living a Less Cluttered Life - on tackling clutter.

3. Taking a more relaxed approach to decluttering

The minimalist mantra of ‘less is more’ is still firmly ensconced, however, we are noticing a little less pressure around the ‘urge to purge’. Even the most avid declutterers are starting to acknowledge that some items deserve to stay, regardless of whether they ‘serve purpose’ or not. This has sparked a (somewhat controversial) new trend known as ‘recluttering’.

‘Recluttering is about understanding that successful decluttering involves emotional choices, not just rational ones. Ultimately, if your home brings you joy, it supports your wellbeing. Be conscious not to fill space for the sake of filling it however; think about what you’d love to make room for, and show it off with pride’, says home organiser Marine André, founder of En Route to Joy.



As Marine has touched on, this concept taken too literally could see you end up back at square one! More mindful – arguably more gentle – decluttering methods, such as the ‘12-12-12’ method and the (not-as-morbid-as-it-sounds) ’Swedish Death Cleaning’ method can help you set boundaries and achieve the right balance.

4. Opting for custom-built organising solutions where you can

(Image credit: Future Plc/David Giles)

Whether it’s a bespoke spice drawer, a ‘cupboard’ office space or built-in cubbies for your ever-growing shoe collection, more and more of us are integrating bespoke storage solutions into our design schemes.

‘What’s the point in getting a beautiful new kitchen or wardrobe if you then have to buy extra storage to make it suit your needs? I’m encouraging people to think cleverly at the time of designing and/or ordering,’ says Vicky.

As well as being aesthetically driven, this particular trend for fitted wardrobes and under-the-stair storage cupboards has come about as a result of our increasingly busy lifestyles (when we need something, we need it now) and a desire to be more ‘eco’ – longer-lasting, more sustainable solutions that cater to our exact needs now, and in the future, too.



‘This approach maximises storage and usability in small spaces, handy given that urban living is on the rise,' adds Sabbah. ‘It’s focus on functionality and efficiency ensures it remains relevant for years to come’.

5. Simplifying our organising systems

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

In a bid to get ourselves organised we can get a little… carried away (colour-coding, categories, sub categories, sub-sub categories…. sound familiar?) Yet the more complicated the system, the less likely we are to keep up with it.

More and more of us are catching on to this now, which means an uptake in more ‘simplistic’ - and more flexible – organising techniques.

‘Give yourself a break! Crisp packets don’t need to be lined up facing forward… containing them in a basket is still ‘being organised’. Bed sheets don’t have to be placed in a pillowcase folded in an origami-like fashion… stacking by room or size is still ‘being organised. Only add a system if you have the time, energy and motivation to keep it up,' says Vicky.

6. Using tech to keep on top of things

Whether you like it or not, AI is here to stay. While some are more hesitant, lots are embracing it with open arms, turning to AI-powered apps to help streamline our homes and lives. We can see the appeal, too.

‘Digital inventories, reminders and smart categorisation are all useful tools, making it easier than ever to stay on top of things and reducing mental clutter, leaving you with more time for what matters,' says Laura Haddy.

7. Taking the pressure off

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

While social media platforms offer plenty of inspiration when it comes to organising ideas, they also pile on the pressure, too. The whole point of organising our homes is to make our lives easier, so if the very act of doing so is causing us stress, there’s really no point.

‘A home that nurtures your mental and physical wellbeing is more important than one that looks perfect. Aim for a space that’s comfortable and easy to maintain rather than one that adheres to the latest organising fads – when your space works for you, everything feels lighter and more manageable’, says Laura Haddy.



Professional organiser Laura Price, founder and director of The Home Organisation agrees and adds: ‘Rather than having big goals, the focus is on just getting people to start and work on good habits. Try and make a 1% difference in every room; clear the floor, tidy your bedside table, take out the rubbish, etc. Have daily and weekly routines to "take the thinking out of doing" and give yourself permission to celebrate the small wins.'

Laura Price Professional organiser After a career in PR for national events and with three young children, Laura realised that creating organised spaces brought her moments of calm in a busy life – something she wanted to share with others. And so The Home Organisation was born. Now, she manages a team of professional organisers assisting clients across London and the South East.

FAQs

Are home organising trends worth following?

There’s nothing wrong with trying out new organising solutions – it can give you fresh motivation, plus you may well stumble upon something that works well for you. If you focus too heavily on ‘what’s trendy’, as opposed to ‘what’s necessary’ however, problems can arise.

‘If your home feels disorganised and cluttered, it’s important to understand why. Do you keep buying clothes because you can’t find things in your wardrobe, or because you love the buzz you get from shopping? Do the kids not tidy up because there’s not enough storage, or because they don’t know where things go?

Getting to the root of these questions is what’s going to help you find solutions that suit you and your home, rather than being a quick fix,' says Laura Price.

What is the easiest home organising method to follow?

We asked all our pros this question, and each had the same response – whichever works for you and your home. Finding them might involve a bit of trial and error (‘we can learn from our mistakes, then we’re less likely to repeat them,' says Vicky) but once you’ve established systems that suit, the rest will fall into place.