Editor Heather Young shares her favourite sofas for stylish and practical living

A sofa is a hefty investment, and it’s got to withstand all the potential spills, marks, wear and tear we put it through every day. If you’re looking for a sofa to suit busy family life with young children, this actually makes life easier.

How? Because you can immediately rule out all the pretty-but-impractical options, narrowing things down to a much more manageable selection. 'When I had my twins we had a beautiful sofa I loved, but it was beige and the fabric wasn't stain-resistant,’ says Ideal Home Editor Heather Young. ‘It didn't last long!’

You also know how many people the sofa needs to fit, and that you need a forgiving colour, stain-resistant fabric and comfortable design. Here are Heather’s top 5 sofa.com (opens in new tab) picks suited to family life that’ll mean you can lounge in style.

1. The Bluebell

The Bluebell (opens in new tab) is a classic. The sturdy design gives off a traditional vibe with turned wooden legs, scrolled arms and a relatively high back. It comes in a range of widths, from a slender 164cm to comfortably seat two people, to a 244cm four-seater.

The seat height is 53cm and the depth is 60cm. The inside of the seat cushions contains feather-wrapped foam that will withstand naughty jumping on the sofa, while the back cushions are feather and fibre. The Bluebell comes in a vast range of upholstery options, including family-friendly fabrics like leather and smart velvet for easy cleaning. It has a lead time of 4-6 weeks and prices start from £1,115 (two-seater).

Reasons to buy

Supreme comfort

Traditional design

Available as a four-seater and a sofa bed

Bronze or chrome caster options make it easy to move around

2. The Iggy

Buy now: Iggy two and a half seat sofa in Dusty Rose cotton matt velvet, £2,245, Sofa.com (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Sofa.com)

With its organic curves and sleek but sturdy wooden legs, the Iggy (opens in new tab) is perfect if you prefer a contemporary look. We think that because of its compact, minimalist look it would be right at home in open-plan living spaces, a casual snug or small living room.

It comes in a range of widths, depending on the size of your space and family; from 136cm for a two-seater to a 236cm four-seater. The seat height measures 52cm, and the depth is 59cm.

The seat cushion is made of feather-wrapped foam, and the back cushions are 100% feather. Upholstery options include smart cotton and smart velvet that will resist spills, in an array of colours to fit with your existing living room colour scheme. The Iggy can be with you in 4-6 weeks. Prices start at £1,115 (two-seater).

Reasons to buy

Available as a corner sofa

Contemporary look with sloping arms

Sleek wooden legs

Compact enough for small spaces

Deep seat

3. The Isla

Blending comfort and style, the Isla by sofa.com is a fabulous option for families with a gorgeous design that will slot in with any interior design style, from minimalist to maximalist, Scandi to Boho. From 176cm in width for a two-seat sofa to 243cm as a four-seater, this snuggly sofa can work in both small living rooms and larger spaces.

The seat height and depth are 55cm and 63cm respectively, with seat cushions made of fibre-wrapped foam and back cushions are feather and Quallofil fibre. The Isla comes in a variety of fabrics, of which the most suited to family life are smart cotton and smart velvet which prevents spillages from sinking in too quickly, as well as their easy cotton which is machine washable. Delivered to your door in 4-6 weeks. Prices start at £1,170 (two-seater).

Reasons to buy

Available as a chaise (as pictured) and as a corner sofa

Sumptuous cushions

Versatile design

Slender arms ideal for smaller spaces

4. Snowdrop

The Snowdrop (opens in new tab) by sofa.com is a beautiful mix of traditional and contemporary. It combines the classic Chesterfield-inspired button-back and turned wooden legs details with a slimline form and pleated arms, making a statement without overpowering the space.

In terms of widths, the Snowdrop comes at 164cm, 192cm and 218cm depending on how much space you have. The comfy seat cushions contain feather-wrapped foam, and the seat depth and height are 65cm and 52cm.

As with all sofa.com sofas, a range of fabrics is available, and for families, we’d recommend the highly practical smart cotton and smart velvet, as well as leather which can be easily wiped clean. It can be delivered to your door in 4-6 weeks. Prices start at £1,065 (two-seater).

Reasons to buy

Elevates your living space with a touch of luxury

Makes a design statement

Sturdy frame

5. Holly

Love a mid-century style? The Holly (opens in new tab) is for you. With a more retro look than the other designs, it has a boxy silhouette. It’s simple but statement design will never go out of style.

We love it in this beautiful butterscotch tone. The widths of the Holly range from 155cm to 288cm, while the seat depth is 54cm and it the seat height is 50cm. The seat cushions are feather-wrapped foam and the back cushions are 100% feather. In terms of fabrics, you can choose from smart cotton and smart velvet, and it can be delivered to your door in 4-6 weeks, with prices starting from £850 (two-seater).

Reasons to buy

Cool mid-century design

Tapered wooden legs give height and enhance the sense of space

Sleek arms are perfect for smaller rooms whilst still offering maximum sitting space

Sofa.com’s range gives you plenty of choice in terms of style and size, enabling you to customise your design to suit your home’s aesthetic. And, most importantly, the collection has a range of fabrics that will last.

‘Ours is a family home, not a show home, and I want everyone to feel comfortable – I don't want to be constantly worrying about stains and nagging the kids,’ says Heather Young. ‘So I look for fabrics with stain-resisting properties so that I can wipe up spills quickly and our family sofa looks better for longer, without any stress and angst.’

Our living rooms are no place for feeling on edge, so we’ll be following Heather’s lead and prioritising long-lasting materials that will stand the test of time.