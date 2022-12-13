Best dual zone air fryer 2022 - the 5 must-have dual basket appliances

On the hunt for the best dual zone air fryer to add to your kitchen? We're with you, as after testing out these larger, dual basket versions of the best air fryers, we can wholeheartedly agree with just how revolutionary they are. Including favourites from Ninja and Instant, we've tested (or are currently in the process of testing) every dual zone air fryer you'll find below. Our findings? This is the purchase that busy families or keen cooks need to really make the most of their kitchen space.

With a low cost to run due to their energy-efficient designs, investing in one of these dual-basket air fryers is a decision that will pay for itself in the long run, with hundreds of pounds worth of energy likely saved from ditching your oven. Most of the models you'll find below have a bounty of functions to delve into including the ability to bake, dehydrate, grill and roast. That means you can start unlocking and perfecting new recipes and food types from the minute your new dual basket model arrives.

This round-up features our picks from brands such as Ninja, Instant, Tower and Salter, and we'll be adding new models that we've reviewed to this guide as soon as we can get our hands on them, as we suspect the air fryer hype isn't going anywhere fast. If you're not entirely sure you want to invest in an air fryer just yet, then check out our guide to the best multicookers as an alternative, many of which have an air fryer function thrown in.

Where to find dual zone air fryers in stock

Finding a dual basket air fryer stock at the minute is very difficult, with the Ninja AF300UK particularly hard to pin down. Our top tip would be to keep an eye on the websites below and to sign up for stock alerts in order to have the best chance at securing a dual-zone air fryer before Christmas.

Best dual zone air fryer 2022 - our favourites

1. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer- AF300UK The best dual zone air fryer you can buy Specifications Size: 31.5H x 38Wx 26.5D cm Capacity : 7.6L Programs: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat Today's Best Deals View at Ninja Kitchen (opens in new tab) View at Electricshop (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Standout performance during testing + Tried and loved air frying brand + Range of functions + Sleek exterior Reasons to avoid - Quite hefty for small spaces - Requires an open mind to tech

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air fryer has a huge fan following - and it's easy to see why once you get your hands on one. Ninja is one of - if not THE leading air fryer brand on the market, and they've crystallized what is so great about this type of cooking with this dual basket invention.

In short, you can cook two different foods in two different ways (pick from six functions including the ability to bake) at the same time, and then sync them up to finish at the exact right moment so that everything will arrive at the table still hot. What that allows you to do in reality is to experiment with a range of different food types at home that you might not have even imagined just yet, such as dehydrated fruit snacks or a lemon drizzle cake.

This air fryer was tested by our Head of Reviews Millie Fender, who called it 'one of the best ever'. She loved just how high the temperature could be set - up to 240 degrees, a feature which makes it so versatile due to the type of things you can cook up. She also found that it was a standout winner for crisping up potato wedges and other fried favourites.

While it might be too hefty for smaller kitchens, this is the air fryer you should opt for if you can stretch your budget, and if you're cooking for more than one. Just make sure to go into owning your Ninja with an open mind, and join online communities if you're looking for recipe inspiration and tips.

Editor's note: We have tested the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air fryer, and our full review is currently underway.

2. Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer Air Fryer The best dual zone air fryer with transparent drawers Specifications Size: 38.4 H × 40.3 W× 31.7 D cm Capacity: 7.6L Programs: Air fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat or Dehydrate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + ClearCook means you can monitor progress + Fantastic cooking results + Enviable design + Available in stainless steel or black Reasons to avoid - Temperature doesn't go as high as the Ninja

We're not afraid to say that we think the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer deserves more hype than it currently has. This pick is a real contender to the Ninja for the crowning glory of being the best dual basket air fryer out there, with a design that is understated, clever and better looking than the Ninja (or so we think).

The front of both baskets has those magical ClearCook see-through windows that allow you to check on the progress of whatever is inside without losing any heat at all, a feature that the Ninja actually doesn't have. The interface is a dream to work with - and during testing, we've loved how easy it is to set up.

Like the Ninja, this air fryer has five other functions, and all of them are perfect for everyday cooking. The bake function is ideal for bread, the reheat function works for leftovers and you can even dehydrate oranges inside with the ability to set the temperature low for a long period of time (up to 12 hours).

This is the air fryer that our Ecommerce Editor Molly now uses every single day, saying that it is a miracle for midweek meals. User reviews agree that this air fryer is a genius buy too, with many saying that they are impressed with the high quality of the appliance, as well as the range of different foods they can experiment with cooking inside.

Editor's note: We have tested the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer, and our full review is currently underway.

3. Tower Vortx 9 Litre Dual Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish The best dual zone air fryer for large capacity Specifications Size: 32.10H x 38.50 W x 35.50D cm Capacity: 9L Programs: Today's Best Deals View at Argos (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable and often in stock + 10 cooking presets + Huge 9 litre capacity Reasons to avoid - Not as sophisticated as our top #2

Tower is one of the leading air fryer brands out there, with previous models showing star power when it comes to rotisserie and roasting functions. We've got the same enthusiasm for the Tower Vortx 9 Litre, which is the dual basket offering from the brand that's new for 2022.

For starters, it has the largest capacity on this roundup - with each basket boasting 4.5 litres of space, and has ten presets for an array of different foods, so that you can just press one button, rather than having to set a different program every time. You can also use the 'handy match' function to ensure that both sides of this air fryer finish up at the right time.

The interface may not be quite as sophisticated as the Ninja or Instant, but you can find this model in stock at a fair few retailers at the moment, and there's all of that space to work with if you are cooking for a family. With little or no oil needed with this air fryer to get started, it's a safe bet if you want to cook up those fried favourites with way less guilt.

Editor's note: Our full review of the Tower Vortx is currently underway.

4. Salter EK4750BLK Dual Air Fryer The best dual zone air fryer with matte design Specifications Size: 39D x 35W x 28H cm Capacity : 7.4 litres Programs: Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate, Bake, Sync & Match, Today's Best Deals View at Studio (opens in new tab) View at Argos (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Big yet not overly bulky + Strong cooking results + Range of functions and uses Reasons to avoid - Controls can be confusing - Takes a minute to get going

Looking for a dual zone air fryer with a more muted design to match your kitchen? Understandable. This Salter model is big enough to handle family cooking affairs whilst also keeping things low-key, with a matte look and stripped-back interface that lets the air frying speak for itself.

While it must be said that this air fryer definitely lacks the intuitive controls of our absolute favourite dual-zone air fryers (and is therefore not for the technophobic), it does have its merits with large drawers and a huge amount of power (2400 watts).

During testing we found it a little confusing to adjust to during testing, as once you select the air fry function you can't change the preset temperature of 210 degrees. Instead, you have to select the manual setting, and work that way. However, once you've got the hang of it, cooking is straightforward with this air fryer and the results are strong. Everything from pigs in blankets to carrots turned out excellently with this appliance on hand.

Editor's note: We've tested the Salter EK4750BLK Dual Air Fryer and our full review is currently underway.

5. Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish The best dual zone air fryer with one smaller basket Specifications Size: H31cm x W42cm x D36cm Capacity : 9 llitres Programs: Cake, Drumsticks, Prawns, Pie, Fries, Steak, Chicken, Sausage Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quickly cook a main and a side together + Capability of serving 8 portions + 8 presets to make use of Reasons to avoid - Less functionality than other options - no ability to grill, reheat

There are a few reasons why you might prefer one of your dual baskets to be bigger as you air fry, such as to cook a more significant protein and still have a side dish ready alongside it. That's where this Tower Vortx model comes into its own; boasting one smaller 3.3 litre basket alongside a larger 5.2 litre one, which could fit in a small chicken, or a larger piece of fish for a family meal.

There are three functions to make use of alongside air frying with this model; baking, roasting and grilling. That's not as many as the Ninja or the Instant thanks to the dehydrate function going AWOL, but it is still plenty to be working with. There are also eight food-based presets that allow you to cook prawns, chicken or pie in the perfect conditions with the touch of a button, which is perfect for a lazy chef.

The RRP of this model is £199.99, which is mightily affordable for an air fryer that claims to be able to whip up eight portions at one time. It has the same type of interface as the Salter EK4750BLK, which might throw up a few teething problems at first. With perseverance, however, this would make a great family investment for easing mealtimes.

Editor's note: Our full review of the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish is currently underway.

How we chose the best dual basket air fryers

Every product in this buying guide has either been tested at home by one of Ideal Home's reviewers for a number of weeks or is due to be tested at our Future testing facility, so that we can adhere to our testing protocol, and reliably tell you what's good and not so good about these products.

We've been putting air fryers all of kinds through their paces now for over a year and a half, which gives us the best idea of what to look for in dual basket iterations. That includes not only the cooking performance after trying them out with a range of foods, but also how they fit into a living space, how intuitive they are to use, and how much they're likely to set you back.

Based on our tests, we've given these air fryers a rating, which we hope to expand upon in our full reviews of each of these dual basket air fryers, a task that we're working towards at the moment. Below you can read up on who tested the air fryers in this round-up, and why they're qualified to tell you all about them.

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie is the Head of Reviews for Ideal Home, working to ensure that the products we feature have been thoroughly tested before we recommend them to you. Previously Small Appliance and Cookware Editor, she remains our go-to expert for all things air fryer related. She's constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kitchen appliances and has tested the large majority of air fryers on the market in order to tell you exactly what you need to know about them. From this list, she's had hands-on experience with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK, which made it to the very top of our ranking due to its sheer power and user-friendly features.

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Editor Molly is the Ecommerce Editor for Ideal Home and is always on the lookout for the next must-buy product for your home. Covering all things appliance related, with an emphasis on floorcare and air fryers, she regularly joins Millie at Future's Test Facility in Reading to thoroughly put products through their paces. From this list she has extensively tested the Instant Vortex Plus and the Salter EK4750BLK at home, and has received three Tower dual basket air fryers to test out for full reviews in order to include in this guide.

How dual zone air fryers work Dual Zone air fryers do everything your usual air fryer can do, times two. So you can cook with the same time and temperatures across both drawers (effectively doubling the capacity of a single drawer use) or you can control either drawer independently. This means you can air fry your roast vegetables in one drawer, and your chicken breast in an entirely different setting simultaneously. To do this you can make the most of Sync or Match modes, which will either sync the finish times of your food to make sure everything is ready at the same time or use Match to duplicate the cooking settings from your first drawer across to the second.