I had open shelving in my last kitchen – here's why I refused to include them in my new one

There are a fair few lessons that we all must learn the hard way. One of mine was during our first renovation and complete kitchen overhaul. The previously dark and very, very brown kitchen we were replacing had wall units that didn’t really work for me as storage.

I was forever reaching (and failing to reach) back-of-shelf items; they created shade from the large south-facing window, and open shelving instead of wall cabinets was quickly picking up as a so-called ‘timeless trend’ that admittedly looked far more achievable and affordable than installing units.

So, I chose to style open shelving in my kitchen, using old scaffold boards and black steel brackets. However, after two years, they had driven me insane, and I swore I wouldn't use them in my new kitchen.

Below, with some advice from a kitchen design expert, I’ll discuss why open kitchen shelving wasn't for me and why you should think twice before opting for it yourself.

I really love the way this kitchen has a single shelf that runs the fun length of the wall - plus, it has lesser used decorative items that might not be quite so annoying when attracting dust (Image credit: Higham Kitchens)

1. Nothing was never clean enough to use straight away

Inspired by gorgeous kitchen shelving ideas, I foolishly thought the open shelving was the perfect spot for my glassware, some of my more colourful cooking pots and jars filled with often-used used dry-goods, like pasta, rice and sugar. In actual fact, because my shelves were positioned on either side of the hob they got grease and grime residue on them in no time at all. And then, of course, the dust stuck.

A happy in-between, this design uses both fronted units and a spot for display objects away from the greasy hob (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

This created constantly unclean glassware that had to be washed before use, no matter how many times I had cleaned them in the meantime. It always felt quite embarrassing offering someone a glass of wine and then having to bust out the sponge.

'Open shelving does require a little more upkeep,' explains Richard Davonport, founder of Davonport Kitchens. 'Glassware and crockery can collect dust and grease over time, particularly if placed near the hob. We tend to position shelves slightly away from cooking zones, and always recommend using what’s stored regularly, which naturally keeps it cleaner. A quick weekly wipe-down goes a long way, and subtle design details - like a small rail or lip - can help with both organisation and cleanliness.'

2. I felt like it was more for show than for practicality

Although I liked the way they looked I was always rearranging and adding plants, flowers and new purchases to show off. During this process I found myself constantly aware of object heights, positions, colour groupings and other things I simply don’t care about elsewhere in the house.

'For some clients, the challenge is visual, everything’s on display, so it puts pressure on how you style and maintain the space,' says Richard Davonport, and I agree, it was extremely distracting, and I never felt truly happy with the arrangement.

I like that these three shelves have been kept simple when it comes to styling with colourful easy to lift down storage baskets. (Image credit: Future/James French)

3. I am not a tidy person by nature

Another motivation for not including open shelving in my new kitchen was that I am a hoarder and a clutter-bug in all aspects of my life, and the kitchen is no different. I plonk things down on any surface I can find and leave them there until my next blitz. As mentioned in my last point, when I was buying things to specifically show off on my shelves, they got more and more busy until they weren’t pleasing to look at at all.

'If you favour a more minimal, streamlined kitchen, open shelves might not be the right fit,' explains Richard Davonport. 'But when thoughtfully integrated, they remain a timeless way to add softness and personality.'

I think if you’re an especially tidy, clean person who enjoys decluttering on a regular basis, open shelving might be for you, but I’ve given up pretending that’s my life.

'Open shelving remains a popular feature in kitchen design, but the way it’s used has definitely evolved,' adds Richard Davonport. 'It was once the go-to for creating that lived-in, ‘curated’ look; think shelves stacked with vintage crockery, glass jars and cookbooks, but now we’re seeing a more selective, refined approach. Designers and homeowners alike are striking a balance between open and closed storage, using shelves to bring character without compromising on practicality.'

4. There were other kitchen design tricks that would have solved all of my problems

This style of unit would have been ideal - maybe next time! (Image credit: FUTURE PLC / JAKE FITZJONES)

Really, I wanted a place to show off my possessions and have quick access to often used items so they weren’t hidden at the back of cupboards. In my latest kitchen renovation I have learned from past mistakes and, while we still don’t have wall units because my hatred remains, we installed deep drawers for my cookware and glassware.

Glass-fronted kitchen cabinet ideas or a freestanding dresser would also be great kitchen storage alternatives, allowing for colourful cookware to pop without getting dirty in the process. Also, I think I would give them another go near the sink, or less grimy areas than a hob and oven.

It’s not a big deal if you regret something with your kitchen, but you might not move around as much as I, or have a fresh start every few years. Using solid advice from those who have implemented kitchen design trends in their own houses will always be a valuable resource.

I’m sure there will be things I regret in our new kitchen renovation, too, but luckily, I enjoy tinkering to make spaces work practically as well as moving on with lessons learned for the next blank slate!