Our best dressers are the ultimate proof that storage doesn’t need to be drab. Available in a rainbow of colours and with pretty details such as marble shelves and etched glass doors, they are the ultimate standalone storage solution.
Get every aspect of the room just right with our kitchen ideas
First used in the 18th century, dressers got their name from the ‘table’ where meats were prepared – or ‘dressed’. Typically, they would consist of a base containing drawers and cupboards, with a small work surface above, and then an open rack where plates and crockery were stored.
Not much has changed since then. Though more and more, that open rack has been substituted for glass cabinets, where items can be stored safely.
Before you buy, decide what you want from your dresser, and where it will live in your home. Lots of designs feature added extras, such as a wine rack, pull-out baskets for vegetables, or a marble shelf you can use for food prep. Some even have space for a dog bed!
If space isn’t an issue, choose a large-scale dresser to create a real style statement. It will look especially stunning in generous open-plan living spaces, as a showcase for your best china and elegant glassware. Limited on space? Opt for a compact design with more concealed storage so that clutter is hidden away.
If you’re locating your dresser in a kitchen, it’s not essential that the dresser matches your cabinetry, but it should complement it. Choosing a dresser in a contrasting shade gives the kitchen a bespoke feel and makes it more of statement piece of furniture.
Consider the current trend for darker shades of navy and green to really add a wow factor – it’s less of a commitment than painting the kitchen cabinetry.
There are no rules to say kitchen dressers always have to stay in the kitchen. The more stylish designs we’ve picked would work perfectly in the dining room, too. From an on-trend dark design to traditional pine, we’ve found a dresser to suit all tastes.
Take a peek and open the doors and drawers on our round-up of freestanding, bespoke, tall, wide and compact options. Which one will suit your kitchen best?
Provence dresser, Cox & Cox
Tall and striking, this warm wood, storage-savvy centrepiece features a glass-fronted, two-door cabinet at the top, a wide, shallow shelf and six petite drawers to the mid-section, and a full sideboard as the base.
Dimensions: H212 x W155 x D45cm
Provence dresser, £1,595, Cox & Cox
Oxford medium dresser, The Painted Furniture Company
This open-shelf option with three useful drawers provides an opportunity for both hoarding and showboating, letting you keep items tactfully hidden away or extrovertly on show!
Dimensions: H189.6 x W140 x D46cm
Oxford medium dresser with open shelves and three drawers in Little Boy Blue, £1,365, The Painted Furniture Company
Chawton dresser in Snow, Neptune
Create your ideal bespoke storage solution with the flexibility of free-standing modular pieces that create an illusion of sophisticated, fitted cabinetry. Choose from ready-to-go combinations or pick-and-mix a few coordinating pieces.
Chawton dresser in Snow, price on request, Neptune
Salcombe dresser in Anthracite, Burbidge
Create a relaxed and homely kitchen with a quintessentially British design that balances simple style with elaborate beading. It’s available in a range of bespoke colours, too.
Salcombe dresser in Anthracite, from £2,200, Burbidge
Shaker dresser, John Lewis of Hungerford
Choose from a decisions-decisions range of satin, eggshell, antique or distressed finishes to complement your home.
Dimensions: H21xW145xD50cm
Shaker dresser, from £1,957.20, John Lewis of Hungerford
Dog Kennel 5ft closed-top dresser in Kiln Brick Red, Mudd & Co
The ‘kennel’ opening in this versatile Welsh dresser is perfect for stashing a dog basket (pup not included).
Dimensions: H212xD46cm
Dog Kennel 5ft closed-top dresser in Kiln Brick Red and internal panels in Meadow Silk, Mudd & Co
Somerton cupboard in Baltic Green and Brushed Brass, Kitchen Makers
This considered design balances authentic detailing with an honest, in-frame style, combining classic elegance with a refreshing, contemporary nod.
Dimensions: H226 x W200 x D60cm
Somerton cupboard in Baltic Green and brushed brass, from £6,800, Kitchen Makers
Lundy Stone Grey dresser with wine rack, The Cotswold Company
The generous cupboards, drawers and shelves of this country charmer give a warm welcome to crockery, table linens, cutlery and cooking utensils. It also incorporates a 15-bottle wine rack.
Dimensions: Sideboard H85 x W128 x D40cm; Top H100 x W128 x D30cm
Lundy Stone Grey dresser with wine rack, £949, The Cotswold Company
Larson tempered ridged glass dresser, Maisons du Monde
For a more contemporary take on the dresser, look to this black-painted piece with industrial ribbed glass doors.
Made from metal, it features eight drawers and would be just as suited to a home office as it would a living or dining room.
Dimensions:H180 x W91.5 x D36.5cm
Larson tempered ridged glass dresser, £1,082, Maisons du Monde