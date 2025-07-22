Designing and decorating a home is hard enough without children thrown into the mix – but once you have them, there are so many more things and factors you need to consider. Of course, if you’re an interior designer, all of this comes much easier to you – but if you aren’t, don’t worry, because I asked five interior designers that are also parents about how they’ve made their homes more child-friendly. And they had quite a lot to say on the matter.

As you probably know yourself, since you’re reading this piece, children don’t tend to care about damaging, denting or staining anything that appears in their path. So whether you’re looking for clever family living room ideas or toy storage ideas in order to find creative solutions for concealing their play things all over the home, it’s nothing that these interior designers haven’t thought of before when it came to their own homes and their own kids. So who better to take advice from than them?

‘When it came to designing our own home, my top priority was creating a space that felt beautiful but, most importantly, truly worked for our family,’ says John Cooper, interior designer and winner of Interior Design Masters season 6.

‘As a parent and interior designer, I know first-hand that practicality and style don’t have to be at odds – you can absolutely have both. A child-friendly home doesn’t have to mean plastic everything and primary colours everywhere. With a bit of thought, you can create a space that nurtures your children and still feels entirely your own.’

1. Opt for stain-proof and washable materials

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Whether you’re looking to invest in the best child-friendly sofa or want to adorn your floor with a chic rug, it’s all about choosing the right materials in a family home. Go for sofa upholstery made with smart, performance fabrics that are spill and stain-resistant and opt for washable rugs such as Ruggable designs, all of which are washable, including my own Gaia rug style – plus the abstract, multicoloured pattern will also perfectly mask any marks.

‘Do think about the practicalities of your life,’ says interior designer and mother of three Kate Guinness. ‘If you have small children, you need to choose finishes and fabrics that will withstand heavier use! Sofas with removable and washable covers are essential for a busy family with small children. Washable rugs are a great option for young families.’

Colleen Bennett, interior designer and founder of CBB Design Firm, agrees, ‘I am a mother of three girls, all of whom are in different phases of their life, all of whom are extremely messy children, yet I still want to have a high-end look and incorporate whites and linens and how I do that is with performance fabrics.

'Fabrics that are performance mean that they can be bleach-cleanable so my dog can sit on it, my kids can sit on it, they can put markers on it! I've had my daughter (we call her the artist-in-residence) draw with Sharpie on my sofa and it was able to come out!’

2. Go for durable, affordable pieces of furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

When choosing furniture for your home, it’s important to remember it needs to withstand children bumping into (and potentially jumping onto) it. So hardwearing materials like hardwood are among the best – but at the same time, it’s best to steer clear of any high-end designer pieces with a high price tag as it might hurt a little too much if the piece in question gets damaged in any way.

‘When I'm designing, I always ask if my clients have kids. Because we need to make sure that we're not breaking the bank on certain things. Although we love our children, children with their nail polish, scissors and anything else will dent, scuff, etc. So make sure that the furniture is durable but yet flows and functions,’ Colleen Bennett says.

John Cooper adds, ‘My biggest piece of advice? Choose furniture and finishes that are well-made and built to last. Think about stability, durability, and how each item will function day-to-day. A home should reflect who you are – but it also needs to work hard for the people living in it.’

3. Incorporate storage wherever possible

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

A home with children can easily get cluttered as the little ones come with a lot of things. That’s why it’s so important to incorporate plenty of storage throughout the home, both hidden and easily accessible for them, too.

‘As both a designer and the mum of two toddlers, I’ve learnt that a truly liveable home is all about balancing beauty with practicality,’ says Rebecca Hellmers, studio manager at family-run interior design studio, Latham’s.

‘Children accumulate toys and treasures by the minute, so adaptable, multifunctional furniture is a must. We’ve hidden storage everywhere: our ottoman doubles as a nappy-changing station, complete with nappies, creams & wipes tucked neatly inside, while our entrance hall bench with a lift-up lid keeps all those stray shoes out of sight. Not only do these solutions make my life easier, they also help little ones learn exactly where everything belongs.’

Claire Garner, interior designer and director at Claire Garner Design Studio, continues, ‘Storage is key. I often design spaces with plenty of closed storage solutions to hide away toys and everyday clutter, but I also like to incorporate open shelves or baskets that children can access easily themselves. This gives them a sense of independence while keeping the space looking curated.’

4. Paint walls with wipeable paint

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Even when you’re choosing the best paint ideas for your family home, you need to consider practicality, and with kids around, it's best to opt for paint with a finish that can be wiped and cleaned.

‘The finishes throughout our home were chosen with both little hands and big messes in mind. We’ve used Little Greene’s Intelligent Matt on the walls and Intelligent Eggshell on woodwork – both of which can be wiped clean, are durable and low in VOCs. These paints have been a game-changer for dealing with sticky fingerprints and surprise splashes without sacrificing that soft, elegant finish,’ John Cooper says.

5. Pick rounded edges over sharp angles

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

One of the common family living room mistakes is investing in furniture with sharp angles over curved, organic shapes which also happen to be one of the biggest home decor trends.

‘Wherever possible, I favour rounded edges on coffee tables and shelving, creating worry-free zones for my little explorers to roam,’ Rebecca at Latham’s says.

This is mostly applicable for toddlers and young children. But if you have older kids like teenagers, you’ll likely be fine without this precaution. It makes for a stylish design element though.

6. Incorporate colour throughout

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

It’s no secret that children love colour. So in order for the home to appeal to them as much as you, make an effort to incorporate plenty of it throughout.

‘For the ultimate stamp of approval, I asked my daughter what makes a space fun. Her answer? Colour. Bright prints and playful patterns are my go-to for injecting personality and energy into every corner of our home,’ Rebecca at Latham’s says.

But as John Cooper already pointed out, that doesn’t mean you need to cover your entire home in bright primary shades. ‘I tend to keep the base palette soft and neutral, then layer in colour through art, books and textiles. That way, the space can evolve as the children grow, without needing a complete redecoration,’ Claire Garner says.

7. Avoid light shades in favour of pattern and deeper colours

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Opting for colour, texture and pattern especially on accessories and upholstery is also a good idea if you have small children – as they will hide any stains and spillages they are likely to create.

‘Our living room has just had a refresh now that the kids are a little older and better able to care for their surroundings. When they were younger, we deliberately avoided light colours and embraced pattern and texture, which helped hide the inevitable spills and scrapes. It made the space more forgiving and ultimately, more relaxing for everyone,’ John Cooper explains.

sofa.com Long Island Complete Set with Footstool From £3300 at sofa.com sofa.com's Long Island is one of the most comfortable and best sofas I've ever sat on, even though its sizeable design requires plenty of space. But the fact that it's modular, comes with removable covers and can be done in one of the smart, performance fabrics that are spill-resistant makes it perfect for a family living room. Ruggable Gaia Ivory Multicolour Flatwoven Rug From £99 at Ruggable I lost count how many times I've recommended this Ruggable rug. Not only that it's washable - like all of Ruggable designs are - but the multicoloured abstract pattern is perfect for disguising any mishaps. Dulux Easycare Willow Tree Washable & Tough Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £20.99 at Amazon Dulux's Easycare range of paints is ideal for a home with kids as it's both hardwearing and can be easily cleaned. And if you want to inject some colour into your walls, while keeping a soothing atmosphere, then a soft sage green like Willow Tree should be your go-to. Barker and Stonehouse Lathan Reclaimed Wood Cabinet £649 at Barker and Stonehouse I could hardly believe my eyes upon seeing the price of this beautiful cabinet. But then again, Barker and Stonehouse is full of gems like this one. Made with solid reclaimed wood, it will stand the test of your kids and time. And the curved design will keep them safe, too. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Ric Rac Stripe Rectangle Cushion £28 at Dunelm Accessories present the perfect opportunity to have fun with colour, pattern and texture. And no one knows that better than Sophie Robinson, the designer known for her love of colour and who's partnered with Dunelm to create joyful pieces for the home like this pretty cushion. Swyft Storage 01 Ottoman From £239 at Swyft Using a storage ottoman like this one from Swyft in place of (or in addition to) a coffee table is so clever as it provides the ideal opportunity for storing your kids' toys. And thanks to Swyft's speedy delivery times, it can be yours in the next 24 hours.

Claire Garner concludes, ‘For me, a child-friendly home should still feel calm, beautiful and considered. It’s not about compromising on style, but about creating a space that works for real family life. Above all, I want our home to feel relaxed and inviting, somewhere the whole family can come together and enjoy time together, while still being surrounded by the things we love.’