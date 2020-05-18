We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Larders have almost overtaken the kitchen island as being top of people’s kitchen wish lists. If you can make room for a beautifully designed larder cabinet – be it slim, or cavernous and double-doored – then it’s a worthwhile investment.
Our kitchen ideas will help you get every aspect of your space just right
Look out for larders that make the most of all the available space, but that also offer storage in different forms. This could be adjustable shelving in the body of the cabinet, or drawers beneath. Shelving racks on the inside of the doors and cubby drawers for storing rice and pasta are also handy. As are vegetable baskets.
Traditionally a larder was a cool room off the kitchen. Here, foods such as butter, cheese, milk and meat were kept at low temperatures, in a time before refrigerators. The word “larder” references the lard that covered raw meat to preserve it.
Related: Kitchen storage ideas – to turn a chaotic kitchen into a neat and tidy space
Larders were often built into external walls, on the north or western sides of the house. Here, they were less exposed to the sun and remained cooler.
Today, shelving and work surfaces used in contemporary larder cupboards are often made of stone or marble or slate. Both have great cooling properties.
Aside from the practicalities, a larder cupboard can be a fabulous design feature. They are available in an increasing variety of colours.
If you’ve dreamed of painting your kitchen cabinetry in a daring shade but are not ready to take the plunge, it can be a good idea to choose a larder in that colour as a statement piece.
Externally, they can blend in beautifully with your other cabinets. But open them up, and neatly designed with multiple shelves and drawers, you’ll find all you need with which to season, spice and cook.
More key pieces: Shopping edit – best dressers that balance classic grace with forward-thinking functionality
Our pick of the best larder cupboards incorporates solutions for any kitchen or utility space. From a narrow design from the Cotswold Company, to a larder on wheels by Maisons Du Monde, you’ll find something to fill any storage gap.
Farmers solid mango wood larder, Maisons Du Monde
In rough-sawn timber with an aged, upcycled finish, this larder comes on castors for easy movement.
Dimensions: H183 x W98 x D50cm
Farmers solid mango wood larder, £1,298, Maisons Du Monde
Suffolk larder, Neptune
Choose your shade in this hand-painted range, which features door racks for herbs and spices, and six cubby drawers aside from the two wide drawers at the base.
Dimensions: H216 x W110 x D56cm
Suffolk 110cm larder, £3,250, Neptune
Westcote Blue narrow larder, The Cotswold Company
A slimline style for a smaller kitchen, but still packing a punch storage-wise with drawers, bottle rack, shelves and cubbies inside.
Dimensions: H186.5cm x W74.5cm x D59.5cm
Westcote Blue narrow larder, £799, The Cotswold Company
Padstow larder in putty, Marks & Spencer
In painted putty with contrast oak fittings that include shelves, racks, hooks and drawers in assorted sizes.
Dimensions: H209cm x W127.5cm x D64cm
Padstow larder in putty, £1799, Marks & Spencer
Newbury oak larder, Made.com
Multiple drawers, shelves and racks inside, but it’s the lovely decorative woven panels on the doors that really set it off.
Dimensions: H175cm x W110cm x D45cm
Newbury oak larder, £749, Made.com
Super Sucre larder, Loaf
This larder oozes French chic. Reclaimed timber, shuttered doors and a weathered finish give off a Provencal vibe.
Dimensions:H185 x W108 x D50cm
Super Sucre larder, £1,145, Loaf
Wilby cream larder unit, Dunelm
Woven seagrass baskets give fruit and veg plenty of ventilation in this country classic in a versatile cream finish.
Dimensions:H185 x W95 x D50cm
Wilby Cream larder unit, £599, Dunelm
Montrose larder unit in grey, John Lewis
Luxe finishing touches include the Carrera marble worktop and interior light that turns on when the doors are opened.
Dimensions: H207cm x W120cm x D60cm
Montrose larder unit in grey, £2,500, Croft Collection, John Lewis