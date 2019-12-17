The best sofa beds to make the most of your living space in comfort and style

When space is at a premium, a sofa bed is the ideal solution to make sure every inch is utilised. Sofa beds are the perfect option for compact homes, when you’re short on space but need an extra place to bed down.

From modern leather designs to traditional-look sofas all with pull-out mattresses to click-clack fold down more contemporary designs, there are plenty of different styles to choose from. Don’t feel you need to compromise on style or design either as the latest sofa beds are sleek and contemporary – as well as super comfortable.

Die-hard space-savers will know that there is nothing better than a piece of multi-functional furniture, with smaller single bed designs being highly popular due to modern small space living. So go on, do away with the traditional sofa in favour of one of this season’s beautiful new sofa beds.

Choose from our round-up of the best-selling designs in the shops right now…

What’s the difference between sofa beds and chair beds?

Sofa beds are the larger option, to their single chair bed equivalent. Generally speaking sofa beds are more practical in place of a standard sofa to instantly transform an extra bedroom space with a double bed

Chair beds are more suited to really compact spaces, turning even the tiniest of rooms into a temporary retreat for visitors. Sofa beds are a better solution if you frequently require a space to be used for sleeping.

Things to consider before buying a sofa bed

‘Before you decide on your style it’s important to check the dimensions of the sleep area, as well as the sofa frame,’ advises Damian Topping, Carpetright Beds Buying Manager. ‘ to ensure it will fit within your room. Comfort is important but functionality is key. Choose a modern design with a simple mechanism that can be efficiently switched between seat and bed.’

‘Consider the rest of your scheme and accessorise with cushion and bedding in similar colours, so they work with the décor – no matter what mode the sofa bed is in.’

Best sofa beds to shop now

1. Next Michigan Sofa Bed – best bespoke on a budget

Sometimes it’s best to keep it simple. The best-selling sofa bed at Next is from the Michigan Tailored Comfort range. The range is customisable, to ensure your sofa bed nestles in undetected amongst the rest of your existing furniture. The freedom allows you to change the feet, the size and the fabric. The sofa bed is available in two sizes and 147 colours – so there is a style to suit every interior space.

The Michigan range is great value, ideal for a modern family. It’s tailored look is smart but not too precious, that guests won’t feel at home enough to bed down for the night. Select modular pieces to create a sofa that is right for your lifestyle and living space.

The sofa bed features Next’s Tailored Comfort seat cushions, designed with a high-density foam core sandwiched between soft foam toppers to give ultimate support, this option is ideal to sink into in complete comfort – whether seating or sleeping. This range is also available in a leather option.

Size dimensions: H83 x W179 x D95cm

Buy now: Michigan Tailored Comfort Occasional 2 people Sofa Bed, £799, Next

2. DFS Joules Cambridge Sofa Bed – best for everyday use

Florals are never out of fashion, for some. This sofa bed is not for the shy retiring household. It’s loud and it’s proud and in being so it fools you that it’s more than just a sofa.The bold new print features on the Cambridge sofa bed, the best-selling model from the collection. It’s part of the fashionable Joules range available exclusively at DFS.

The design transforms from a stylish sofa into a comfortable sofa bed, its generous proportions ensuring plenty of extra space to host friends and family. The classic shape will suit a traditional look, while its bold floral print and bright pink lends a modern design edge. As the trend for statement furniture

The Cambridge sofa bed is a new product within the Joules range, available exclusively at DFS, with each piece handmade to order right here in Britain. The collection combines Joules’ unique hand-drawn prints and unrivalled attention to detail with the quality craftsmanship of the DFS design and manufacturing teams, based in the UK.

Size dimensions: H88 x W193 x D98 (230cm)

Buy now: Cambridge Cotton 3 Seater Supreme Sofa Bed, £1,479, Joules at DFS

3. Sofa.com Bluebell Sofa Bed – best sofa bed for sleeping

The Bluebell is Sofa.com’s best-selling sofa (I personally own one in grey linen!), so it’s therefore no surprise this is the best sofa bed too. The charming sofa has all the same characteristics as the original Bluebell, with turned oak legs and bronze castors, but with the added bonus of a pull-out mattress. The decent sized double mattress pulls out in a matter of seconds, making this ideal for those impromptu sleepovers.

This beautiful design can live in a loving room totally undetectable as a sofa bed. With well over 50 fabrics to choose from, this timeless classic can be tailored to suit any decor.

Size dimensions: H95 x W172 x D110 (233cm)

Buy now: Bluebell Sofa Bed, from £1,260 Sofa.com

4. Benson for Beds Cassia Upholstered – best discreet design

You would never guess this was a sofa bed. This super smart sofa option, exquisite in emerald green, is a click-clack design. This simply means the back drops down to form a double mattress, in an instant.

The retro-inspired design, with its fold-back mechanism is fully adjustable to offer two back positions – to ensure ultimate comfort whether seating or sleeping. The sofa comes in four fabulous colours. In addition to this fetching green there’s a sumptuous burnt orange shade, along with two shades of grey. All of the colourways are complimented with dark, solid wooden legs.

This sofa Bed is as stylish as it is functional, and great value – so an all round great find. This design comes with a one year guarantee.

Size dimensions: H82 x W180cm x D85cm

Buy now: Cassia Ocean Upholstered Sofa Bed, £299.00, Benson for Beds

5. John Lewis & Partners – best modern day bed

Like a modern day futon this streamlined design is perfect for a contemporary home where you want your furniture pieces to work extra hard. As multi-functional furniture becomes key to modern living, John Lewis have a found a way to make a sofa bed fit in seamlessly where style matters most.

This modern sofa/daybed features exposed wooden arms at either end. With bolster cushions to be fashioned as pillows or placed either ends as ends. The streamlined design converts to become two singles or a kingsize bed, to suit any sleeping set up for visiting guests. Consisting of a foam mattress this daybed design is built for comfort. The foam acts like springs, moulding to the body for a supported sleep, but returning to the mattress’s original shape when not in use.

The Japanese-inspired design is available in over 50 fabrics, to suit personal tastes.

Size dimensions: H48 x W203 x D76cm (x2)

Buy now: Duplet Daybed, £899, John Lewis & Partners

6. Made.com Haru Sofa bed – best under £500

This design is also available as an equally pleasing chair bed – if you love it, but need a smaller solution.

This beautiful design is almost undetectable as anything other than a stylish modern sofa. The combination of luxurious velvet fabric, featuring delicate button detailing, and tapered wooden legs creates a flawless on-trend design – stylish and practical in equal measure.

A durable pine frame ensures the fold-out bed is up to the job of providing a good night’s sleep for guests. A simple fold out mechanism makes it effortless to set up.

The design is available in delicious shades of Sherbet Blue; Butter Yellow; Cygnet Grey; and Marshmallow Grey.

Size dimensions: H78 x W77 x D86cm

Buy now: Haru Small Sofa Bed, £299, Made.com

7. IKEA Askeby Sofa bed – best under £200

This petite two-seater sofa bed is ideal for those looking for an affordable solution. Perhaps you need it for a room that you don’t particularly want to invest a huge amount on furniture, but still need a good solution. Give it’s IKEA you know it’s well designed, well thought out and of course well priced.

The fixed cover design is available in four different finishes, from this black faux leather to a jolly bright golden-yellow upholstery. A sofa-bed with small, neat dimensions this is a key find for small space living. The compact sofa readily converts into a small double bed.

Size dimensions: H72 x W72 x D149 cm (198cm)

Buy now: Askeby Two-seat Sofa bed, £195, IKEA

8. Carpetright Vigo Sofa Bed – best sofa style

Video Of The Week

The new range of sofa beds at Carpetright offers a whole host of stylish solutions. Our pick of the best is the Vigo design, crafted high grade foam with a strong hardwood frame. The results are a durable sofa bed, that is offers a wonderfully comfortable addition to your home – for seating or sleeping.

The sofa can be upholstered in a choice of fabrics, from grey and mink fabric to a deep brown faux leather. Tailor make this sofa, choosing whichever fits in best with the style of your interior.

Built using an easy fold out mechanism the sofa transforms with ease to provide a 120cm mattress, plentiful to host visitors easy when they stay.

Size dimensions: H87 x W165 x L91 cm

Buy now: Vigo Sofa Bed, £699, Carpetright

*all prices are correct at time of publishing

Happy hosting.