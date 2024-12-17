How to sharpen a knife - 2 methods experts recommend to make carving Christmas dinner easier this year
Impress you guest with your knife skills this Christmas
Christmas is a little over a week away so we’re sure preparations are already well underway to ensure you and your family have the most enjoyable Christmas. Of course, a huge part of the festivities is Christmas dinner and while you may have done your big shop, have you sharpened your knives?
Owning one of the best knife sets won’t help carve your turkey, or slice and dice the trimmings if your blades are blunt. Luckily you can safely sharpen your knives at home to get the most out of them.
Sharp knives are easier to use and more effective, more importantly, sharpening your knives makes them safer. A blunt knife requires more force, which can cause the knife to twist or your hand to slip, risking cuts.
Here's how to sharpen knives to up your hosting game this Christmas.
How to sharpen knives using a whetstone
A whetstone sharpens knives by grinding the blade against an abrasive surface. Whetstones typically start at around £20 and are relatively simple to use.
‘Before you begin, soak the whetstone for at least ten minutes to ensure it works properly and supports the blade’s edge,’ explains Dean Harper, Chef and founder of Harper Fine Dining.
‘When sharpening, maintain an angle of around 15-20 degrees. A sharper angle can quickly dull the knife, while a flatter one won’t achieve the precision you need. Move the knife gently across the stone as if peeling an apple, always working towards you with a steady grip on the handle. Typically, three to four strokes per side are all it takes to restore a knife to its optimal sharpness.’
Dean recommends choosing a whetstone with a ‘grit’ between 1000 and 3000 as it: ‘offers the perfect balance, allowing you to maintain a fine edge without overworking the blade,’ he says. The grit of a whetstone means how abrasive it is - a lower grit has a rougher surface which is best for very blunt blades.
This kit is well suited to your expensive and budget kitchen knives. It also doesn't require sharpening oil - water works just as well.
Looking after your whetstone is as important as looking after your knives. This cover makes the stone easier to store and protects it during storage.
How to sharpen knives using a hand-held sharpener
Using a hand-held sharpener is probably one of the easiest ways to keep your knife sharper for longer. As Carl Branigan, Country Head UK & Ireland of WÜSTHOF explains, this is because: ‘ both hand-held and electric knife sharpeners have pre-set angles to help guide your knife while sharpening,’ he says.
After choosing an appropriate grit for your knife (between 1000 and 3000), Carl says:
‘Place the hand-held knife sharpener on a flat surface. Hold the knife sharpener with one hand and the knife handle with the other.
‘Fully insert the blade into the slot perpendicular to the counter. Use only the weight of the knife and slowly pull the knife toward you through the appropriate notch. Avoid pressing down and exerting too much pressure on the knife as this can remove excess steel from the blade and compromise the edge of your knife.
‘Repeat this process, always pulling the blade from the heel to the tip – never back and forth – through either the coarse or the fine notch.’
For best results, Carl recommends regularly using the fine side of the sharpener and the course side twice a year.
Le Creuset is a luxury brand we all trust and £25 is a great price. It's safe for both left and right-handed people as the diamond-coated grinding wheels do all the work.
Joesoph Joseph is renowned for it's space-saving products. This sharpener folders away neatly when not in use. It also has non-slip feet for added stability when sharpening.
Ensuring your knives are sharp this Christmas will not only get you the most out of your meal - but it will keep you safe from harm, too. It's a win-win.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024.
