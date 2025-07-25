I asked professional chefs what cooking tools you would never find in their kitchen – these 6 things kept coming up

When it comes to home cooking, most of us are guilty of hoarding a few too many gadgets. That spiraliser you swore you’d use, the toasty-maker you can’t be bothered to clean and let’s not talk about all those sugar-crafting tools you bought during your Bake Off Era.

If your kitchen cabinets are bulging at the seams, take a cue from the pros – the people who cook for a living – and streamline your kitchen tools for maximum impact and minimum fuss.

To find out which bits of kit are genuinely worth having, we asked five pros which tools you won’t find in a chef’s kitchen – and why. Their answers were blunt, practical and, in many cases, deeply relatable. While each chef had their own must-avoid tool, there was one shared theme: if it doesn’t make your life easier every day, it probably doesn’t deserve the cupboard space.

So, whether you’re decluttering your kitchen drawers or considering your next investment piece, we’ve done your research for you. These are the cooking tools you won’t find in a chef’s kitchen – and the smart alternatives the pros use instead.

1. Garlic Press – Louise Wagstaff, Chef Director at Delicious by Design

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Jones)

The humble garlic press may be beloved by many home cooks, but for Louise Wagstaff , it’s simply not worth the mess or the extra washing up. ‘The one kitchen tool I never use is a garlic press! They can be messy and it's often faster and easier to use a knife, especially when you've got multiple cloves to get through,’ she explains.

‘For me, the garlic press is an unnecessary tool that most of us can do without in the kitchen. There are more effective ways to prepare garlic.’

Louise is a big believer in keeping things simple and swears by a good knife over any gadget. ‘A high-quality, sharp knife allows for precision and efficiency when prepping food. I find a well-designed knife is actually a pleasure to use and I wouldn't be without my kitchen knives!’

As for prepping garlic without the press? Louise has a trick that’s both efficient and satisfying. ‘I find there's less mess and wastage when preparing garlic if you lay the flat side of a knife over the clove and hold the handle. Then with your free hand, you can carefully apply swift and firm pressure to the knife – you want to give it a fairly good whack! That separates the skin from the clove. Then I’d hit it again to crush the garlic. Quick, efficient, and no need for extra tools cluttering your drawers.’

Louise Wagstaff Social Links Navigation Chef Director at Delicious by Design As a highly experienced chef, Louise brings a wealth of culinary expertise to her current role as Chef Director at consultancy Delicious By Design. With a strong passion for creating delicious, fresh and accessible food, Louise has a diverse background spanning chef roles, food development, sales and management within the food industry. This comprehensive experience allows her to approach food with both a creative flair and a deep understanding of practical kitchen applications.

2. Blow Torch – Dean Harper, Chef at Harper Fine Dining

Blow torches might look impressive on TV cooking shows, but Dean Harper isn’t convinced they belong in a home kitchen. ‘I’ve just never felt the need to have a blowtorch in my home kitchen,’ he says. ‘They’re great for precision work in restaurants – I’ll use them for finishing crème brûlée or adding a final sear to meat – but at home they’re just not worth the faff.’

For Dean, it’s not just a question of practicality – it’s also about safety. ‘I don’t want open flames near my spice rack, and I’ve yet to find a dish where the result justifies the extra gear.’

Instead, Dean uses simple, reliable methods to achieve the same results. ‘If I need that kind of finish, I’ll use a hot grill or a very hot pan to get a similar effect. It's not quite the same, but it does the job without the drama,’ he says.

‘I’d rather save the counter space for tools I actually use every day – like a microplane (available at John Lewis). It’s the kind of thing that seems unnecessary until you’ve used it. I rely on it for garlic, citrus, hard cheese... basically anything that needs a quick lift right before serving.’

Dean Harper Social Links Navigation Chef and co-founder of Harper Fine Dining With a career steeped in the traditions of classical French cuisine and a fervour for modern trends, culinary virtuoso Dean Harper founded a private chef service in 2013 which soon blossomed into Harper Fine Dining – a full-service culinary haven dedicated to luxurious cuisine, fine wines, impeccable presentation, and flawless service.

3. Plastic Measuring Jug – Sanjay Aggarwal, Co-founder of Spice Kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC)

While plastic measuring jugs are a staple in many homes, Sanjay Aggarwal avoids them altogether. ‘One tool I never use is a plastic measuring jug,’ he says. ‘Over time, plastic jugs can tarnish, especially when working with spices like turmeric. The bright yellow stain often lingers, no matter how hard you try to scrub it off.’ But it’s not just about the stains – there’s also a hygiene and accuracy issue. ‘Plastic just never feels properly clean. I’ve even had times where the measuring lines fade, making it nearly impossible to get an accurate reading.’

His solution is to always choose glass. ‘These days I always opt for glass. It’s clean, durable and the measurements remain clear and easy to read, no matter how often I use it,’ Sanjay says. ‘Glass also doesn’t absorb any of the spices or oils, so you can be sure it’s always as fresh and accurate as the first time you used it. For me, it’s all about having the right tools that offer both reliability and precision.’

Pyrex makes a great glass measuring jug, available for £6 at John Lewis. It has bright red measurement lines that are easy to read.

Sanjay Aggarwal Social Links Navigation Cofounder of Spice Kitchen Sanjay Aggarwal is the cofounder of Spice Kitchen, an independent family business known for its award-winning spices blends, gifts and sari wrapped spice tins. He is a cookery book author and runs a cookery club to help make cooking with spices simple and accessible. Sanjay founded Spice Kitchen for his mum and cofounder, Shashi, and together they have built a business that shares their love of spices with home cooks across the globe.

4. Food processor – Luca Mastrantoni, Head Chef at Ekstedt at The Yard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

A food processor is one of those cooking tools you won’t find in Luca Mastrantoni’s kitchen. ‘Sure, they’re great in a professional kitchen when speed and volume are key, but at home, I find they’re more hassle than help,’ says the Ekstedt at The Yard head chef. ‘Too many parts to clean, they take up too much space, and honestly, I’d rather not drag one out for a quick prep job.’

Instead, Luca prefers a more hands-on approach. ‘I reach for a sharp chef’s knife and a Japanese mandolin. They give me way more control, I can clean up in seconds, and honestly, I feel more satisfaction when I’m hands-on with the ingredients. There’s something about the rhythm of slicing and chopping that makes prep more enjoyable.’

If you don't already have a mandolin in your kitchen drawer, you can pick up Joseph Joseph's Multi-Grip Mandoline for £19. The compact slicer allows you to easily and safely grip small items for easy slicing.

Luca Mastrantoni Social Links Navigation Head Chef at Ekstedt at The Yard Luca Mastrantoni specialises in Nordic open-fire cooking, using traditional Scandinavian techniques honed through training in both London and Stockholm. Originally from Cisterna di Latina, Italy, he began his career in Rome and Velletri before moving to London to pursue fine dining, with early experience at The Drunken Butler. Luca’s passion for cooking with fire drives his immersive, flavour-led approach in the kitchen.

5. Knife Sharpener – Jack Godik, Executive Chef of Sucre

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

When it comes to knife maintenance, Jack Godik has a firm stance: forget those pull-through sharpeners. ‘I would never use a knife sharpener! Knife sharpeners can cause serious damage to your knife and you’ll never be able to get it nearly as sharp as if you use a stone,’ he says. For Jack, preserving the quality and longevity of your knives is crucial, and most quick-fix sharpeners just don’t cut it.

Instead, he recommends putting in a bit more time and care. ‘Anyone who has a passion for cooking needs to have good-quality knives and keep them sharp. The best way to sharpen a knife is with a whetstone,’ he says.

‘It’s tricky at first and it takes practice, but once you’ve got it figured out you’ll have razor-sharp knives and you won’t have to worry about damaging them.’

It’s a slower method, sure, but one that rewards you every time you cook. You can pick up a traditional whetstone knife shapener for £19.99 at Lakeland.

Jack Godik Social Links Navigation Executive Chef at Sucre London The newly-appointed Executive Chef at Sucre, brings a wealth of experience gained from working in restaurants across the globe. The son of Gaucho founder Zeev Godik, Jack trained under Sucre’s Fernando Trocca and Jason Atherton, with stints across South America and Europe. His inventive cooking blends Latin American techniques with bold global flavours, creating vibrant dishes driven by quality ingredients and cultural insight.

6. Fancy Multicooker – Eran Tibi, Founder and Executive Chef of Kapara and Bala Baya

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Multicookers promise to do it all – weigh, steam, blend, boil, slow-cook and more – but for Eran Tibi , they’re a classic case of over-engineering. ‘One piece of equipment I personally wouldn't bother with is a high-tech multicooker, the ones that blitz, blend, steam and cook in one,’ he says. ‘I know they are popular but for me, it’s one of those tools that seems impressive on paper, but in reality, it takes up far too much space and feels like overkill for most everyday cooking tasks.’

Instead of relying on one bulky machine, Eran prefers a more flexible approach. ‘It’s bulky, overcomplicated, and not worth the investment unless you genuinely cook that way every day,’ he explains. ‘I find simpler tools just as effective and far more user-friendly.’

His go-to kit includes a trusty hand blender or a food processor. ‘Both are straightforward, efficient, and offer loads of control. Whether I'm blending sauces, emulsifying dressings, or pureeing veg, a good blender gets it done with minimal cleanup.’

Eran Tibi Social Links Navigation Founder and Executive Chef of Kapara and Bala Baya One of the most exciting chefs of the moment, Eran Tibi is the epitome of a modern queer chef, known for his Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine rooted in his Tunisian and Syrian heritage. A Le Cordon Bleu graduate and Ottolenghi alum, Eran opened Bala Baya and Kapara—bold, playful restaurants that blend fine dining with global influences, reflecting his love of travel, family traditions, and unapologetically creative cooking.

What is the cooking tool every chef has in their home kitchen?

When it comes to the one cooking tool every chef has in their home kitchen, the answers are surprisingly varied, but all boil down to practicality, durability, and tools that genuinely earn their place.

For Dean Harper, it’s impossible to beat a really good knife. ‘My favourite tool has to be my chef’s knife,’ he says. ‘It is incredibly versatile and sharp, perfect for everything from chopping herbs to slicing meat. Having a good knife makes prep faster and more enjoyable.’

At the other end of the counter, Eran Tibi swears by his KitchenAid. ‘It’s the centrepiece of my kitchen, not just for baking, but for so much more,’ he says. ‘I use it for making pasta, grinding meat, spiralising vegetables… it’s not just a mixer, it’s a multi-functional powerhouse that earns its spot on the counter.’

Meanwhile, Jack Godik champions the often-overlooked essentials: ‘I always have a dough scraper nearby when I’m cooking – it’s ideal for clearing surfaces,’ he says. But when it comes to cookware, he believes it’s all about going back to basics. ‘All you need is a non-stick pan and a set of stainless steel. They take a bit of getting used to, but they’re great.’

Chef-approved kitchen essentials

Everyone’s kitchen and cooking styles are different, but there’s one thing these chefs agree on: the best tools are the ones you use all the time, not the ones gathering dust at the back of a cupboard.