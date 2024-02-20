Stacey Solomon reveals the emotional harm those things you 'save for later' at home could be causing you

Stacey Solomon’s home improvement show Sort Your Life Out returns to our TV screens this evening at 9pm on BBC One for its fourth season. Stacey spoke to Ideal Home about all the things the show has taught her - and one of the biggest takeaways was how the things that you ‘save for later, just in case’ are making you miserable in the present.

We've all held onto jam jars, cables and even clothes that don't fit 'just in case.' Growing up very frugal and tending to hold onto things, Stacey explains that since joining the show she has discovered the power of having a decluttering checklist thanks to the series and her co-presenters. But she has also discovered the draining effect holding onto things you might need in the future can cause you in the present.

(Image credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Neil Kent)

‘Do you know what I've learned? Having space is a real privilege,' she reveals. 'I am a hoarder at heart, and I hold on to the most random stuff. No matter what I earn or what I get, I still assume that I'm gonna run out and I'm going to need it, so I hold on to it.

'But I'm in a position of privilege where I got space and sheds and loft space where I can hide that clutter. I can hold onto stuff,’ Stacey reflects.

‘I've met hundreds of families now telling me what they want to keep and why, I'm like, “Yeah, I hear ya. I'd wanna keep that too.” But they don't have the luxury of the space.’

(Image credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Neil Kent)

‘It's actually taught me to let go of so much stuff. Because, why am I holding on to it? Sort Your Life Out has taught me a lot. I love being organised. I love having things meticulously placed,’ she explains.

‘My mindset is slowly changing because I have met so many people and I know that 99.9% of people cannot afford to hold on to all of that stuff. And it actually has the biggest detrimental effect on their lives and it brings them down. The things that you think are gonna help you and save you in the long run are actually bringing you down in the present. And what's the point in that?’

Stacey's realisation rings true for many of the Ideal Home team and our stash of things hiding in a 'Monica Cupboard' for fear we'll need it in case we throw it out (and we're sure you can relate too).

(Image credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Neil Kent)

There is plenty of evidence to suggest that a minimalist lifestyle can improve one’s wellbeing, but a small step towards this is starting to be honest about those things you simply will never actually need. And let's be brutally honest, chances are when we do need it we probably won't be able to find them anyway.

So follow Stacey's lead, pull the plaster off, and get rid of those just-in-case things now and reap the long-term benefits of freeing up more space in your home for the things you love.

Sort Your Life Out season 4 premieres on Tuesday 20th February at 9pm on BBC One.