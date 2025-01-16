‘Purge Parties’ are taking social media by storm — and this new trend solves one of the biggest decluttering problems everyone faces

Supposedly, a new year offers the perfect chance to reset your home and rid it of the clutter that’s no longer serving you. But it’s fair to say that decluttering can be tedious, boring and anxiety-inducing, with many people putting it off for as long as possible. Sound familiar? Well, maybe it’s time to consider a purge party.

You probably don’t need me to tell you that there are so many decluttering methods out there, many of them coined by professional organisers and even psychologists. But sometimes, it’s the decluttering trends on social media that spark something in you and give you the push you need to get the job done - and I have a feeling that this latest social media storm will do just that.

Purge parties are based on the idea that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure while allowing you to break the emotional ties you have to your belongings in a fun and enjoyable way. After all, it’s a party! So, this is everything you need to know about the purge party decluttering method.

What is a purge party?

As is the case with many new trends, I was first introduced to the idea of a ‘purge party’ while scrolling through social media. And as I watched Courtney Critchfield’s (AKA @the22milehome) video of her very own purge party, I was instantly convinced. After all, the concept tackles one of the biggest obstacles people face when decluttering when they’re overwhelmed - letting go of their belongings and severing the emotional ties with them.

So, what is a purge party? While the idea may seem ominous (especially if you’ve watched that horror film with a similar name), it’s actually incredibly heartwarming and practical - and the concept is simple. Instead of holding on to the clutter in your home, you instead open up your home to friends and family for them to browse the items. If they like what they see, they can take them home themselves… free of charge. And as you ‘purge’ your home of clutter, your loved ones get to add some new treasures to their homes.

The party was a huge success for Courtney, too. Not only was she able to get rid of the unwanted clutter filling up her home, but she also got to help her friends and family in the process.

In her caption, she wrote, ‘People kept thanking me this morning for all of their new treasures, but truly, I am the one who should be thanking each one of you. Letting go can be hard. But when I see all of my friends excited about a new treasure they have picked, it makes the letting go a whole lot easier. And now that all of this extra clutter of mine is out of my house, I feel like I can breathe.’

The benefits of a purge party

Purge parties allow you to declutter your home fast and break through the mental barrier of actually letting go of your unwanted clutter, but they’re not the only reasons why they’re gaining traction across the world.

Shannon Murphy, a professional organiser from Simpl Living Co, is also a huge fan of purge parties - especially if you’re trying to declutter your wardrobe. And not just from a personal point of view, either. She states that offering even a small amount of clutter to your friends and family will take the pressure off charity shops and the planet as a whole. Plus, it’s the easiest way to get rid of items after a declutter, as you don’t even have to leave the house.

She explains, ‘If those items genuinely fill a need to their new owners, it’s a wonderful way to ensure they are used and appreciated rather than being thrown away. It’s also worth noting that most charity shops in the UK only sell around 20% of donated clothing, with much of the excess being shipped overseas to places like Ghana. Unfortunately, these large-scale exports can contribute to significant environmental issues. By thoughtfully redistributing items closer to home, you can help mitigate these problems.’

As if that wasn’t enough to tempt you into hosting your own purge party, Adam Oakley, storage and decluttering expert from Door To Store also states that this option can also help you keep on top of your decluttering calendar for 2025.

He says, ‘The two main issues with getting rid of items are overcoming the mental barrier of 'Will I need this in the future' and just finding the time to do it. This is why the concept of 'Purge Parties' is so good! It turns your little chore into a party, and it allows you to see your unwanted items put to good use by people who actually need them.’

How to host a purge party

If the idea of a purge party intrigues you, you’ll be happy to know it’s not difficult to host one yourself. Simply follow the steps below for a clutter-free home.

1. Label your clutter

You wouldn’t host a dinner party without offering food, so there’s no point in hosting a purge party without the items you’re purging. So, you first need to go around your home and label the ‘clutter’ you no longer want or need in your home. It may be helpful to make your way through a decluttering checklist to ensure you don’t miss anything.

To make the process as seamless as possible, it’s also a good idea to move all the items out of where they may be hiding in cupboards and drawers and bring them out into the open. For example, you could lay them on the floor or pop them in crates like this 4 Pack Plastic Foldable Storage Crates from Amazon.

You can then label them with a red sticker or label to ensure your guests don’t accidentally take home items you didn’t want to declutter.

2. Send out your invites

When you know exactly what you want to get rid of, you can then send out your invites to the friends and family of your choosing. You could even ask your neighbours if they wanted to join in. However, it’s important to be honest and realistic during this step.

As Shannon explains, ‘While your intention is to declutter and share, friends and family might feel like they have to take things they don’t really need or want, potentially turning your clutter into theirs. Make it clear that there’s no pressure to take anything; this ensures they only leave with items they truly value.’

3. Get rid of the remaining clutter

When the time comes to host your purge party, you can jazz it up however you wish. You could keep it simple and keep your eyes on the decluttering prize, or you could utilise some hosting tips to serve bubbles and food and make a real night (or day) of it.

Then, you can assess the situation at the end of the day and see how much you have left. Shannon advises, ‘For what’s left over, consider offering it to your local community through free boxes outside your home, or via platforms like Olio or Vinted is a great platform for selling.’

She adds, ‘Many neighbourhoods embrace the tradition of leaving unwanted items out for others to take, and it’s a simple, effective way to give your belongings a new lease on life.’

Of course, you could also try to upcycle your unwanted items. But in extreme cases, it may be that your unwanted clutter just needs to be recycled or thrown in the general waste bin.

FAQs

Can decluttering your house really make you happier?

Yes, it can! Getting rid of unwanted items in your house can also allow you to release unwanted stress and emotional ties to these things. In fact, those who live in homes full of clutter are typically more stressed than those who keep this clutter to a minimum.

Because of this, experts would advise decluttering your house every so often to ensure these items - and, ultimately, stress -don’t build up as the months go by. This will keep you happier for longer.

What is the fastest way to purge clutter?

If you want to purge declutter quickly, it’s best to give yourself a designated amount of time in one room. So, for example, you give yourself 10 minutes to declutter your bedroom. This will encourage you to work faster and be more ruthless when it comes to choosing which items you want to keep and which ones you don’t. Then, you can continue that process throughout the rest of your house.

So, will you be hosting a purge party anytime soon?