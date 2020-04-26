We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our best dressers are the ultimate proof that storage doesn’t need to be drab. Available in a rainbow of colours and with pretty details such as marble shelves and etched glass doors, they are the ultimate standalone storage solution.

First used in the 18th century, dressers got their name from the ‘table’ where meats were prepared – or ‘dressed’. Typically, they would consist of a base containing drawers and cupboards, with a small work surface above, and then an open rack where plates and crockery were stored.

Not much has changed since then. Though more and more, that open rack has been substituted for glass cabinets, where items can be stored safely.

Before you buy, decide what you want from your dresser, and where it will live in your home. Lots of designs feature added extras, such as a wine rack, pull-out baskets for vegetables, or a marble shelf you can use for food prep. Some even have space for a dog bed!

If space isn’t an issue, choose a large-scale dresser to create a real style statement. It will look especially stunning in generous open-plan living spaces, as a showcase for your best china and elegant glassware. Limited on space? Opt for a compact design with more concealed storage so that clutter is hidden away.

If you’re locating your dresser in a kitchen, it’s not essential that the dresser matches your cabinetry, but it should complement it. Choosing a dresser in a contrasting shade gives the kitchen a bespoke feel and makes it more of statement piece of furniture.

Consider the current trend for darker shades of navy and green to really add a wow factor – it’s less of a commitment than painting the kitchen cabinetry.

There are no rules to say kitchen dressers always have to stay in the kitchen. The more stylish designs we’ve picked would work perfectly in the dining room, too. From an on-trend dark design to traditional pine, we’ve found a dresser to suit all tastes.

Take a peek and open the doors and drawers on our round-up of freestanding, bespoke, tall, wide and compact options. Which one will suit your kitchen best?