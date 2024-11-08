The 5 things you need for hosting in a small kitchen to take the stress out of entertaining

It's officially hosting season, and while that unlocks a never-ending possibility of recipes to try and tablescapes to create, hosting guests in a small kitchen can be tricky.

Many of us are faced with smaller-than-we'd-like cooking spaces and while small kitchen ideas are often perfectly manageable for day-to-day life, limited storage, seating and surfaces can make the art of hosting feel complex and cluttered.

We can't magically create more room, but what we can do is come up with innovative ways to streamline hosting in a small kitchen. Think clever kitchenware that works for you rather than against you, flexible seating so that friends can pull up a pew and mood lighting you can take from kitchen worktop to tabletop - these must-have buys and function-first ideas will make hosting a breeze.

1. Versatile dinnerware

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Dinnerware can be one of the trickiest things to manage when you have a small kitchen. With limited kitchen storage, it's not feasible to have multiple sets of plates and bowls to use on special occasions, but you also want it to be nice enough to impress guests.

The solution is a set of plates and bowls that feels like a treat to use everyday, includes all of the additional plates you might not use day to day and stacks neatly to save space.

Ever since seeing the Our Place stacking sets I was hooked and invested in some for my very own small rental kitchen and the clever stacking solution has been a real game-changer.

Shiza Shahid, Our Place's co-founder, also recommends 'Look for pieces that are sturdy but not bulky, so they don’t take up extra room. For a streamlined look, consider colour-coordinated sets that feel cohesive when stacked. And if you’re working with especially limited space, try organising by frequency of use, placing everyday plates on more accessible shelves while reserving higher or tucked-away spaces for special-occasion items.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Mood lighting

(Image credit: Pooky)

Kitchenware is essential for making hosting in a small kitchen easier, but the biggest way to make an impact that your guests will notice is with mood lighting.

Sometimes, small kitchen lighting ideas will be cool-toned and well-illuminated for the purpose of making a compact cooking space feel larger and brighter, but leaning into a cosy atmosphere will make your space better positioned for entertaining.

Opt for flexible lighting choices like rechargeable table lamps - this way you can transport them from worktop to tabletop for illumination wherever you may need it, without cluttering the room with too many wires.

This Lutris gold lamp is a favourite in my own home and adds a luxe feel to any corner, but there are also so many budget options to choose from.

Amie Table Lamp £49.50 at M&S If you adore that boho look this rattan number is for you. M&S are excelling with their lamp collection lately and the Amie lamp is further proof. Scoon rechargeable table lamp £85 at Pooky For a sleek and contemporary look this rechargeable lamp is a great choice. Pop on your worktop or transition to your dining room sideboard for flexibility. Crystal Table Lamp £15.99 at Amazon Our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight has this viral Amazon lamp and loves it. It's the perfect way to add vintage glamour.

3. Flexible seating

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

Kitchen islands are a lifesaver for hosting as you can have guests gather around a central point to sip and mingle. But what if your kitchen is too small for an island? Well, it's still possible to add sociable seating without overwhelming the space.

A peninsula kitchen is the next best option after an island if you don't have a lot of room. Day to day it acts as extra surface space as well as providing storage beneath it but when guests come round, you can easily join in on the action when cooking and use it as a spot to enjoy nibbles and drinks.

Paul Richardson, showroom stylist at Wren Kitchens adds that 'In a small kitchen, flexible seating like stackable stools or foldable chairs is ideal for accommodating guests without taking up permanent space. These pieces can be easily tucked away when not in use, freeing up room for meal prep while still allowing for quick rearrangement when hosting.'

'Small benches or low-profile stools under countertops also keep the area versatile. Make sure work surfaces are uncluttered, and appliances stowed away in cabinets or larders to provide clear spaces for hosting.'

4. An impromptu bar cart

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Snook)

The key to kitting out a small kitchen with everything you need without making it cluttered and disorganised is to opt for moveable kitchen storage solutions.

We've spoken before about our love for trolleys, and while they're great for storing baking supplies or even as a makeshift coffee cart, they're also perfect for hosting season. Whether you go for a traditional drinks trolley design or stick to a more low-key style like the IKEA RASKOG trolley, it will provide a handy spot for storing glassware and drinks, so guests can help themselves.

You can even go one step further and build in a kitchen drinks cabinet if you have the space - it's a simple way to take hosting to the next level.

5. The perfect scent

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

When you're getting everything ready to host, a candle might not be top of your list. However, aside from adding ambience to an evening spent enjoying your home with family and friends, a candle is vital for neutralising any bad odours in a small kitchen.

The best scents for small kitchens will be an essential way to make sure cooking smells are left at the door and will have your guests complimenting your choice of sophisticated scent, as opposed to worrying about having to wash cooking fumes out of their clothes.

There are a number of odour neutralising scents out there, including the ever-so-luxe La Droguerie collection from Diptyque. A special candle also makes the ultimate hosting gift - hint, hint.

NEOM Wellbeing London Happiness Travel Scented Candle £20 at John Lewis & Partners This candle might be small but it packs a serious punch. Pop this on open shelving for the perfect swathe of scent. Diptyque Odour Removing Scented Candle £56 at Liberty Rather than adding more scents into the equation, this Diptyque candle focuses on removing them. Practical and in a pretty glass jar - it's a win win. Lemon & Bergamot Confetti Glass Candle £10 at Dunelm This Dunelm candle looks just like the infamous Anthropologie Volcano candles and has a citrus scent which is ideal for a kitchen.

Are you ready for hosting season?