5 Benefits of home air conditioning

Energy efficient, low cost and whisper quiet – just some of the many benefits air conditioning can bring to your home.

There’s no doubt that the weather is always a hot topic of conversation in the UK, as is its impact on our homes. One minute we’re too hot, the next too cold.

Periods of intense heat can quickly shift to a fresh, cooler climate making it difficult to keep converted lofts, basements and other living spaces comfortable. And as more of us than ever before are working from home, a comfortable environment all year round is now essential.

Air conditioning units are now being more and more popular.

So let’s take a closer look at how an air conditioning unit can help your home stay comfortable, whatever the weather.

1. Ideal for Cooling and Heating

Mitsubishi Electric’s residential air conditioning range doesn’t just cool a room they can heat it too. As the units can do both they keep rooms at a constant ambient temperature throughout the day and through the seasons.

Ideal for hot areas, such as large glass-sided rooms, conservatories and gyms, air conditioners ensure every space stays at an optimum temperature all year round thanks to a cool gentle breeze or a boost of warmth.

2. Energy Efficient and Quiet

Creating the perfect working and sleeping atmosphere, the M Series air conditioning units are surprisingly quiet and energy efficient, delivering up to A+++ energy efficiencies. They have consistent, low noise levels, providing constant comfort, day and night.

Mitsubishi Electric has created the M Series air conditioning unit range for homeowners. The Premium and Zen Series have good filtration systems which will filter out allergens and pollutants providing excellent air quality throughout your home.

3. Cleaner Air Indoors

These air conditioning units can filter the air to provide cleaner, fresher air inside your home. Offering state-of-the-art filtration, the units can neutralise pollutants such as pollen, dust, pet fur, mould, viruses, bacteria and other microscopic irritants down to PM2.5, improving indoor air quality for the whole household.

In the Premium range the built in Plasma Quad technology can also inhibits the SARS-COV-2 by 99.8%. * Derived from and subject to test results, for and on behalf of Mitsubishi Electric, conducted at the Microbial Testing Laboratory, Japan Textile Quality and Technology Center, Kobe, Japan.

4. Floor or Wall Mounted Designs

Choose streamlined models that can be wall or floor mounted to fit in with your decor. The M Series Premium range is available in a variety of colours, like Ruby Red and Onyx Black, too.

To help homeowners choose the perfect wall or floor mounted unit, Mitsubishi Electric has developed the MEView3d app which lets you see the units in situ.

5. Low-cost Cooling

Don’t think air conditioning units are beyond your household spending because there is an air conditioning unit for almost any budget. Low power consumption equals lower running costs with models that are easy to operate, are Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

To find out more about its range of home air conditioning units, visit the Mitsubishi Electric website.