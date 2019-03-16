The owner’s main priority for the new extension in her four-bedroom semi was to create a sociable kitchen-diner to cook, eat, play and relax in.

‘This is our third renovation in four years – we like to keep busy!’ says the owner. ‘When we bought this house it was pretty run down, and we knew we wouldn’t be able to live in it while the work was being done as there was just so much to do, so we moved in with my mum for about 10 months.’

What they really wanted was a sociable kitchen-diner that would incorporate their must-have bifold doors. This meant extending the existing kitchen into the garden and out to the side of the house to get the space they needed.

As the house had so much potential, the owners were keen to get the kitchen makeover just right. An architect drew up some plans to include a kitchen-diner, utility room and a small office.

Three different quotes from builders were obtained and they went with the builder who they felt would do the best job, and had also been recommended to them by family and friends – a key factor important factor when taking on such a big build. Once the plans were approved, the owners started on some of the groundwork to reduce costs. Then the builders and tradesmen came in to do the rest of the work, which left them with the fun task of decorating and furnishing.

Keen to ensure their new kitchen would sit happily alongside the rest of house, they opted for modern design including built-in appliances for a streamlined look. And while initially gravitating towards and neutral scheme, a quick look around local companies as well as Instagram and Pinterest led to them being drawn to a darker, two-tone style kitchen.

The builder had an account with Howdens and the owners fell in love with the Fairford design eventually opting for that in a mix of Slate Grey and Antique White. The grey shade was used on the majority of units, while cream was used on the island for contrast.

Underfloor heating fitted under ceramic floor tiles was installed to ensure this space would feel warm all year round. After some searching, the owners stumbled on some marble-effect tiles from B&Q, which ticked the boxes for both cost and character.

With the main elements in place it was all about the accessories and those extra standout features, which included the back wall being painted in a bold mustard colour. While they were initially hesitant about such a bold choice, it helped to create a strong focal point and add that all important pop of colour. A wooden hairpin dining table complete with a hairpin bench from Next added a rustic feel and helped to create a distinct eating zone.

Summing up their kitchen makeover the owners added: ‘Overall, I love the space. It’s the perfect place to cook and socialise and we keep adding more decorative touches. We’re always tinkering, but I think we’ll stay put for a few good years to come.’