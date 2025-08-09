This French-inspired take on cabinet curtains is the chicest way to banish clutter in your kitchen - and it's so easy to DIY

Cupboard curtains first appeared on our radars in a big way around a year ago, but they're a traditional style that has actually been popular for decades, particularly in a kitchen.

Bidding adieu to the old kitchen cabinet by replacing it with a cafe-esque curtain is the perfect way to add a warm and homely touch to a cooking space, but we can see how it might be a little chintzy for some homeowners' styles.

If that is the case, then listen up as a new take on cabinet curtains has come to the fore. Rather than replacing a door with a curtain, the chicest way of incorporating fabric is by placing it behind a glass-fronted cabinet. It's a clever and stylish kitchen storage hack that's perfect for hiding away clutter - and you can even DIY it yourself. Here's how you can incorporate this country kitchen idea in your own space.

1. Decorate a dresser unit

(Image credit: Fisher Design Company)

It's likely that your kitchen cabinets are already spoken for - perhaps you have opted for all painted cabinets and none feature glass fronts, either way, it's still possible to try out this trend.

If you have the room, sourcing a vintage hutch acts as a useful additional kitchen storage idea for extra seasonal crockery or glassware, particularly in an open plan space where a natural dining area forms.

Adding pleated curtains on the inside of a glass-fronted dresser unit means that you don't need to worry about perfectly styling the kitchenware inside - which is fantastic news if, like me, you hoard glassware. You could even use it as a breakfast station and store pantry supplies and small appliances inside for easy access.

2. Add to an internal door

(Image credit: Tori Murphy)

For those lucky enough to have a utility room or pantry separated by an internal door, adding a curtain on a glass-fronted door is the perfect way to create separation between the two zones.

Glass doors are popular for internal solutions as they allow light to flow through the space, but often spots like utility rooms can be messy - and who wants that on show? Placing on the inside of the door creates a neater finish for the front and opting for a half-height style will still allow light to enter.

3. Spruce up wall cabinets

Traditional, countryside-inspired kitchens have been growing in popularity recently, even in more modern properties. The style helps to create a homely and inviting ambience that is perfect for a family room, and cabinet curtains are perfect for this. Adding curtains to glass wall units will create an eye-catching feature that won't date.

'We’re seeing a real move away from sterile, all-hard-surface kitchens and a desire to bring softness and more decorative details into the space,' explains Melissa Hutley, interior designer & co-founder of Hutley & Humm.

'They nod to traditional design while offering the opportunity to add personality through fabric, whether that’s a ticking stripe, pretty block print or soft linen. It’s also a great way to gently introduce colour and pattern without overwhelming the room.'

How to DIY a cabinet window curtain

(Image credit: Victoria Clark Interiors)

If you're undergoing a kitchen renovation then you can include cabinet curtains in the design process, much like this clever fridge curtain shown above, designed by Victoria Clark Interiors.

However, if you're looking for a budget-friendly kitchen decor idea or just want to upgrade existing glass-fronted cabinets, you can easily DIY your own curtains.

'Adding a curtain inside a kitchen cabinet is a wonderfully simple and charming way to soften the space. To create the look, fix a narrow tension rod or small pole inside the cabinet frame, then hang your chosen fabric using curtain tape or small rings,' explains Carina Raymond, founder of Studio Raymond.

You don't necessarily need sewing skills for this project - you can even use fabric glue to attach the curtains to the tension rods. To create the ruched effect, attach a tension rod to the bottom and top of the cabinet and ensure the fabric is pulled taut.

'I usually opt for a light, gathered fabric such as linen or ticking stripe, which adds a lovely texture without feeling too heavy or fussy. It’s a great DIY solution, and also allows you to play with colour and pattern in a more subtle, manageable way,' Carina adds.

Melissa also advises, 'the key is to choose fabrics that are hardwearing enough for a high-use area, nothing too delicate, and consider lining them if you want a little more structure. We always advise using fabrics that can be easily washed, especially in a working kitchen.'

This pack of 6 tension rods from Amazon are perfect for under £13 and this block print linen fabric from Etsy will add just the right amount of chintz.

Will you be trying this trend? If so, which area of the kitchen would you like to try it on first?