Professional organiser reveals the room in your house you should always declutter first for a successful clear-out

Professional organiser and decluttering expert Lucey Mansey has revealed the one place you start when decluttering your house - and it turns out we should all begin in the kitchen.

There are a myriad of different decluttering methods to suit every cleaning style, however, it turns out that where you start your decluttering is equally important. One of the big problems many of us experience when embarking on a big declutter is knowing exactly where to start. But by always starting in the same space you’re already overcoming the first hurdle.

Lucy Mansey, whose celebrity clients include Angela Scanlon and Olly Murs, recently sat down with us, in collaboration with Currys , to explore the best way to tackle decluttering - and she says the key is to start in the ‘heart of the house.’

‘People don’t necessarily always know how long a declutter and organise takes,’ Lucy starts. ‘They do that classic thing of getting everything and three hours in lose the will to actually do it and you're left even more overwhelmed because everything is out and you’re faced with it.’

‘I would say always start in the heart of a house which is a kitchen.’

Samukele Skhosana, MD and co-owner of Sorted Property Maintenance Group agrees with Lucy, stating a kitchen is often the best place to start because of how much stuff accumulates there.

‘A clutter-free kitchen not only improves functionality and safety but also makes cleaning and organizing easier. By tackling it first, you create a streamlined space for meal prep and daily routines, setting a positive tone for decluttering the rest of your home. A well-organized kitchen can also reduce stress and enhance your overall productivity,’ she says.

How to start decluttering your kitchen

When starting your kitchen declutter , Lucy recommends starting small, rather than going all in and pulling your whole kitchen out.

‘In a kitchen the whole space might be overwhelming you but pick a cupboard, your Tupperware draw. Go to your Tupperware draw, open it up and match the lids.

‘You could reuse the bottoms as a drawer divider or a container. If there are no lids that match do get rid of them and just do that drawer and that will help whatever mental state around how you're feeling in that space and then maybe the next week go on to another space.’

Another good place to start is decluttering your kitchen worktops according to Samukele, who says: ‘When countertops are clutter-free, it instantly makes the entire kitchen feel cleaner and more spacious. Start by removing non-essential items, and only return what you use daily. This simple change can create a more organized and efficient kitchen, making the rest of your decluttering process smoother.’

Now decluttering season is in full swing, will you be starting in the kitchen?