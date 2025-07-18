You’ll clean your home faster and more efficiently if you listen to this type of music, cleaning pros say

If cleaning can feel like a bit of a chore, then you’ll want to switch your radio on, as cleaning experts have revealed that listening to music while cleaning and decluttering can help improve your concentration.

Completing your daily cleaning schedule can sometimes feel like an arduous task, but listening to your favourite tunes can be an instant mood-booster and help you clean your home faster.

The idea is that your favourite music keeps you focused on the task at hand, as your mind is less likely to drift onto other distractions. This is how it works.

Should you listen to music while cleaning

Honestly, there’s not much I do without my headphones. Listening to music has always helped me focus at work, at the gym, and I’d never step on public transport without Spotify. As someone with dyslexia, music has always acted as some sort of ‘white noise’ to keep me focused.

Cleaning is no exception. Whether I’m washing my floors with the best mop or cleaning my oven, I can assure you I have a playlist blasting in my ears. I’m not alone in this sentiment, as the cleaning experts at Method have released a new cleaner inspired by music.

Scented with luxurious saffron and oud, Method Deep House (£2.75 on Amazon) launched after research by the cleaning brand proves we’re a nation that needs music to clean.

Over a third (37%) of Brits believe a great playlist is the number one thing that makes deep cleaning better. More than half (51%) say they regularly listen to music when tackling a house clean as it makes them feel motivated (40%), energised (39%) and happy (28%). Furthermore, 36% of those surveyed carefully selected their playlist to reflect their mood. I know I need a cheesy hit if I’m planning to tackle a job I hate, like cleaning a washing machine .

‘Music can help with concentration during a range of tasks, including cleaning. The logic is that it reduces distractions from external noise while also boosting your mood. After all, if you put on your favourite playlist, you can’t not be in a good mood!’ says Michael Bogoyavlenskiy, CEO at Cleaning Express .

‘Generally, instrumental music is the best option because there aren’t any words to focus on. However, provided it’s giving you something to concentrate on that isn’t the cleaning task, any type of music you like will work fine.

‘It’s worth mentioning, though, that it might be best to avoid anything too heavy or distracting if you’re doing a job that requires concentration. For example, if you’re sorting through a stack of letters or other clutter that you need to pay attention to, it’ll be best to use more relaxing music. In this situation, jazz or classical will probably work best.

‘For cleaning and decluttering jobs that you don’t particularly enjoy (hoovering or dusting are big ones here), switch back to something upbeat. A high BPM song or something with a steady, rhythmic beat is great for getting into a groove when doing a repetitive task like hoovering.’

What's your favourite song to clean to? Do you like a bit of Madonna for the laundry or do you prefer some Take That for hoovering? Let us know!