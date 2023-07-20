Meet your next kitchen appliance obsession - the Dualit Classic NewGen toaster

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Is there anything better than a stack of toasted, thickly sliced bread slathered with salted butter and a dollop of jam? If that description already has your mouth watering you’ll understand the importance of having a quality toaster in your kitchen.

Yes, you could pick up a non-descript toaster for next to nothing, that does an alright job but eventually breaks down in a couple of years. However, I think we can do better when it comes to our toasters. They deserve to have as much thought put into them as we do our vacuums, kettles and air fryers, especially as most of us use one every day, sometimes multiple times a day in busy households.

Now that we have that food for thought, we think we’ve found just the answer to snapping up an aesthetically pleasing and reliable toaster that you’ll rely on for years to come; the Dualit Classic NewGen Toaster available exclusively at John Lewis .

Available in two and four slice toasters, the Dualit NewGen is hand built and made in the UK - you’ll even be able to find the name of the assembler on the base plate of the toaster. Built to last, these clever toasters look good and get the job with some nifty features we didn’t know we needed, but now can’t imagine going without.

(Image credit: Dualit)

Let's start with the energy efficiency function that allows you to control the number of slots that are heated, down to just one slot. Next up we have the bagel heating function, which is pure genius if we might say so ourselves. It cleverly toasts the cut side, and gently warms the other side so there's no more risk of crunchy bagels breaking your teeth.

However, new innovations aside, what really makes the Dualit Classic Toaster a firm favourite with customers is their reliability. The unique ProHeat elements ensure both sides of the slice of bread are toasted evenly. It might not sound like a big thing, but one reviewer on the John Lewis website sums it up perfectly, writing, ‘at last, a toaster that evenly toasts bread on both sides. It's easy to use, love it.’

(Image credit: Dualit)

Each toaster is repairable with replacement parts available. So although it might cost you a bit more upfront at £160 for a 2-slice toaster, you can guarantee you won’t be shelling out for a new toaster every couple of years.

Aside from being able to do all that heavy lifting when it comes to making the perfect slice of toast, these Dualit toasters are very easy on the eyes. Both feature a classic look available in a variety of colours to blend in (or stand out!) in your kitchen.

(Image credit: Dualit)

The Dualit NewGen 2-Slice toaster and Dualit NewGen 4-Slice toaster , priced at £209.99, are available in a range of chic colours to suit every kitchen.

Each toaster comes with a five year guarantee and are available to purchase at John Lewis online, with free UK delivery within 5 days on orders over £50.