There’s something undeniably primal and comforting about gathering around a fire – ideally with a glass of wine in hand and a good gaggle of friends and family. That comfort factor is especially important in the UK, when summer evenings turn chilly the minute the sun goes down. A fire pit is the perfect excuse to keep the garden party glowing long into the night, without having to drag all your cosiest throws and blankets outside.

So, when I decided to invest in a firepit idea for our patio – a simple but large 60cm steel-bowl affair similar to this firepit from Amazon – I had visions of giggly gatherings with my girlfriends, toasting marshmallows with the kids, and more evenings spent outdoors rather than in front of the TV.

A couple of years later, I was asked to review a more portable model, the Solo Stove , for our best fire pits guide, which allowed us to take the S’mores-scoffing fun (and warm toes) on camping weekends and beach trips.

While I am delighted to report that my cosy, comfy visions have absolutely come true, there were a few bumps along the way. And a couple of things I might change up should we ever be in the market for a new fire pit again. So, if you’re thinking of adding a fire pit to your garden, patio or camping trips, let me share the lessons I learned the hard way.

These are just a few things I wish I’d known while I was still a fire pit virgin…

1. Positioning is everything

When we set up our first ever fire pit, we placed it where we knew we’d enjoy the best views (our south-facing garden looks right across to Dartmoor via acres of rolling countryside – it’s one of the main reasons we bought the house).

(Image credit: Morso)

But what I hadn’t considered was the fact that with those views, we get ALL the weather, especially those moorland winds!

The first time we lit it was for a big birthday party, and the smoke was insane, sending our guests scurrying for cover, eyes streaked with tears and hair reeking of smoke. We ended up moving the entire set-up, including about 30 chairs, music, drinks tables, etc, to the other end of the garden behind the hedge. Not the best start to a relaxed evening with our nearest and dearest.

‘Proper placement of a fire pit is essential, not only for safety, but also for comfort, usability, and the overall outdoor experience,’ says Declan Walsh, MD of Morsø UK and Ireland.

‘Wind direction is particularly important. A fire pit should be positioned so that smoke is carried away from seating areas and living spaces. Studying typical wind patterns in your garden or using a simple wind indicator (such as a ribbon or light flag) over a few days can be a practical way to identify the optimal location.’

Now we know exactly where to place our fire pit based on the wind direction (easily checked on the MET Office app) – giving us the best chance of clear views and avoiding that smoky, ashtray hair the next morning.

Declan Walsh Social Links Navigation MD of Morsø UK and Ireland Declan Walsh is Managing Director of Morsø UK and Ireland, leading the brand’s growth for more than a decade. With a background in premium products, he champions Morsø’s commitment to quality, Scandinavian design, and sustainable heating. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its offering of wood-burning stoves, fire pits and outdoor ovens across the UK and Ireland.

2. Not all fire pits are the same

I’m probably not alone in taking the definition of a fire pit quite literally – a pit to light a fire in and not much more! Sure, I knew they came in different shapes and sizes, but I hadn’t put any thought into the sheer variety of fire pit types out there. It’s not as mind-boggling as trying to hunt down the best BBQ , but there’s a lot more to them than you’d think.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alisdair Mcintosh)

For a start, there’s construction, the main options being cast iron, Corten steel, brick or stone-built, and stainless steel. You can also get small table-top fire pits, often made of a mix of steel and glass, and little camping fire pits that are lighter and collapse down.

Our large fire pit is made of steel, and because it sits low, it tends to scorch the ground beneath. In contrast, our Solo Stove has clever airflow technology and sits higher off the ground, making it much safer to use on the patio without risking damage. Cast iron is incredibly durable, but it’s heavy – definitely better suited to a permanent spot.

One big question I overlooked: do you want to cook on your fire pit? In hindsight, it felt like a missed opportunity not to. We ended up adding a tripod-style grill from Amazon over our larger fire pit – perfect for sizzling burgers while staying toasty by the flames.

That said, plenty of fire pits come with removable grills built in, which might have been the smarter choice for us.

3. Seating should be flexible (and safe)

(Image credit: Future)

I didn’t expect to have to rethink our garden furniture ideas when we bought our first fire pit, but it quickly became clear that our large rattan-style sofas and armchairs weren’t ideal. We sat too high to really feel the warmth, and they were far too heavy to shift around as the evening cooled or the fire blazed hotter.

The best fire pit seating ideas are lightweight, comfortable (of course) and made from heat-resistant materials. We’ve found that camping chairs (with drink holders), while not the most stylish, are by far the most practical and comfortable option around the fire pit. And they’re easy to move if we want to chase the sun.

Our friends usually bring their own, which makes it easy to expand the circle to fit however many bums need a seat.

4. Fuel type is important

I naively thought you could just chuck any old wood on a fire pit – but they’re not garden incinerators, and what you burn matters. Some fire pits are designed for wood only, while others can handle charcoal or smokeless fuel. There are also gas and electric-powered fire pits for those seeking speed and convenience.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

The main priority is to use wood or charcoal that burns cleanly. Anything damp, mouldy, or treated with accelerants won’t just smell awful – it can also be harmful to those with breathing conditions and might end up damaging your fire pit.

‘Seasoned (naturally dried) or kiln-dried logs are the best options for fire pits as they will burn more easily and create less smoke than a newly cut or ‘green timber’,’ explains Joss Thomas, founder of Indigenous .

Joss Thomas Social Links Navigation Founder of Indigenous Inspired by traditional terracotta tiles he discovered in Andalucía, Joss founded Indigenous in 1998, beginning in a converted chicken shed in Gloucestershire. Driven by a passion for natural materials and artisanal craftsmanship, the company has grown to specialise in rustic home and garden pieces, including natural flooring, baths, basins, and traditional fire pits, all showcased at its Burford, Oxfordshire showroom.

‘If you’re burning charcoal, you’ll generally have a choice of briquettes or hardwood/lump charcoal. Briquettes burn longer and more evenly but take time to light and leave lots of ash. Hardwood or lump charcoal lights faster, burns hotter and cleaner, and produces minimal ash for easier cleanup.’

If you’re planning to cook over the flames, you’ll need to think about food-safe fuel, heat control, and how easy it is to clean up. Fuel type might seem like a small detail, but it can have a big impact on how practical and enjoyable your fire pit actually is.

Many fire pit brands also sell fuel that is designed to work with their fire pits so you know you won't get into trouble. For example, you can pick up kiln-dried beech firewood from Solo Stove, which they've chosen for its low smoke burn.

5. They do require some TLC

I’m essentially lazy, as once the initial excitement of my shiny new fire pit wore off, I’d regularly forget to empty out the ash or even put a cover on. In all honesty, it didn’t have a proper cover for a long time, we just slung a metal bin lid with a brick on top (so glam) and went indoors.

Ditto the log stack, kindling and tools, which we kept in a wheelbarrow and sometimes remembered to wheel under the carport, but mostly didn’t.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

Morsø’s Declan Walsh advises using a fitted, breathable cover and storing your fire pit in a sheltered spot or dry space during wet or winter months. ‘Clean and lightly oil accessories before storing to prevent corrosion,’ he adds. ‘Also regularly remove ash, wipe surfaces, and check for weathering to keep your fire pit functional and looking great year-round.’

Eventually, we invested in a proper fire pit cover (you can pick them up for £16 on Amazon), a metal ash bucket with a lid, and a waterproof log store.

We also keep firelighters, gloves, poker, tongs etc in a nearby garden storage bench, so everything’s within reach. Now, lighting a fire doesn’t feel like a chore and our fire pit isn’t slowly rusting away in the corner of the patio, doubling as a bird bath.

6. Size really does matter

Often, people just pick the fire pit they most like the look of, I know I did, without putting too much thought into the best size for their situation. I knew (or rather thought) I wanted a really big, wide fire pit because we have a big family, so there would be at least 20 people sitting around it, trying to stay warm.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd-Davies)

While it definitely works brilliantly when the whole clan descends, it’s terribly needy on the fuel front if we want to keep everyone warm, and my husband spends half the night topping up the wood. It’s also excessive when there’s just a few of us gathering round. Luckily, we have the smaller Solo Stove for these occasions, and we do switch between the two depending on the number of guests.

‘When considering firepit size, think about how many people you usually host, how close you want the seating to be, and how much heat you really need. Big isn’t always better, but a firepit that’s too small can be very high-maintenance to keep it burning at a steady heat,’ says Caroline Morris, director of Bar-Be-Quick .

7. Don’t underestimate weight and portability

themThis one caught me out a little, and not just because I am kitten-weak! I’d always thought of fire pits as portable and imagined I’d be able to move it around depending on what we were doing.

We’re lucky to have a big garden, with lots of places to chill out. On the patio is an obvious place for a fire pit, but we’ve also created a little windbreak nook with Box hedging further down the lawn as the garden is exposed, and there’s a spot on the front garden that gets the sun for longer. I also assumed it would need to be stowed away in the shed in winter.

(Image credit: Future)

What I didn’t appreciate was how heavy fire pits can be, or how flipping awkward to pick up. Our large fire pit isn’t crazy heavy, but it doesn’t have any handles and is dustbin lid wide so even if I wear gloves, I still get covered in soot trying to pick it up alone. The smaller so-called portable one is actually heavier, and also doesn’t have any handles. Even when they’re cool, they’re cumbersome. When hot, it’s impossible without risking major burns.

‘If you think you’ll want to move your firepit regularly, whether for storage, lawn care, or just to follow the sunset, look for a firepit with built-in, well-positioned handles and a lighter construction,’ says Caroline of Bar-Be-Quick. ‘Look for models designed for moving and invest in some heat-resistant stove gloves.’ Your back, and eyebrows, will thank you later!

My two firepits

Am I glad I bought a fire pit? Absolutely, but I do wish I’d done a bit more research before hot-footing it to the garden centre and bagging the first one that took my fancy.

Get it right the first time, and you’ll gain one of the best excuses to stay outside a little longer and eat S'mores until your teeth fall out.