Become a cosiness expert with the most stylish fires in town
Promotional feature with Gr8fires
We're constantly on the hunt for new ways to make our homes feel as cosy and inviting as possible. After all, they're our retreat away from the world, and should be somewhere to snuggle up and rest.
So, whether you light candles for atmosphere, or are flicking on the (these days very expensive) boiler for extra warmth, we've got a solution for you in the form of the Ezee Glow Electric Fires Range from Gr8fires.
Ezee Glow Electric Fires
Electric fires are the perfect way to add a cosy vibe to any room, without sacrificing on style. The Ezee Glow collection boasts contemporary good looks while offering wonderfully realistic flames, from traditional wood-burning orange right through to cool blues, which look like they come from a gas-burner.
Unlike a real fire, the Gr8fires electric fires have tonnes of flexibility. You can choose a Celestial to Install as part of a contemporary media wall, or a freestanding Aura suite for ease of installation, don’t forget all Ezee Glow fires are easy to use (literally the flick of a switch) and you get none of the mess or smells that can come from classic fireplaces, making upkeep minimal. Also, you can set the flames to appear without any heat. Perfect for when you want a cosy feeling but it's too warm an evening to need extra heat. And, maybe just us, but sometimes even the appearance of flickering flames makes us feel as snug as a bug.
Stay cosy for less
With the cost-of-living skyrocketing, we're being more cautious than ever about keeping our budgets in check. Unfortunately, heating can be one of the more expensive things to run in your home. That's where Gr8fires come in.
Their selection of (deep breath), electric fire suites, electric wall mounted fires, electric inset fires, and built-in electric fires is wide-ranging and premium, but at temptingly competitive prices. Plus, don't be worried about running costs. Electric fires use LED flame effects, meaning you won't be spending buckets in ongoing bills.
So, if you want to add the cosiest atmosphere to your home, then make sure to explore the stunning collection of Ezee Glow fires. Visit gr8fires.co.uk (opens in new tab) to learn more and order now.
Thea Babington-Stitt is a Content Editor on Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
-
Men's bedroom ideas for the most stylish sleep retreat around
Create the dream men's bedroom ideas using our favourite colours, textures and accessories
By Ruth Doherty
-
Fearne Cotton's colour tips for creating a happier home
Fearne Cotton shares how she uses colour as a mood booster to make herself feel good at home
By Fearne Cotton
-
Everdure Cube BBQ review
We put the ultra-stylish Everdure Cube BBQ to the test to determine whether this charcoal barbecue brings the looks whilst getting top points for practicality
By Annie Collyer