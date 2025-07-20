These 10 child-friendly sofa ideas will survive your little ones’ sticky fingers and jumping around – they balance practicality and style perfectly

The sofa is probably the most important and central piece of furniture in any living room. That is especially true when it comes to a family lounge, as it's a place where everyone gathers to spend time together. Which is why the seating needs to work extra hard here, and the best child-friendly sofas balance practicality and aesthetics perfectly.

By putting the right family living room ideas to use, you won’t need to sacrifice on style for an easy-to-maintain sofa – or keep your children from destroying your best sofa with their jumping, spilling and mucky fingers, all of which are natural occurrences in most family living spaces.

‘When you’ve got little ones at home, practicality matters, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style,’ says Kelly Collins, head of creative and PR at Swyft. ‘The goal is a sofa that works hard but still looks and feels like somewhere you want to curl up at the end of the day. Form and function go hand in hand when it comes to family-friendly design. The right sofa style can help you make the most of your space while keeping things relaxed and child-friendly.’

1. Go big

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

The best way to maximise your family room seating is opting for the biggest sofa design that fits within your space and budget – that way, the whole family will get a comfy seat.

‘When choosing a sofa for a family home, opt for larger styles such as a chaise end, corner sofa or U-shaped design,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. These sofas offer generous proportions and seating space so that everyone can fit on the sofa at the same time, as well as stretch out comfortably. With the simple addition of a footstool in the middle, U-shaped sofas also double up as a bed, providing an easy and practical sleeping solution for impromptu sleepovers or extra guests.’

Kelly at Swyft agrees, ‘Corner sofas are ideal for busy family homes. They make the most of available floor space, offer loads of room to stretch out, and create a natural hub for everyone to gather.’

My top pick Furniture Village Boutique Goliath Large Fabric Corner Sofa £2,195 at Furniture Village £2,195 at Furniture Village Check Amazon If you want to go big and comfy with your family living room sofa - as I believe you should - this generously sized corner sofa from Furniture Village, aptly named the Goliath, would be my top pick. It is so comfortable with deep seats and enough back support, and it's reasonably priced considering the size. That's exactly why it holds the title of the best corner sofa in our best sofa buying guide.

2. Go for darker upholstery or patterns

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

When shopping for a family room sofa, the colour of the upholstery is something to think about not only in terms of style, but also practicality. Light shades are among the sofa colours to avoid as they will likely stain quickly, as you probably know.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘If you’re after a low-maintenance sofa when it comes to cleaning, darker shades such as navy blues, charcoal greys, and rich jewel or earth tones are particularly smart choices but can still provide a wow factor,’ says Nicky Emlick, creative director at sofa.com. ‘These hues are great at masking the inevitable wear and tear, spills, and stains that come with children, while still looking stylish and timeless as your child grows. Whites and creams will sadly be off the table unless you want to be cleaning regularly.’

She adds, ‘But if you do prefer a lighter look, consider opting for a patterned fabric. Even subtle designs can help camouflage minor marks and scuffs, adding both visual interest and peace of mind.’

My top pick Barker and Stonehouse Blume Dark Brown Curved Velvet Sofa Was £2129 Now £1595 at Barker and Stonehouse One of the biggest sofa colour trends of 2025 - that I predict is set to be big for the next few years at least - is brown. So if you wanted to embrace this sofa trend, you could opt for something like this beautifully curved Barker and Stonehouse sofa in chocolate brown velvet.

3. Consider a leather sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

You might not realise it, but leather is actually one of the most practical, durable and hardwearing sofa materials that you could invest in – which is why it’s perfect for a family with children.

‘We recommend hardwearing, easy-to-clean materials,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘Leather is incredibly durable and will withstand wear and tear better than most fabric sofas. Tough, strong and easy to care for, leather is a good option for homes with children. Leather tends to soften beautifully with use, and has the benefit of improving with age, adding character to any room. Leather and faux leather are also simple to wipe clean, perfect for sticky fingers or surprise spills.’

My top pick John Lewis Halo Fold Large 3 Seater Leather Sofa £2299 at John Lewis The John Lewis Halo range of leather sofas is among the best and most reasonably priced on the market - because, of course, leather and by extension leather sofas can be quite pricey. But I'm particularly impressed with the unique and modern design of the Halo Fold sofa featuring these cool folded armrests that are so comfortable to rest your head on.

4. Invest in a sofa with removable covers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Last year, I bought a sofa with removable covers – and after going for a removable-cover sofa, I don’t think I could go back to fixed covers. It’s so much easier to clean as they are machine-washable, I can easily change the look of my sofa – I’ve already got a spare set of covers for my King Living 1977 sofa. I don’t have children, but if I did, I would definitely opt for a sofa design with removable covers. And the experts agree.

‘Sofas with removable, washable cushion covers are a smart choice as they make cleaning much easier,’ Shelley at Furniture Village confirms.

My top pick King Living 1977 Modular Sofa with Chaise From £1890 at King Living I can't talk about my own removable-cover sofa and then not make it my top pick. There are 24 different colours across four various finishes of covers to choose from. And you can mix and match - each of my modules is a different colour, creating a gradient effect.

5. Opt for a modular design

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Speaking of my sofa, it’s also modular – I love modular sofas and believe that they are the best sofa style to go for in any living room due to their flexibility and versatility. But perhaps even more so if you have a family.

‘Modular or sectional sofas are perfect if your home or needs are likely to change over time. You can reconfigure them as your family grows, making them a smart long-term investment,’ Kelly at Swyft comments on future-proofing your living room with a modular sofa.

My top pick Swyft Model 03 Sofa £639.20 at John Lewis £1,519.20 at John Lewis Check Amazon Apart from my own sofa, the modular sofa I most often recommend is Swyft's Model 03. And that's for a few different reasons. For one, it comes in many different fabrics and colours to choose from, there's the option of having it delivered within 24 hours and it comes flat-packed in a box. It's also very comfortable with the right amount of support - perfect for a family room.

6. Look for sofas with hidden storage

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

There are never too many (or enough) living room storage ideas, especially if you have kids and need space to store their toys. That’s why a sofa with hidden storage makes for the perfect addition to a family living room.

‘Look for sofas with hidden storage, these are perfect for tidying away toys, books or blankets at the end of the day,’ Shelley at Furniture Village says.

My top pick Habitat Reagan Storage Chaise Sofa Bed £700 at Argos Boasting over 500 customer reviews, this Habitat sofa is not just a sofa with hidden storage within, but it's also an excellent sofa bed. And considering all of these extra features and the size complete with a chaise, the £700 price tag makes this design a bargain in my opinion.

7. Choose spill-resistant fabrics

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

If leather is not quite the look you want or are going for, there are other upholstery materials that are suitable for a home with children roaming around.

‘Choosing the right fabric can make all the difference in a home with children. Fabric innovation has come a long way, and there are plenty of durable, comfortable options that work beautifully for family life. Look for materials that balance softness with strength, ideally with built-in stain resistance, durability, and easy-clean properties,’ Kelly at Swyft says.

Gisela Lancaster, buying manager at Sofology, continues, ‘Sofology’s Lifestyle Fabric Range combines durability and comfort with highly water-resistant models which allow everyday messes to be easily wiped clean without causing damage. The range includes seven fabrics that are all designed with a short pile, creating a smooth and even surface. Some ranges feature technologies like Aquaclean Extreme, which helps repel liquids and makes stains easier to remove. Despite their resilience, they retain a soft, tactile quality that mimics the look and feel of natural materials.’

8. Pick foam-filled sofa cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

Choosing the filling and feel of your sofa cushions is usually down to preference, depending on how much cushiony softness versus support you like. But in a family living room, usually slightly more support achieved by foam-filled cushions is called for.

‘While selecting a sofa fabric or colour that is forgiving of stains is often top of mind, the sofa filling is also worth thinking about. Foam-filled sofas are particularly well-suited for homes with children because the filling is designed to bounce back into shape and requires minimal maintenance. Plumping and turning the cushions once a week will help keep them firm, as opposed to fibre filled cushions which require more regular plumping in order to keep them looking their best,’ Kellie at DFS says.

9. Look out for soft edges

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Your kids’ safety is something you need to take into account as you design and decorate your home, of course. And your sofa choice is no exception. One of the sofa styles to avoid in a family living room for this reason is anything with hard edges – instead opt for padded softness and curves where possible.

‘Soft, rounded edges help avoid bumps and bruises from inevitable tumbles,’ Kelly at Swyft advises.

Shelley at Furniture Village agrees, ‘Rounded edges are a safer option for toddlers learning to walk.’

My top pick John Lewis Lozenge Grand 5 Seater Chaise End Sofa £2099 at John Lewis For a sofa to have soft edges, it doesn't necessarily have to be of a curved design. But if you'd like to lean into the organic aesthetic of the curved sofa trend then few are as generously sized and comfortable as the Lozenge sofa from John Lewis. Not to mention unique!

10. Invest in a high-quality frame

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Even if your little ones might not jump up and down on your sofa, it’s likely that they will climb and jump onto it on a regular basis. And to withstand all of this, it’s best to invest in a sofa with a good-quality hardwood frame – and ideally one with at least a 10-year frame guarantee. Which is something many sofa brands offer.

‘A strong, hardwood frame ensures your sofa can handle jumping, climbing, and general chaos without giving in,’ Kelly at Swyft confirms.

Hopefully, this shows you that even if you’re a parent with young children, it doesn’t mean that you can’t have a stylish home with a chic lounge and a beautiful sofa. All it means is that you have to be more strategic and smart with your choices – your sofa included.