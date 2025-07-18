7 savvy buys for organising a small shower - banish clutter in a compact space

A messy shower’s annoying at the best of times, but when space is already tight, clutter becomes a daily tripping hazard. With barely enough room to turn around, bottles build up underfoot, and soggy loofahs mysteriously multiply in the corners.

But small bathroom ideas don’t have to mean chaos. With some smart thinking and decent storage solutions, it’s entirely possible to gain some proper space to stash your stuff, even in the tiniest shower area.

‘One of the most common mistakes people make in small showers is not thinking about storage at all. We often just pop things on the floor or a narrow ledge and hope for the best, but that quickly turns into clutter. Bottles topple over, things get slippery, and it’s frustrating – and also completely unnecessary,’ says professional organiser, Siân Pelleschi.

Stick with us to discover which small bathroom storage ideas will work best for your particular set-up and reclaim your shower space, making it sleek, sorted, and stress-free.

Siân Pelleschi Social Links Navigation President of APDO Siân Pelleschi launched her Cheshire-based decluttering service, Sorted!, in 2016. An award-winning professional organiser, she takes a firm but fair approach to help clients manage their space—both physically and mentally. She believes decluttering is about creating practical, lasting systems, not just discarding items. In 2022, she became president of APDO (Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers), where she champions inclusivity and global recognition.

1. Harness corner space with a tiered corner caddy

(Image credit: Argos)

The corners of any shower area are generally wasted space, even in a small enclosure. The best tiered corner caddies, like this black one from Habitat for £15, tuck tightly into the angle where two walls meet and don’t protrude into your elbowroom. With multiple shelves, they provide generous storage and are ideal for stashing all your shower essentials.

And by essentials, we mean only what you need during your shower. ‘Another big mistake, that applies to all showers, is keeping too much in there. If you’ve got six half-used shampoos and you only ever reach for one, it might be time for a little edit,’ suggest Siân.

This type of caddy used to be a bit utilitarian but now you can source corner caddies in sleek chrome, brushed nickel and warm brass to coordinate with the rest of your bathroom hardware. Black or white are good choices if you don’t want to be too matchy-matchy.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Opt for Over-the-Door Storage

If you have a glass shower door, over-the-door storage is one of the quickest and least invasive ways to add more shelving – and they can handle heavy loads, too. These smart caddies, like this sleek black one from Amazon for £17.99, simply hook over the top of the door and hang down the interior side, instantly creating extra space, without screws or suction hassles. Great for renters and students who can take them away when they move on.

'An over-the-door organiser is one of my favourite options for controlling the clutter in small bathrooms. They tend to be a little higher up and away from direct water spray, which helps keep contents relatively dry,’ says professional organiser, Jen Childs. ‘Look for caddies with holes in the bottom so any accumulated water will drain away, as this will help them stay clean.’

In an ideal world, you’ll be able to hook the unit over a solid glass panel rather than a moving door within your enclosure but if you do end up with the latter scenario, make sure the hanging unit you buy fits securely and has deep caddies to prevent contents toppling out.

Jen Childs Social Links Navigation Professional organiser Jen started her Professional Organising business in 2021 and runs House Calmer from her home in Deddington, Oxfordshire. She provides in-person services in North Oxfordshire and surrounding counties, as well as virtual sessions. She has been a member of the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO) since the inception of House Calmer. In January 2025 she became a Board Member for APDO and is Director for Professional Development.

3. Consider a freestanding caddy

(Image credit: Aqata)

You may not have much room to move inside your shower, but if there’s a slither of free space just outside, think about adding a slimline freestanding caddy or cabinet. If the shower is a walk-in, you can use the top to place toiletries, and they’ll still be in easy reach while showering.

Alternatively, try a freestanding unit outside the shower for grab-and-go storage – just move essentials in and out as needed. It takes a bit of discipline (and probably won’t work on kids), but if you’re serious about keeping your shower serene and clutter-free, this could be your secret weapon.

Opt for tall, slimline units that slip neatly into awkward corners without overwhelming the space. Cabinets with doors or drawers are perfect for concealing the not-so-pretty essentials – the ones that haven’t earned the right to be decanted.

4. Choose wall-mounted shelves for an up-market look

If you’ve got a decent power drill and are up for making a more permanent change, wall-mounted shelves are a smarter way to introduce storage without cluttering the floor. Fixed shelving looks more grown-up and considered than non-permanent solutions and can be positioned exactly where you most need them. We love this matte black shelf basket from John Lewis for just under £70.

Tempered glass shelves are popular for small shower ideas because they keep sightlines open and don’t visually encroach on the space, while metal shelves in finishes like black, brass or bronze can add a contemporary edge. Go for powder-coated metal and fixings that are suitable for wet areas to avoid any rust issues.

The joy of wall-mounted shelving lies in its flexibility. Stagger the shelf heights for taller bottles, or offset them for extra style points – there’s a lot more freedom to customise your storage to suit.

5. Add a bath rack

(Image credit: Future)

The smallest bathrooms often feature an over-bath shower, which leaves all your showering toiletries fully exposed. Rather than cramming the bath’s corners with bottles, consider an attractive bath tidy. Sometimes called bath bridges or bath trays, these stretch across your tub, creating the perfect easy-reach spot for a few essentials that might otherwise overload your limited shower space.

As they’re in full view, bath racks require particular attention when it comes to aesthetics. This is not the place for family-size bottles of nit shampoo or hair removal cream. ‘Decanting your shampoo and body wash into uniform bottles with pumps is the answer. Go for shorter, wider shapes to prevent them toppling if the rack is accidentally nudged. They’ll look neater and save space, and it’s one less lid to fiddle with when you’re soaking wet,’ says Siân.

6. Seek out shower caddies with handy hooks

For small showers where every inch counts, caddies that come with built-in hooks can be a total lifesaver. These designs don’t just take care of your shampoo and shower lotions, they also provide hanging space for smaller items like loofahs, razors and exfoliating mitts that tend to end up scattered around the floor or draped over the shower controls.

Hanging such items doesn’t just look neater, it also allows them to dry properly between uses, reducing mildew and damp odours. There are plenty of shower storage solutions that come with built-in hooks underneath but do check how far they protrude. In a small shower area a tightly curved hook is better than one that pokes out, for obvious reasons!

‘Stick-on hooks, like those from Command Strip, are also brilliant for hanging flannels, razors or scrubbers – no drilling needed,’ adds Siân. Stick-on can also be a great way to go for wet room ideas as they won’t risk compromising the waterproof membrane.

7. Utilise vertical space with a tension pole caddy

(Image credit: Amazon)

When wall-mounting isn’t possible and floor space is non-existent, a tension pole caddy comes into its own. ‘The vertical storage potential is often wasted in small showers and a pole-style caddy that stretches from floor to ceiling can make a big difference without taking up precious floor space,’ explains Siân.

These smart systems stretch from floor to ceiling, with adjustable tension to hold them securely in place without the need for screws or adhesives. They’re a brilliant option for renters or anyone looking for quick storage solutions without the need to dig out the toolbox.

When loading a tension pole caddy so it doesn’t look too cluttered, aim to fill shelves in size order, with the heaviest and tallest items on the bottom shelf, and smallest items at the top. Again, decanting into prettier containers is always going to be satisfyingly stylish.

Shop small shower storage

Whatever storage you snap up, make editing a habit. Only keep what you actually use – it’s the simplest way to stop clutter creep in its tracks.

Be ruthless, set a calendar reminder if it helps. Whatever it takes to keep your shower space efficient, organized and feeling bigger than it really is.