How to declutter before downsizing home – tips for cutting down your belongings without getting overwhelmed

Moving home is stressful at the best of times, but if your house is overflowing with stuff the job of packing up can feel really overwhelming. Having a plan on how to declutter for downsizing can help to make the process less daunting. A good place to start is with our ultimate decluttering checklist but if you're moving to a smaller home or place with less storage you'll need to make some tough decisions.

'When decluttering, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and unsure of which technique to use,' explains Shannon Murphy professional organiser at Simply Living . 'My advice is NOT to get everything out late at night when you’re short on time and energy and try to sift through your belongings. You will soon give up, shove it all back into the cupboard, and swear to never declutter again.'

Be realistic about how much time you have for your decluttering session, as Shannon explains:

'Start by being realistic about the amount of time you have that day to declutter. Do you have 30 minutes, 2 hours, or an entire day? Once you’ve determined this, you can plan how much you can achieve in that time.'

Before you move home you don't have to spend every waking hour decluttering, but factoring in times to get organised will make things a lot easier. We've spoken to some top professional organisers and storage experts for their top tips.

1. Start with a list

Like any big task that needs doing, having a plan always makes it easier. 'When decluttering your home in preparation for downsizing, the first step is making a plan,' advises Elaine Penhaul, interiors expert and founder and director of Lemon and Lime Interiors . 'Walk through your house slowly with a notebook in hand, identifying the strengths and problematic areas that you want to improve in each room.'

When you've been through all your rooms (don't forget the garage and shed too!) you can then decide on what things you'll need to get everything organised, continues Elaine.

'Once you have created your list you need to equip yourself with boxes, labels and marker pens, before allocating everything into ‘skip, store and show’ piles. Make this a fun communal activity for the family, with some great music and snacks to get you through the declutter.'

2. Get started early

As daunting as decluttering for downsizing can feel at times, the most important thing is not to leave it until the last minute, as you'll only be adding to the stress of moving.

'Starting your decluttering early will allow you to not only make the most of your time, but also prevent any unnecessary stress that you may incur later down the line,' advises Melissa Denham, interior design expert at Hammonds Fitted Furniture.

'While moving home means celebrating a new chapter in your life, it often comes with times of stress as it is, without you leaving everything until the last minute.

'Even if you can only manage a couple of boxes per day, perhaps on lunch from work, or even just an hour after you finish for the day, starting early will avoid any knock-on effects of poor planning, and your future self will thank you for it!'

3. Try reverse decluttering

Decluttering usually has us thinking about what items we can get rid of, but sometimes deciding can be tricky. One technique that can help is reverse decluttering.

'If you are downsizing it will become essential to reduce the items you own. It can often be easier to do this by focusing on those items which you love and definitely want to keep (reverse decluttering approach),' explains Amanda Biggs (APDO membership director) and founder of Professionally Organised.

'Go through your home room by room and identify which items you will not be happy to part with. Once you have done this, look at the rest and ask yourself whether you have space for it. Does it suit the style you want in your new home? Has it fulfilled its purpose? Choosing only the items that are necessary or those that you absolutely love will help you to make practical decisions about the rest.'

4. Don't get overwhelmed

Planning when and how to do your decluttering for downsizing can make the task feel less daunting. Whether you're scheduling a full day session or setting aside a couple of hours in an evening, plan ahead which section of a room (or entire room if you've time) you will tackle.

'The best way to avoid feeling overwhelmed is to pre-plan your decluttering,' explains Shannon. 'Determine how much time you have, what you can achieve in that time, and what you will do with the items you no longer want. Call your local charity shop to ensure they are accepting donations, so you don’t end up with things in your car boot for a long period of time. Find out if your local tip requires you to book before visiting.'

5. Rehome duplicate items

If you've been living in the same place for a long time, it's easy to accumulate duplicate items. Be realistic about what you use and rehome or recycle what you no longer need.

'It can be difficult to know what to discard when you are downsizing but sometimes it’s easier than you imagine,' says Ryan McDonough at MyJobQuote.co.uk . 'As an example, go through your kitchen items and see how many things you own which are duplicated and get rid of one of them. Are you ever likely to need 20 dinner plates at one time especially if it’s just the two of you or how many glasses do you truly need? Pare down your items whether that’s in the kitchen, your clothing and shoes, decorative items, etc. and you’ll be surprised how much space you’ll save.'

6. Check room sizes

One aspect that often gets forgotten is checking whether bigger items of furniture will fit in your new home, especially when it comes to downsizing. Checking the dimensions of doorways will also help you know whether everything will fit through them.

'Use a floor plan of your new property with the dimensions of each room and work out what furniture will fit into the space,' advises Ryan. 'Make sure you use a tape measure and get the exact sizes of any furniture you want to take with you.'

7. Take it room by room

Taking a room by room approach is a methodical way to declutter for downsizing and also means you can pack up each room as you go.

'If you’re downsizing, you’ll have a date so start slowly a good few months out,' says Simon Glanville, managing director at A Place for Everything . 'Go room by room and invest in airtight and waterproof boxes which are great for all manner of items you want to keep but might not want or need to get at regularly. They’re stackable and you can keep them in a loft or garage space and you can write on them.'

8. Have a giving away party

If you've been through your home and decided on what items you no longer need, having a 'giving away' party is a fun way to rehome stuff.

'A great way to reduce the level of items before downsizing is to consider having a giving-away party for friends and family,' says Ryan. 'Put everything you don’t want to take with you on display and let your family and friends choose what they would like to take.'

FAQs

What not to do when downsizing?

'Don’t put all your excess possessions into storage,' advises Shannon. 'Storage can cost a small fortune – I had a client who was paying over £4,000 a year on storage and didn’t even know what was inside the containers! The likelihood is that if it’s in storage, you don’t actually need it, and it would be better to sell it before you move and use the money elsewhere. If you really have to put things into storage, set yourself a deadline for when you will decide what to bring into your new home and what to declutter.'

What is the reverse decluttering approach when downsizing?

'This approach flips the usual method on its head,' says Laura Haddy, APDO member and Founder of Clear The Chaos Ltd . 'Pack what you know you want to keep first. What’s left out, or still unpacked by the time you’re ready to move, is likely non-essential. This can be a real eye-opener and make decisions easier.'

The most important to thing is not to see reducing the amount of things you own as a challenge, but an opportunity to focus on the items that make you happy and you will use everyday.