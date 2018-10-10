Reading nook ideas – curl up with a good book in these dream spots

Enjoy a page turner in these head-turning schemes from Ideal Home and Very

Now’s the time of year to snuggle up with a good read. But if you’re struggling to focus and always lagging behind in your book club, perhaps you need to create a better environment for doing so. Step forward our reading nook ideas. By creating a dedicated space where you can study undisturbed, you’re far more likely to get through that novel before your next meeting.

Each of these spaces can be created with pieces from Ideal Home at Very – they’re all bestsellers, to boot.

1. Go heritage with a check

Pretty in plaid, this chair will suit a country scheme down to the ground. A low-hung pendant has nautical appeal and will provide a good light to read by.

Buy now: Ideal Home Fisherman Ceiling Pendant Light, £34.99, Very

2. Relax with touches of nature

Grey walls and upholstery are soothing, but alone might look a little dull. Bringing a little nature to the space, however – through leaf-print curtains and a fern – transforms this into a verdant reading oasis!

Buy now: Ideal Home Isla Fabric Occasional Chair, £279, Very

3. Imitate a hotel room

Channel the feel of a five-star hotel at home with this smart chair, upholstered in a luxe velvety fabric. It comes in five different colour ways, so you can find the stripes that blend best with your existing scheme for an easy update to a living room, snug, home office or bedroom.

Buy now: Ideal Home Zinc Accent Chair, £349, Very

4. Brighten up a quiet corner with a statement chair

Make your reading nook extra special with a bold chair that draws you in. Drape a throw over it so you have something to hand so that if you’re feeling a bit chilly but are only a few pages from the end, there’s no need to relinquish your spot.

Buy now: Ideal Home Papillion Contour Fabric Accent Chair, £249, Very

5. No nook? Set up a chair by the fire

We can just imagine ourselves sinking into this chair’s deep seat with the next Eleanor Oliphant… or Gone Girl. Sadly, it’s not currently available in this regal shade of purple. Instead you can choose from an on-trend deep blue or green, plus black and grey.

Buy now: Ideal Home New Luxor Fabric Accent Chair, £289, Very

Which nook – and indeed, book – takes your fancy?