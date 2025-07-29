Are patterned air fryers the new big thing? This Laura Ashley air fryer is making a strong case with its stunning floral print

One thing I’m pleased to see hit the shelves recently is the increase in pretty air fryers, and the latest from VQ, the Laura Ashley Digital Air Fryer (£89.99 at Amazon) , is a real beauty.

By now, there aren’t many kitchens that aren’t home to one of the best air fryers . The game-changing appliances have quickly become the faster and healthier alternative to a standard oven, and honestly, I couldn’t live without mine.

The drawback of air fryers, however, is that they can be both bulky and unsightly on your kitchen countertops. That is, until this stunning Laura Ashley design arrived on the scene.

The Laura Ashley air fryer shares many of the same features as standard air fryers. It has LED controls, multiple cooking functions and a non-stick basket. It has a 4.5L capacity, making it ideal for couples and small families, too.

But what sets this air fryer apart is its stunning China Rose floral print, which is well-suited to any cottagecore kitchen ideas . What’s more, this print has been hand-applied for an added personal touch.

'I've reviewed dozens of air fryers in my time as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, but it's only in the last year or so that I've seen brands dedicate more time to the design of air fryers,’ comments Molly Cleary, Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and Certified Expert on Cookware.

‘This Laura Ashley version is a standard small digital model, but the pattern makes it very striking. The print won't be for everyone, though it would suit an eclectic farmhouse vibe, but I'm all for brightening up these essential appliances – especially if it means you don't need to hide yours away in future!'

As this air fryer is on the smaller size, I’d recommend opting for something larger if you have a big family or frequently host dinner parties. Ninja air fryers are excellent for this, especially the Ninja FlexDrawer (£199 at Amazon) , which has a whopping 10.4L capacity and can even fit a leg of lamb in it (our reviewer checked).

Unfortunately, these fryers are not as pretty as the Laura Ashley air fryer. So, if you need a larger appliance or your air fryer does not need an upgrade, I’d recommend investing in an air fryer cover, which can make it look ‘pretty’ when not in use.

These can be picked up on Etsy and not only keeps your air fryer clean, but also makes them look more attractive on your worktops. The Tutolipy Round Dust Cover (£10 at Amazon) has a range of different patterns to choose from, including daisies, sunflowers and cacti.

However, the Our Place Wonder Oven (£195 at Our Place) is another stunning air fryer. Featuring pretty pastels and a retro design, our review found it great for grilling, steaming, baking and air frying.

Other patterned appliances

This is not the first time Laura Ashley has applied her statement prints to kitchen appliances.

The Laura Ashley air fryer is a chic take on traditional air fryers, and I hope to see more fun and quirky patterns hit the shelves. What do you think?